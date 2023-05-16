Dark Souls 2 Multiplayer Items Locations Guide



The cruel world of Dark Souls 2 can make it a lonely adventure, and a slightly depressing one if (and that’s a very likely ‘if’) you’re dying again and again. Fear not fellow undeads, as you have the liberty of travelling to the worlds of others who are facing the doom like you.

For more help on Dark Souls 2, read our Keys Locations, Estus Shards Locations and Boss Guide.

Dark Souls 2 Multiplayer Items Locations

Of course, with what intention you enter into another player’s game is something entirely up to your morals – you could lend a helping hand or add to their never-ending pile of misery. The choice is yours, but in order to execute that choice, you need to acquire a few things.

Yes, transitioning into another player’s game isn’t just done by a click of a button; there are certain items that will aid you in doing so.

Finding these items is a task that only you can fulfill (much like every other task in the game), so if you’ve made your mind to visit or invade another player’s world, you’ll need to search for these items.

Lucky you that we have got a guide right here for that very reason. Here are the multiplayer-based items that you can find in the game, along with their effects:

White Sign Soapstone

Allows you to enter another game as a friendly White Spirit. You will enter as a Gold Phantom if you are a part of the Heirs of the Sun Covenant. You can find this item from Mild-Mannered Pate.

Small White Sign Soapstone

Allows you to enter another game as a small friendly White Spirit. You will enter as a small Gold Phantom if you are a part of the Heirs of the Sun Covenant. You can find this in the Forest of Fallen Giants.

Red Sign Soapstone

Allows you to invade another game as a Dark Spirit. You can buy this item from the merchant Titchy Gren.

Cracked Blue Eye Orb<

You can invade the world of the guilty (allowing you to invade the world of other invaders). You can only use this item when you are a part of the Blue Sentinels Covenant. You can get this from several places: by defeating the Old Knight, from the merchant Sparkling Sisters Dyna & Tillo, and in the Cathedral of Blue.

Cracked Red Eye Orb

You can invade other worlds as a Red Phantom and win a Token of Spite if you defeat the host. You’ll find this item from: Forest of the Fallen Giants, Huntsman’s Copse, Iron Keep, Things Betwixt, Undead Purgatory.

You can also find this from enemies Flame Salamander, Enslaved Pig, and Torturer, and also from the merchant Sparkling Sisters Dyna & Tillo.

Dragon Eye

You can invade a world with a player that possesses a Dragon Scale. You can acquire the scale after defeating that player.

Black Separation Crystal

With this item you can banish phantoms that come into your world. It is available to you by default.

Dried Fingers

Reduces the time between invasions so players can invade your world more frequently. You can find this in the Undead Crypt.

Bone of Order

This will restore link to other worlds, allowing you to take part in multiplayer activity if you have been temporarily banned due to disconnecting. After some time has passed, you can find this on the altar in Things Betwixt.

Seed of a Tree of Giants

Enemies will attack invaders from other worlds. This is a starting gift, and can also be found in the Forest of the Fallen Giants.

Champion’s Tablet

You can view a ranking table of other players belonging to the Company of Champions covenant. You can find this on Victor’s Stone, Majula.

Crushed Eye Orb

You can invade the world of the Nameless Usurpur, Licia. You can find this in the Undead Crypt and the Iron Keep.