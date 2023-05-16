Dark Souls 3 Blue Sentinels Covenant Location ‘Covenant: Blue Sentinels’ Guide

Going hand in hand with the Way of Blue covenant, Dark Souls 3 Blue Sentinels covenant has its members help those who are in need.

As a member of the Blue Sentinels covenant in Dark Souls 3, your character is automatically transferred to other players’ worlds in case they need some sort of help in getting rid of hostile phantoms invading their worlds.

Dark Souls 3 Blue Sentinels Covenant

If you wish to be a noble soul and help other players in the game, you need to head over to the Halfway Fortress Bonfire and talk to Horace the Hushed hole up in there.

Horace the Hushed will allow you to join the covenant, but when it comes to ranks and rewards, you will need to progress a little farther into the game.

For turning items as a part of the Dark Souls 3 Blue Sentinels covenant, you need to head over to the Company Captain Yorshka at the Prison Tower Bonfire.

As I have mentioned earlier, the members of the Blue Sentinels covenant are called upon to dispose off a hostile phantom invading other players’ worlds.

As a member of the Dark Souls 3 Blue Sentinels covenant, if you somehow managed to dispose off a hostile phantom, you will obtain a Proof of a Concord Kept.

Once acquired, you need to carry the said item to Company Captain Yorshka at the Prison Tower Bonfire who will reward with different items based on the amount that you turn in. It goes something like this:

Turn-in 10 – Obtain the Darkmoon Ring

Turn-in 30 – Obtain the Darkmoon Blade

This is all we have on Dark Souls 3 Blue Sentinels Covenant guide. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!