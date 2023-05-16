Dark Souls 3 Lords of Cinder: Abyss Watchers Boss Battle Guide – How to Beat

At the start of Dark Souls 3 Lords of Cinder: Abyss Watchers boss battle, you will come across a total of 3x enemies who will continue to attack each other. You, on the other hand, need to put your entire focus on the main boss.

As with other boss battle in SoulsBorne games, you need to circle around the boss with your shield up and wait for the boss to miss an attack after which you will be able to land your own attacks.

Dark Souls 3 Lords of Cinder: Abyss Watchers Boss Battle Guide

There is no point in being greedy which is why you only need to attack after you see the Abyss Watchers miss an attack or you will get punished heavily.

During the second phase of the battle, Dark Souls 3 Abyss Watchers will come up with a flaming sword, increased damage, and increased range. Due to this fact, it is a good idea to equip fire-resistant gear before the start of the boss battle.

In addition to the primary attacks at his disposal, the boss will also leave a trail of fire behind him which will deal some serious damage to your character if you are not careful!

Other than that, you just need to stick to the strategy mentioned earlier and you will complete the boss fight without any difficulty.

This is everything we have on Dark Souls 3 Lords of Cinder: Abyss Watchers boss battle guide. If there is something else you would like to know, do let us know in the comments section below!