Dark Souls 3 Pontiff Sulyvahn Boss Battle Guide – How to Beat

Dark Souls 3 Pontiff Sulyvahn boss uses a couple of swords – a flaming sword and a magic sword – during the battle. Similar to Lords of Cinder: Abyss Watchers boss battle, you need to keep your shield up and circle around the boss.

While circling around the boss with your shield up, you need to wait for the boss to miss an attack which will open window for you to land your blows.

Dark Souls 3 Pontiff Sulyvahn Boss Battle Guide

As soon as you see the boss miss an attack, land in a couple of your attacks and then back away.

In addition to this, you will also see the boss summoning a phantom to the battle. Since fighting both of them at the same time can be quite tedious, you should try and avoid fighting both of them at the same time.

Due to the fact that the phantom has low HP and goes down quickly, you should try and eliminate the phantom as early as possible and then focus all your attention towards the Pontiff Sulyvahn.

One important thing that you need to understand is that Dark Souls 3 Pontiff Sulyvahn is vulnerable to your attacks while he is summoning the phantom which is your cue to head in and dish out some serious damage before backing away.

One important thing that you need to understand is that Dark Souls 3 Pontiff Sulyvahn is vulnerable to your attacks while he is summoning the phantom which is your cue to head in and dish out some serious damage before backing away.