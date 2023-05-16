Dark Souls 3 Vordt of the Boreal Valley Boss Battle Guide – How to Beat

Dark Souls 3 Vordt of the Boreal Valley is the second boss that possesses immense size and deals high physical damage. It is not a good idea to block the attacks and you should solely rely on dodging away and getting behind the boss.

For more help on Dark Souls 3, read our Boss Guide, Covenants Locations Guide, PC Tweaks Guide and Weapons Locations Guide.

Dark Souls 3 Vordt of the Boreal Valley Boss Battle Guide

To do so effectively, you need to lock onto the Dark Souls 3 Vordt of the Boreal Valley, get in close range, and roll towards his left-hand-side which will directly put you behind him. Once you are there, land a couple of blows and he will jump away.

In addition to this, also beware of a frost de-buff which reduces your character’s stamina regeneration.

During the second phase of the boss fight, the Vordt of the Boreal Valley eyes will start gleaming and he will leap at you with charging attack for about 2-4 times. It is a good idea to dodge these attacks since the attacks deal a whole lot of damage.

You need to stay under his belly or directly behind him and continue your assault from in order to complete the boss fight.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This is everything we have on Dark Souls 3 Vordt of the Boreal Valley boss battle guide. If there is something else you would like to know, do let us know in the comments section below!