Dark Souls 3 Curse-Rotted Greatwood Boss Battle Guide – How to Beat

Dark Souls 3 Curse-Rotted Greatwood is a large tree – or at least it appears to be a tree – that has nodes growing all around it. You essentially to destroy the nodes in order to complete the boss battle.

One important thing to note here is that there is no way of blocking and parrying the boss’s attacks which is why you need to charge in directly in order to destroy the nodes.

For more help on Dark Souls 3, read our Weapons Locations Guide, Boss Guide, Covenants Locations Guide and PC Tweaks Guide.

Dark Souls 3 Curse-Rotted Greatwood Boss Battle Guide

In addition to this, you will also come across some mobs worshipping Dark Souls 3 Curse-Rotted Greatwood which must be dealt before you focus your attention towards the nodes – there should be no problems eliminating the worshippers while they are busy around the boss.

During the second phase of Curse-Rotted Greatwood boss battle, you will be able to destroy all the nodes around the boss. In addition to this, the boss will also toss poisonous seeds by shaking its branches.

Aside from this, the boss will sprout an arm from its belly using which it will try to swipe and grab your character. As with other boss battles in SoulsBorne games, you need to try and get behind the boss and continue your assault from there.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This is everything we have on Dark Souls 3 Curse-Rotted Greatwood boss battle guide. If there is something else you would like to know, do let us know in the comments section below!