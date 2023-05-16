One of the several valuable collectible item types in Darksiders 2 is the Book of the Dead Page. These pages can be given to a special vendor named Vulgrim. If you are struggling with finding these pages, our Darksiders 2 Book of the Dead Pages Locations guide should prove useful.

For every ten pages, Vulgrim gives you a key to open special secret places called Death Tombs. In this guide, we’ll go over all the pages and where & how to find them.

Darksiders 2 Book of the Dead Pages Locations

There are 40 Books of the Dead Pages that you can find in Darksiders 2. Follow our guidelines to find them all and unlock the four legendary treasure tombs filled with loot.

StoneFathers Vale

Book of the Dead Page #1

Location. The first page can be found in the northernmost area of Stonefather’s Vale. There is also another stone on the cliff to your right, but that is unreachable for now.

Baneswood

Book of the Dead Page #2

Location. There is a giant statue in the eastern part of the area. Check the ground directly behind it for the page.

The Cauldron

Book of the Dead Page #3

Location. In the first floor in the large outdoor room with the orb puzzle, to the south end is a purple orb behind some bars. To the right of the bars is a hole in the wall, which has a page in it.

Book of the Dead Page #4

Location. On the second floor, after you defeat Gham, go through the hallway to the north. You’ll now be on a balcony with a lever. Beyond it is a crate which has a page in it.

The Drenchfort

Book of the Dead Page #5

Location. Yeah, the next page is all the way in Drenchfort. This can be found along with a Stone of Mystics. As soon as you enter first large room in which a short cutscene plays out, run to the right until you see around the statue.

In the distance is the stone. Now, run to the left side of the statue – you’ll notice a small gap in the railing. Step off the edge here and you’ll land on a ledge with the page on it.

Book of the Dead Page #6

Location. Once you have restored the flow of water to the western half, you can swim to the area with a stone block. Check behind it to get the page.

The Shattered Forge Pages

Book of the Dead Page #7

Location. In the sidequest “The Hammer Forge”, in one of the easternmost rooms you will be attacked by several enemies after a cutscene. In the northwest corner of this room are a few vases, of which one contains the page.

The Lost Temple

Book of the Dead Page #8

Location. On the first floor, you’ll encounter a custodian at the bottom of an elevator. Reanimate it and leave it there. Climb up the nearby wall for another custodian, and bring it back and plant it in the slot near the elevator.

The first one will rise, and now you can put one of the two in the slot north of the elevator. Take the other one through the revealed passage, and then configure the two. Instead of crossing over the chain and continuing with the dungeon, walk along it to reach the page.

Book of the Dead Page #9

Location. On the second floor of the Lost Temple, there is the Stone of Power. The page is located next to the stone, in the small room off to the east side of the second floor.

The Stone of Power can be found after defeating two Savage Stalkers on the balcony, and proceeding north. Climb the wall in the next room and look up the corner to find a Stone of Power.

The Foundry

Book of the Dead Page #10

Location. After acquiring the Deathgrip, use it on the first hook you see. Then, turn around and look for another hook. Leap towards it and grab onto it with Deathgrip. This will lead you to the next page.

The Nook

Book of the Dead Page #11

Location. Back in the Nook, this time we’re utilizing the Deathgrip to acquire a previously unreachable Page. In the open-air room at the center of the first floor, and you will see a fairly evident hook. Use Deathgrip and find the page on the second floor.

The Weeping Crag

Book of the Dead Page #12

Go back to the Weeping Crag, and after unlocking the Skeleton Door, you will have to make your way through a passage with continuous wall jumps. The page lies at the end of this passage.

The Scar Book of the Dead Pages

Book of the Dead Page #13

Location. On this first floor of the Scar, immediately after obtaining the skeleton key, you can turn around and look for some handholds on the left wall. Follow this route to find a page. Additionally, you can jump off the ledge after getting the key to get a Boatman Coin.

Gilded Arena

Book of the Dead Page #14

Location. Yeah, it’s all the way ahead just outside the Guilded Arena. Before entering the passage that contains the door to the Arena, Check the left side with skulls to find the page.

Book of the Dead Page #15

Location. A page is located in the westernmost room of the second floor. Rotate the lantern in the adjacent room till the light points west, which will raise a bridge.

Phriseer’s Tomb

Book of the Dead Page #16

Location. On the fourth floor of the dungeon, check behind the easternmost statue to find the page.

Book of the Dead Page #17

Location. After using the lever to raise the bridge in the east room of first floor, drop down and cross it, and then climb the wall with the Deathgrip hook at the other end.

The Spine Pages

Book of the Dead Page #18

Location. In the Spine, check the eastern edge, where the bridges seem to intersect.

Judicator’s Tomb

Book of the Dead Page #19

Location. This page can be found in the northeastern corner of the first floor. Turn left to find it.

Book of the Dead Page #20

Location. This is located on the second floor of the tomb. It’s in the easternmost room with water in it (which also has a Boatman Coin).

On the north wall is a Deathgrip hook. Use it to reach the handhold, and jump from the handhold to the right.

Book of the Dead Page #21

Location. On the fourth floor, before proceeding into the room containing the final soul, loop around and grab a page.

The Fjord

Book of the Dead Page #22

Location. Backtracking to the Fjord, northeast structure, stand on the central platform elevator and activate the newly acquired Soul Splitter.

Use the two soul forms to step on the plates and raise your stone form. Then, cancel the Soul Split and jump off the elevator onto the higher level. Use Soul Splitter again and activate the two pressure plates to gain access to the page.

City of the Dead

Book of the Dead Page #23

Location. This page can be found by entering from the south of the first floor of the City of the Dead, and exploring the second room’s southeast corner.

Book of the Dead Page #24

Location. On the second floor, look for a handhold to the south, and wall-jump until you reach the next level up. Check the balcony to the right of the lever to find the page.

Book of the Dead Page #25

Location. After solving the rotating bridge puzzle, Deathgrip the lantern and take it all the way to the statue in the western section. Place the lantern in position and rotate the statue to make it point south. This will reveal a place with the page.

Book of the Dead Page #26

Location. On the fourth floor of the City of the Dead, after you pass the skeleton door, smash the crates on the left side to reveal a page.

LostLight

Book of the Dead Page #27

Location. Check behind the circular platform’s southern pillar to find the page.

Earth Book of the Dead Pages

Book of the Dead Page #28

Location. On the first floor in the northeastern corner of the map, there is a tunnel at the end of a slopping down road. As you descend towards it, check behind one of the crystals to the right side for the page.

Book of the Dead Page #29

Location. In the basement while you going up the stairs leading out, check out the long pipe that runs along the wall. A page is on top of it, which can be grabbed by Deathgrip.

Book of the Dead Page #30

Location. After claiming the first rod piece, speak to Uriel, and then head south through the tunnels. There is a page located in the easternmost part of the tunnels.

Book of the Dead Page #31

Location. After getting out of the building to the right of the exit of the tunnels, continue forward and check the entranceway of the corner building to your right.

Book of the Dead Page #32

Location. After getting the second rod piece, you’ll be in the lower street with a few Hellguards. Check behind one of the cars to the left for the page.

The Ivory Citadel

Book of the Dead Page #33

Location. On the second floor of the Ivory Citadel, after the battle with the Corrupted Champions, you’ll find yourself in a circular room. Go outside from the south exit, and check behind some nearby corruption for the page.

Book of the Dead Page #34

Location. On the second floor of the Ivory Citadel, after fighting the Sychophants, you’ll come across another Holy Fire Node. Run past it and grab the page from the ledge.

The Fjord

Book of the Dead Page #35

Location. Now that you have the Voildwalker ability, head back to the Fjord. Visit Vulgrim, and you have access to the yellow bomb plant. On the wall above the bomb, you’ll find a stone. This is the Stone of Resistance.

Immediately after, grab the bomb and toss it in the hole in the wall to destroy the yellow corruption crystal on the other side. Go back through the portal and climb the handholds to find the revealed page.

Shadow’s Edge

Book of the Dead Page #36

Location. Just before meeting Ostegoth, look for some handholds to the right. Use them and go to an area with a pressure plate. Stand on it and face north.

The Black Stone Pages

Book of the Dead Page #37

Location. After speaking with Lilith, continue east and to the edge of the map to find the page.

Book of the Dead Page #38

Location. This is in the past, second floor of the dungeon. In the eastern part of the dungeon is a pit with a Deathgrip hook on the far wall. Grab the hook, and go up. Look north to find the page.

Book of the Dead Page #39

Location. After grabbing the Skeleton key from the present, stay in the area and look for two portals to the north. Open them with Voidwalker, and use the Deathgrip hook to jump through.

If you destroyed the corruption crystals in the past, there will be writing on the floor on the north side of the room. This is a Soul Arbiter’s Scroll.

In the same room, check behind the southeastern statue for a page.

Book of the Dead Page #40

Location. In the basement (present), before heading through the north door, look for a portal to the west. Activate it, and then head east.

The page will be visible, but will be out of reach. Activate the portal to the right of the page, and then step through the previous one. This is the final page of the Book of the Dead.

Congratulations! You have found all the pages of the Book of the Dead!