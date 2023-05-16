Dark Souls 3 Warrior of Sunlight Covenant Location ‘Covenant: Warrior of Sunlight’ Guide

Warrior of Sunlight Covenant is another Dark Souls 3 Covenant which can be categorized as a co-op covenant and is designed for players who are into co-op mode.

As a member of Dark Souls 3 Warrior of Sunlight Covenant, your summon sign in the game will emit a bright yellow color which will essentially indicate that you are interested in playing co-op with someone else – same goes for other players.

Dark Souls 3 Warrior of Sunlight Covenant

When it comes to finding the said covenant, you need to head over to the Undead Settlement Bonfire. Once you reach the area, you need to look around a little and you will come across a large fire with several people gathered around it.

After you reach the area, you need to head inside a small house located right next to the fire. Once you are in the house, head over to the top floor of the house and drop down from the hole in the floor.

Once you have reached the new area, you will come across an NPC who will provide you with a token of the Warrior of Sunlight and some other cool stuff. This is everything you need to successfully join the covenant.

When it comes to ranks, rewards, and turning in your items, you need to head towards the area where you fight the Dragonslayer Armour boss and head towards a small brown door located before the fog gate.

Once you get there, head all the way towards the backside, climb up a ravel, continue to follow the path, and you will eventually come across the Altar of Sunlight.

As mentioned earlier, as a member of Warrior of Sunlight, you are tasked to play co-op with other players and help them defeat the game’s nefarious bosses.

For every successful boss encounter, you will get a Sunlight Medal which must be carried to Altar of Sunlight: When it comes to rewards associated with the Warrior of Sunlight covenant, these include:

Turn-in 10 – Obtain the Sacred Oath Miracle

Turn-in 30 – Obtain the Great Lightning Spear Miracle

This is all we have on Dark Souls 3 Warrior of Sunlight Covenant guide. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!