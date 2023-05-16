Dark Souls 3 Lord of Cinder: Lothric, Younger Prince Boss Battle Tips

Dark Souls 3 Lord of Cinder: Lothric, Younger Prince boss battle easily falls under top-3 hardest bosses of the game. During the first phase of the boss battle, the boss will deal physical and fire-damage via a couple of rapid attacks.

For more help on Dark Souls 3, read our PC Tweaks Guide, Weapons Locations Guide, Boss Guide and Covenants Locations Guide.

Dark Souls 3 Lord of Cinder: Lothric Younger Prince Boss Battle

Aside from this, the boss also has a teleport ability which it will use to get behind your character and deal massive amount of damage.

It is a good idea to bear this in mind and try to get behind the boss while continuously exchanging attacks. During the second phase of the boss battle, the boss of the first phase – Lorian – will have Lothric on his back.

At this point, if you manage to successfully kill Lothric by attacking from behind, Lorian will automatically die. However, if you manage to kill Lorian first, Lothric will eventually revive, but you will have a couple of seconds to deal some damage to Loth.

Aside from this, you need to make sure that you have leveled up your character quite a bit and use upgraded weapon in order to complete the boss fight with any relative difficulty.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This is everything we have on Dark Souls 3 Lord of Cinder: Lothric, Younger Prince boss battle guide. If there is something else you would like to know, do let us know in the comments section below!