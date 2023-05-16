Dark Souls 3 Watchdogs of Farron Covenant Location ‘Covenant: Watchdogs of Farron’ Guide

Dark Souls 3 Watchdogs of Farron covenant is another Dark Souls 3 covenant that is tasks you to safeguard the security of the Woods of Farron at all costs.

As the name suggests, as a member of the covenant, you are tasked to deal with anyone who tries to breach into the Woods of Farron and essentially keep the invaders at an arm’s length.

For more help on Dark Souls 3, read our Gestures Locations Guide, Burial Gifts Guide and Covenants Locations Guide.

Dark Souls 3 Watchdogs of Farron Covenant

In order to join the Dark Souls 3 Watchdogs of Farron covenant in Dark Souls 3, you need to head beyond the Farron Keep Bonfire and into the Poison Swamp.

Once you head there, you need to head all the way to the backside of the Poison Swamp where you will come across a large stone structure. After you have found it, look around the find a ladder leading to the topside.

After reaching the top, speak with the wolf above that will allow you to successfully join the Watchdogs of Farron covenant.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

When it comes to joining this covenant, one important thing to bear in mind is that you need to join the covenant as soon as possible or eliminate Hawkwood the Deserter.

The reason for this is that Hawkwood the Deserter kills the wolf later in the game making it impossible for you to join Watchdogs of Farron covenant and turn in items for ranks and rewards.

As mentioned earlier, as a member of the Dark Souls 3 Watchdogs of Farron covenant, you are tasked to deal with any invader trying to head inside the Woods of Farron which will net you a Wolf’s Blood Swordgrass that must be carried to the wolf.

When it comes to ranks and rewards associated with Watchdogs of Farron covenant:

Turn-in 10 – Obtain the Old Wolf Curved Sword

Turn-in 30 – Obtain the Wolf Ring and the Wolf Knight Greatshield

This is all we have on Dark Souls 3 Watchdogs of Farron Covenant guide. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!