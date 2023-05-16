Dark Souls 3 Endings Guide – How to Get Best Ending

Completing SoulsBorne series is not an easy thing to accomplish. You will most certainly die over and over again and there are chances that you will eventually give up on the game.

If you are persistent and manage to add your name in the list of honorable ones who successfully make it to the end of Dark Souls 3, you will get multiple Dark Souls 3 endings to choose from.

Dark Souls 3 Endings Guide

There are a total of four Dark Souls 3 endings, each one requiring specific choices and questlines that must be followed during a playthrough.

This Dark Souls 3 Endings Guide details everything you need to know, but beware of potential spoilers:

To Link the First Flame

This is the basic ending which can be acquired by most of the players. To get this, you need to head up to the bonfire after defeating the final boss and choose “Yes” and you are good to go.

The End of Fire

The End of Fire #2

In order to get the ending, you need to find eyes in Dark Firelink Shrine. To find them, head over to the Blacksmith and find an illusionary wall by the end of the corridor. Once done, return to the Firekeeper and get her the eyes.

With that out of the way, eliminate the final boss and instead of interacting with the bonfire, interact with the summon sign to call upon the Firekeeper. During the final moments, just as screen starts to fade, attack the Firekeeper and experience another Dark Souls 3 ending.

Usurpation of Fire

In order to get the ending, you need to restrict Firekeeper from curing the Dark Sigil and recruit Yoel of Londor during the initial visit to Foot of the High Wall.

In addition to this, before you fight Aldrich, make sure to reach Level 20 Hallow and allow Yoel of Londor to draw out strength a total of 5x times. Moreover, you not only need to exhaust dialogues with Yuria of Londor, but also with Anri of Astora during initial visit to Halfway Fortress on Road of Sacrifices.

Once done, meet with Anri of Astora after defeating Deacons of the Deep at Firelink Shrine and exhaust dialogues. You also need to meet Anri of Astora at Catacombs of Carthus twice, exhaust dialogue, and kill Horace. Finally, speak with Anri of Astora one last time at Church of Yorshka bonfire in Irithyll of the Boreal Valley and do not kill the assassin. Once done, marry Anri of Astora at Darkmoon Tomb in Anor Londo and defeat the final boss.

This is all we have on Dark Souls 3 endings guide. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!