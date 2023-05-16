Darksiders 3 Angelic Artifact Locations Guide – Holy Keeper Achievement/Trophy

Darksiders 3 Angelic Artifact Locations Guide will help you find all Angelic Artifacts so that you can earn the “Holy Keeper” Achievement/Trophy. Darksiders III Angelic Artifacts are scattered throughout the game’s world and are quite well hidden.

Darksiders 3 Angelic Artifact Locations

These Angelic Artifacts are quite well hidden and that is where our Darksiders III Guide comes in to help you with all of the Angelic Artifact Locations.

Haven Angelic Artifact

Haven is one of the early regions in Darksiders 3. The region itself is divided into sectors like Crater, Crossroads, West End, Skyscraper, etc. The following are the Angelic Artifact Locations in the region of Haven.

Angelic Artifact #1

The first one is located in the open near the Serpent Hole in Crossroads.

Angelic Artifact #2

From the Serpent Hole in Haven: North End, follow the road to the left and keep going until the road ends. Here you will defeat the teleporting Sycophant Captain and claim the Angelic Artifact.

Angelic Artifact #3

To get this one, you need to get to the church in Haven: South End. Exit the Church/Cathedral and go to the left. Smash your way through the tombstones and you will reach your Angelic Artifact.

Angelic Artifact #4

From the Haven: West End, take the road on the left and Fire Jump up and you will get it.

Angelic Artifact #5

Make your way towards the Maker’s Forge. Along the way, take the tornado using Storm Hollow. Follow the path until you encounter an invisible enemy.

Defeat the enemy and find the Angelic Artifact in the corner – you will have to clear some furniture before you can grab it.

Angelic Artifact #6

You will find this one in the back wall of Crossroads, near and ogre, up behind a force wall.

Angelic Artifact #7

To get this one, go to the cave beneath the Church with Tornado and behind the purple door. Here use the Thunder Hollow to get to the ledge with two nests above.

Angelic Artifact #8

Right after the cave in the Angelic Artifact #7, a red-eyed enemy in a corner will guard another.

Angelic Artifact #9

When you first arrive in Haven, in the very first building, use the elevator shaft and use the Stasis Hollow while doing so to find another one.

Angelic Artifact #10

When you encounter the first destroyable purple wall in Haven, follow the path to an office room and along the way, you will have to use the Stasis and Fire Hollow.

Angelic Artifact #11

On the left wall of Crossroads, use Thunder Hollow to use the Tornado. Make your way inside the crawl space and destroy the Force Wall.

Angelic Artifact #12

Near the Vulgrim location in the Haven: North End, there will be two ogre-like enemies. You will find your artifact behind a wall.

Angelic Artifact #13

Get to the Vulgrim in Haven: North End. From here, go to the road on the left and go up the tree path. Use the Hookshot three times to get to the ledge with a Visage.

Turn around and Hookshot to the upper level of the building. Destroy the Purple Force Wall and then destroy the hives to find the Artifact on the upper floor.

Angelic Artifact #14

This one is not exactly inside the Haven region. Get to the path between Haven and Hollow where you first fought the Wrath. It is there behind where you encounter Wrath.

Nether

Nether is another one of the Darksiders 3 regions and obviously is full of the Angelic Artifacts that you are looking for.

Angelic Artifact #15

When you first encounter the red-eyed enemy in Nether, go past the place and the Splintered Station. Burn the web that you will find and follow the path to the dead-end to find it.

Angelic Artifact #16

Just before the Cistern, you will swim into the red-lit tube. Look up in the corner and you will find an area that you can Fire Jump to claim the Angelic Artifact.

Angelic Artifact #17

After you defeat Sloth, stay on the main path and you will find it along the way in the open.

Angelic Artifact #18

In Nether: Tangled Grotto destroy the Purple Force Wall and follow the path. Remember the wall you destroy does not have a hole behind it. Follow the path and Fire Jump up to the right.

Get inside the crawl space and after that, you will go across another crawlspace on the left. There will be a red-eyed enemy guarding the Artifact.

Angelic Artifact #19

On the second floor of the Tangled Grotto, look for a path to the right that you can jump down to. You will find the artifact at the end of the path and you will find a human here.

Angelic Artifact #20

From Nether: Accessway that will be available after you have activated the statue in the Hollows Foyer. You will find the Artifact on the main path after the Magnet Wall.

Angelic Artifact #21

You will get this Artifact after defeating Avarice in the Atrium of Greed.

Bonelands

The next area where you will be looking for the Angelic Artifacts is the Bonelands.

Angelic Artifact #22

You will find Angel’s Base in Bonelands. Jump down from the highest level for it.

Angelic Artifact #23

Go back that area in Bonelands with shallow water and purple goo bugs. Leave the building and go ahead until you see the highway.

Look for a crawlspace underneath and follow the path to a vertical tunnel with a tornado and Stasis Walls. The Artifact is located on the highest ledge.

Angelic Artifact #24

Get to Vulgrim in Bonelands: Festering Pool and once you have unlocked the shortcut back to it. Look for a hole in the wall to the left after the second grapple point to find the Artifact.

Angelic Artifact #25

Located above the Lust’s arena. Get it using the Magnet Wall.

Angelic Artifact #26

Go to the Depth’s entrance to find two tornados near it. Cross them after getting the Force Hollow and you will come to a Warehouse with flooded generators. The Artifact in the corner of the Warehouse.

Angelic Artifact #27

After you have forced Gluttony to retreat, follow the path through the gate and you will return to an earlier section of Bonelands. Across the way, you will find a Purple Wall, destroy it, and claim the Artifact.

Angelic Artifact #28

Return to the area just before the Angel Base in Bonelands. There will be a building here with a platform mob and two Purple Walls. The Artifact is behind one of the Purple Walls.

Angelic Artifact #29

Get to the area in Bonelands after the Angel Base and take the back entrance to the next building but it will be blocked by debris. Smash the purple stuff there and drop down to claim it.

Angelic Artifact #30

For this, you need to have Stasis Hollow. Once you have it, you need to return to the flooded generator area, right after Lust Boss fight.

Exit the building, go the right, and at the end the path there will be a Stasis Wall with the Angelic Artifact just above it.

Depths

Depths is the next Darksiders 3 region where you will be looking for the Angelic Artifacts.

Angelic Artifact #31

Get to the Sunken Pathway that leaks to the Vulgrim in Depths: Sunken Tracks. The Angelic Artifact is at the bottom of the Sunken Path.

Angelic Artifact #32

The Artifact is located up in a ledge right where you solve the train car puzzle.

Angelic Artifact #33

*After you face Gluttony*, go to the path to the right and you will find your Artifact.

Angelic Artifact #34

After you have dealt with Gluttony, go to the ledge where you have to combine the Fire Hollow and Stasis Hollow. Follow the hook shots behind you and go to the right to find it.

Angelic Artifact #35

After you face Gluttony and fall down the waterfall, use the Stasis Wall in the next room to get to the Artifact.

Angelic Artifact #36

Get back to the very first room in the Depths region. Use the Stasis Hollow to walk on water and break the Force Wall to the southwest and then Fire Jump up to get the Artifact.

Angelic Artifact #37

Get back to the room where you had to push two pillars underwater. You can get here by backtracking from Eroded Pipeline.

Near the pillar, you will find a small opening surrounded by a blue aura. Get inside and there will be a Stasis Wall that leads to the Artifact.

Hollows

Hollows is the next area where you will be looking for Angelic Artifacts. The following are the Angelic Artifact locations so that you can pick them up.

Angelic Artifact #38

You will find a crawlspace just past the ground level switch. Follow it and you will come to a lever that will open a door to the other side of the switch. A Flame Warden will be protecting the Angelic Artifact.

Angelic Artifact #39

The Artifact is located in the Molten Cave area. This is located near where you set the drawbridge to connect to the Blistering Bridge area.

Angelic Artifact #40

Go past the Foyer Area with the statue. Solve the puzzle behind the left switch and on your way out, you will find the Artifact on the left.

Scar

Scar is the next area to look for the Angelic Artifacts.

Angelic Artifact #41

In the Drilling Annex below the broken bridge near the Magnet Wall.

Angelic Artifact #42

Get to the scaffolding area and you will clearly see the Artifact. Fire Jump to it to grab it.

Angelic Artifact #43

You will find the Artifact underneath the platform located where a sequence will play with Tornado and Magnetic Wall. Look for the Stasis Wall to go down.

Angelic Artifact #44

This Angelic Artifact is located between two subway tunnels. There will be a signpost to your right and the Artifact is near that.

Angelic Artifact #45

Located in the Wind Tunnel with a block at the far east end. Smash the wall to get it.

Angelic Artifact #46

While you are platforming, enemies start throwing spears at you. Use Fire Jump to get to the enemies guarding the Artifact.

Angelic Artifact #47

As you are riding the second platform, jump to the left and defeat Grock. There will be a purple switch, go left from there to get it.

Angelic Artifact #48

Once you clear the Tempest, the Artifact is located on the main path.

Angelic Artifact #49 and #50

After defeating Sin, you need to buy these for 2,000 souls each. You can buy three Angelic Artifacts after you defeat Sin.