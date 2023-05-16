Dark Souls 3 Mound Makers Covenant Location ‘Covenant: Mound-Makers’ Guide

Mound Makers covenant in Dark Souls 3 is a PvP covenant whose members are ruthless and know nothing of mercy. As a member of Dark Souls 3 Mound Makers covenant, you are tasked to invade other players’ worlds and eliminate the host.

If you desire to go against other players in Dark Souls 3, you need to head over to the Undead Settlement Bonfire. Once you reach the area, you need to look around a little and you will come across a large fire with several people gathered around it.

Dark Souls 3 Mound Makers Covenant

After you are there, veer right towards the bridge, cross the bridge, and continue to follow the smaller path which is revealed by rolling through the barrels.

Once you reach the new area, climb up the ravel, scale the rooftops by sticking to the right-hand-side, and drop down to come across a person carrying a cage on his back.

Do note that you need to interact with the cage to get teleported to a new area where you need to speak with the Holy Knight Hodrick in order to join the covenant.

Another important thing that you need to note here is that you need to do all these things before completing the Curse-Rotted Greatwood boss battle, otherwise, you will fail.

But if you are reading this and you have already completed the said boss fight with Curse-Rotted Greatwood, there is a small workaround.

For this, you need to complete Sirris of the Sunless Realms up to the point where you are successfully able to see her summon sign outside the doorway leading to the Curse-Rotted Greatwood battle arena.

At this point, you simply need to join her world, kill the NPC there, grab the Mound Makers covenant token, and join it.

As mentioned earlier, members of the Dark Souls 3 Mound Makers covenant are tasked to invade other players’ worlds and eliminate them. As a member, you can also leave a sign in the world, get called as an ally, and have the freedom of killing the host.

After every successful invasion, you will obtain a Vertebra Shackle which must be carried to the pit under the Curse-Rotted Greatwood boss battle area. As for rewards and ranks, they include:

Turn-in 10 – Obtain the Bloodlust Katana

Turn-in 30 – Obtain the Warmth Pyromancy

This is all we have on Dark Souls 3 Mound Makers Covenant guide. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!