Dark Souls 3 Blade of the Darkmoon Covenant Location ‘Covenant: Blade of the Darkmoon’ Guide

Similar to Blue Sentinels covenant in the game, Dark Souls 3 Blade of the Darkmoon Covenant also ties in with Way of Blue covenant. As a member of the Blade of the Darkmoon covenant, it is your job to protect the members of Way of Blue.

Those of you who wish to join the said covenant, you need to head over to the Halfway Fortress Bonfire and find both Horace the Hushed and Anri of Astora.

For more help on Dark Souls 3, read our Covenants Locations Guide, Boss Tips and Strategy, Estus Flask Upgrades Locations.

Dark Souls 3 Blade of the Darkmoon Covenant

Once you have found both of them, you will then need to talk to Sirris of the Sunless Realms in the Firelink Shrine and learn the gesture. With that out of the way, you have met all pre-requisites required to join the covenant.

From there, you simply need to head over to the Prison Tower Bonfire and talk to Company Captain Yorshka to join the covenant.

One important thing that you need to note here is that you cannot complete any quests related to Rosaria’s Fingers during Blade of the Darkmoon covenant questline or you will not be able to join the covenant.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Alternatively, you can simply kill of Company Captain Yorshka to join the covenant, but do bear in mind that it will completely halt your progress with the Blue Sentinels covenant and this covenant:

As mentioned earlier, similar to Blue Sentinels, you will automatically be drawn to players’ worlds who are in need and tasked to eliminate invading phantoms which will net you a Proof of Concord Kept

Once acquired, you must carry the Proof of Concord Kept to Company Captain Yorshka for rewards. As for rewards and ranks:

Turn-in 10 – Obtain the Darkmoon Ring

Turn-in 30 – Obtain the Darkmoon Blade

This is all we have on Dark Souls 3 Blade of the Darkmoon Covenant guide. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!