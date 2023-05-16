Dark Souls Items Guide



Dark Souls being an action RPG game has plenty of items which players can use for different purposes. These items can be critical in your quest to slay the demons rendering you with some additional skills/abilities. Now to make full use of these items, you should know about the function each of these items perform. Following guide is about the introduction of each of these items.

Dark Souls – Consumables

Most of them are like potions with different functions.

Estus Flask

It is used to gather Est at bonfires to restore the HP. Every player can carry a limited number of bottles.

Fire Keeper Soul

This item actually upgrades the Estus Flask so players can gather more HP.

Divine Blessing/Goddess’s Blessing

You can have it as a gift while creating your character. Serves the healing purpose.

Seven Colored Stone

It can estimate the depth of any fall. If the stone’s sound is loud, the jump will be fatal.

Repair Powder

It will help your repair the equipment without the need of bonfire and the repair box.

Humanity

It increases your humanity stats by 1. You can have it from the undead female merchant at the cost of 5000 souls.

Twin Humanities

You can have it as a gift while creating your character. It increase the humanity stats by 2.

Soul of a Lost Undead

On consuming this item, you will get 200 souls.

Large Soul of a Lost Undead



Renders you with more souls than the previous item.

Soul of a Proud Knight

When you consume it, you have 2000 souls in your bag.

Large Souls of a Proud Knight

On consumption, you get 3000 souls.

Soul of a Brave Warrior

It’s a token of 5000 souls.

Large Soul of a Brave Warrior

You will have massive 8000 souls when you consume it.

Soul of a Hero

You can earn 10000 souls on consumption.

Soul of a Great Hero



You get 20000 souls for this one great soul.

Homeward Bone

Without loosing any humanity or souls, it transports players to the most previous Beacon.

Transient Curse

You can interact with ghost for a particular time (short duration).

Crimson Moss Ball

Reduces the accumulation of bleed.

Purple Moss Clump

It can nullify the poisoned status along with reduction of poison accumulation.

Blooming Purple Moss Clump

Reduces/nullifies the toxic effects. Toxicity is more dangerous than just being poisoned.

Charcoal Resin

Your right hand weapon will be on fire.

Turpentine

The weapon you wield in your right hand has the lightening effect.

Rotting Turpentine

Poisons the weapon you wield in your right hand.

Dung Pie

It will make enemies poisoned along with you.

Egg Vermifuge

Has the capability of removing any parasitic egg inside the body.

Gold Pine Resin

Right hand wielded weapons receives lightening.

Dark Souls – Tools

These tools provide options like repairing stuff and stocking more items etc.

Skull Lantern

Is a source of light in the darkness. It can also serve as fire damage strike weapon.

Repairbox

It can be used to repair items. You can buy this tool from undead merchant. It can only be used at bonfire.

Weapon Smithbox

Using this tool, you can reinforce weapons at the bonfire. It is available for sale from Andre of Astora.

Armor Smithbox

Using this tool, you can reinforce armor at the bonfire. It is available for sale from Andre of Astora.

Bottomless Box

It renders you the ability to store more items. Can be accessed at bonfire only.

Divine Ember

You need this tool during weapon ascension.

Dark Souls – Throw-able Items

You can throw these items to cause some damage or attract the enemies.

Firebomb

You can buy this item from merchant in Immortality Castle town. Like a grenade, it does fire damage.

Black Firebomb

This item can be taken as a gift during character creation. Deals more damage than then simple fire bomb.

Alluring Skull

It can be used to attract some enemies. You can buy it from female merchant.

Lloyd’s Charm

It inhibits the use of Estus within range of effect.

Dark Souls – Ores

These items serve the upgrade purposes.

Titanite

It is used for the upgrades including normal, raw, thunder, and ice. Its variants include Shard, Large Shard, Chunk and Pure.

Green Titanite

It can be used to upgrade magic, fire and divine. Large Shard is another variant.

Blue Titanite

It can be used for magic and enchant upgrades. Chunk

and Pure are the other variants.

White Titanite

Divine and Occult upgrades can be done by this ore. Its variants include Chunk and Pure.

Red Titanite

It can be used for Chaos and Fire upgrades.

Demon Titanite

Weapons upgrades are possible via souls. You can have them from Titanite Demons (as the name suggests).

Twinkling Titanite

Can be used to upgrade items which otherwise won’t be possible.

Dragon Scale

You can use this ore to upgrade dragon weapons.

Large Ember

Andrie has it to modify weapons.

Divine Ember

You can find it on the top of the tower with that butterfly boss. Can upgrade divine weapons.

Dark Souls – Multiplayer Items

You can use these items in the multiplayer mode of dark souls.

Orange Guidance Soapstone

It can be used for the text messages to appear on the worlds of other players. You can have it from undead merchant.

White Sign Soapstone

You can leave summon sign and be summoned to another world through the sign. You can then defeat the boss and acquire humanity. In Lordan, this sign can be used by the undead to help each other. You can receive it as a gift from Solaire of Astora.

Red Soapstone/Cracked Red Eye Orb

You can use this item to evade the worlds of other players as an evil spirit.

Cracked Red Eye Orb

This consumable will allow you to invade worlds of other players. Defeat the master of the invaded section to get humanity.

Black Orb Eye

You can invade the world of murderer of firekeeper.

Book of the Guilty

It is a kind of checklist of the indicted/accused players deserving the wrath of the Dark Moon.

Black Separation Crystal

This black crystal is a token of farewell. It is granted to banished Undead and returns phantoms/players back to their homes.

Eye of Death

You can lure Phantoms to other players worlds. You can only use it in human form.

We might have missed something. Let us know in the comments.