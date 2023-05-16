Dark Souls 2 Crown of the Sunken King Boss Guide



The Crown of the Sunken King DLC for Dark Souls 2 brings with it a large set of new and might foes to face, of which the most distinct are obviously the bosses. Bosses in Dark Souls are iconic representations of the game’s philosophy: perseverance, wit, and willpower.

Dark Souls 2 Crown of the Sunken King Boss Tips

This guide will help you learn how to defeat the fresh bosses introduced in the DLC, with detailed descriptions of their moves, and strategies to make the battles easier than they would be otherwise.

Elana, the Squalid Queen

Elana kind of reminds one of Nashandra, but then again she’s not as big, and slightly faster because of the fact that can teleport.

The lady has a staff in her hand which she’ll thrust towards you – it’s her basic melee attack, but she can combine it with a teleport if you’re far off and take you by surprise. It’ll do a pretty decent amount of damage. She also has a couple of dangerous ranged attacks, two of the most noticeable being three dark orbs that come at you in a row, and a medium-ranged fire-blast with massive AoE damage.

The orbs are pretty easy to dodge, but if you manage to get hit, there’s a high chance you’ll take the beating from all three of them and die instantly, so make sure you have enough stamina to make a single smooth dodge while you’re away from her.

The fire-blast is a crazy spell and does a lot of damage – it can possibly kill you if you’re standing in the center of the impact. She’ll extend her free arm and cast it, so whenever she extends just move away as far as possible.

Elana also has a third attack which is a dark aura around her. It stays there for a couple of seconds, though for the last half-a-second you can walk into it without getting hurt. The attack has a very large recovery time afterwards, so you can land in at least two or three hits depending on your stamina after she has casted it.

Finally, there are the two summoning spells; the most common is when she’ll summon three skeletons to fight by her side. These guys make you bleed and thus healing can become extremely difficult. However, they’re relatively easy to get rid of.

The real problem however is her second summoning spell, which is a little less common than the skeletons. Elana will summon the intimidating boss Velstadt, who will fight alongside her with his full offensive strength. The fight becomes almost impossible at this time on NG+ and very, very difficult even on the first play-through. In order to prevent her from summoning Velstadt, you’ll have to keep one of three skeletons alive so she doesn’t summon again.

How to Defeat Elana

The first thing you want to do when you enter the room is run straight at her and land as many attacks as possible while she talks. Her health bar won’t show up at that time, but she’ll still be taking damage, once she’s ready for battle and her HP appears, you’ll notice that you have taken a good chunk of her health.

From here onwards you want to dodge the orbs, and avoid the fire-blast at all costs. When she does her dark aura spell (she’ll raise her arm in the air), move away, then enter after a second and take use of the large recovery time by landing lots of hits.

She’ll start summoning skeletons sooner or later, and when she does you’ll want to avoid getting cramped up between her and them. Take out at two of the skeletons and leave the third one till her health has fallen to about 15%. Also, it really helps to keep jabbing at her or casting your most powerful spells while she is summoning, as it takes up a lot of time.

The remaining attacks are easy to dodge, and hopefully your past Dark Souls 2 boss experience should be adequate enough to give you an understanding of how to handle such casting type foes.

Cave of the Dead Bosses

Oh boy. At the end of the Cave of the Dead await three humanoid bosses, and they are absolutely ruthless.

The three bosses are the Afflicted Grave Robber, a deadly, duel-wielding foe that is extremely agile and will pursue you almost constantly throughout the battle; Ancient Soldier Varg, a heavily armored knight with a ridiculously powerful club that he can use with surprising speed and persistence; and Cerah the Old Explorer, a bow-wielding character who stays behind, aims swiftly and shoots from distance.

Obviously, the weakest of the three is Cerah, but going after her without interruption is impossible, since Varg and the Grave Robber will be constantly pursuing you. These guys won’t shy away from landing hit after hit, particularly Varg, who can combo slams and swings of his massive club to deal insane damage before you even have a chance to breathe.

The Grave Robber is more sly and slippery – he’ll dodge and roll whenever you go after him, but right when you turn your back to focus on someone else, he’ll utilize his insane speed and agility to close down space and hack-and-slash through you, while Varg readies to bludgeon you with his gigantic club several times.

The combination of deadly pace, brute force, and annoying range make this a very difficult boss battle, but like every enemy in Dark Souls, there’s always a small window to exploit and succeed.

How to Defeat the Bosses

The first thing you should notice when you enter the arena is the area on the left; there’s a circular loop around a natural rock pillar that you can use to go in circulars and transition easily.

You’ll want to retreat to this place whenever you are closed down by the two melee bosses, but you should almost never attack them over there because of how the narrow the path is.

You first want to get rid of Cerah – the boss seems like a dead-weight, but her bow can be pretty annoying, although it doesn’t do much damage. She’ll be standing at the far end of the arena, will hardly move, and constantly try to aim and shoot while Varg and the Grave Robber press on you.

Use the loop on the left to get around the two melee bosses and reach Cerah, and attack her a couple of times, but never attack her in a way that you have no stamina left. The reason for this is because right when you’re done, you’ll have Varg and the Robber standing right behind you, ready to land a plethora of deadly strikes.

Cerah should be your first target, and you should finish her off exclusively without even considering to damage the other two. She has little health, so a few circles around the loop and periodic attacks on her should be enough to take her down. Once she’s finished, the real deal starts.

Nothing will really change as far as the pace of the battle or the boss attacks are concerned, but you’ll now have to concentrate on taking one of the two melee attackers out. The problem is it’s almost impossible to focus exclusively on one.

Varg’s insane aggression will almost always have you dodging and keeping your position in check, while the Grave Robber’s persistent tailgating will always make you feel uneasy.

You want to take out the Grave Robber first, because he’s just too annoying and too good at dodging to be the last one to die. However, don’t hesitate on landing hits on Varg as well whenever you can. In fact, this will almost never be a “focus exclusively on one fellow” fight after Cerah is taken care of.

Just use any opportunity you can to isolate the two (they tend to stick together quite a bit), taking use of the loop on the left to do so, and when one is isolated, quickly land a couple of hits and the dodge because the other will almost certainly catch up in no time.

It doesn’t sound easy on paper and it isn’t either – you’ll be using lots of Estus Flasks and even Lifegems for this battle, because it’s simply not possible to dodge both of these guys efficiently.

Though Varg’s slam is easy to dodge, his sweeps are very well timed and hurt a hell lot. He’ll combo the attacks in quick succession, and the Grave Robber won’t be shy about landing a few quick bleed-inflicting slices during that time either.

Once you manage to finally bring the Grave Robber down, you’ll be left with Varg. He seems to have the most health out of three, and it makes sense for all the armor and his massive shield.

Varg’s big issue is that he’s excessively aggressive, meaning he simply won’t back off with his assault or care to dodge. Stuns and large weapons that can break his poise are extremely useful to stop him from his relentless assault, so if you have one there’s a chance you’ll have a slightly easier time with the melee characters.

Overall, Varg seems to be the toughest to deal with because he inflicts the most damage and is very direct with his attacks. The Grave Robber is extremely agile and super-good at harassing, so leaving him at the end can result in a bit of nuisance, which is why it’s best to deal with Varg at the end instead of the GR.

Sinh, the Slumbering Dragon

The final boss of the Crown of the Sunken King DLC is Sinh, a big dragon that breathes a mixture of fire and poison. If that doesn’t sound like trouble to you, then I don’t know what would. Sinh is big, but he’s nowhere near as big as the Ancient Dragon. However, he does have lots of tricks up his sleeves, and he’s surprisingly agile, despite his laziness all these years.

Sinh will use a variety of attacks on ground and air to disrupt you. He’ll go airborne a lot more often than the Ancient Dragon, and remains a constant threat even while on terra firma. His attacks do a lot of damage, and his fire breath is poisonous, so it always helps if you’re wearing poison-resistant armor.

Sinh’s most basic attacks include a strait claw swipe and head on charge from the air, which will break through the rocks and uneven terrain nearby. This does a lot of damage, and you’ll want to be ready to dodge lots to avoid his bulky physique touching you.

He’ll also do a dangerous neck swipe and a tail swipe, with the former having the ability to take around half of your HP – you can avoid the two, but the best way to deal with the tail-swipe is to cut off his tail.

It’ll do decent damage, reduce the amount of space he occupies, and also allow you to stay next to his hind limbs without as much danger as before (a very important strategy for melee characters).

Last but not least is a drop on the ground while he’s in the air. It’s something you should be avoiding easily, because you never really want to be standing underneath him while he’s in flight.

Now come his fire attacks. He has two of them while on the ground, and two in the air. One in the air is a fireball directed towards you, and fairly easy to dodge despite its large size. The other one is a swoop where he sprays his ignited napalm across the terrain in a straight line.

On the ground he’ll do a killer fiery swipe of fire and poison mixture in a large arc. Make sure you are at the right end of the arc – he will almost always go from your right to your left, so stick to the extreme left and avoid the area.

When you’re close to his face, he’ll bend downwards and direct a dangerous AoE fire-breath attack right on the ground at a forty-five degree angle. This is also another attack you should be watching out for.

How to Defeat Sinh

Sinh is quite fluid, and his wide variety of attacks make him a bit difficult to deal with in the first few tries. However, once you get accustomed to the speed of his different attacks and the pattern of his movements, you should be able to adjust. Mind you, this guy has a lot of HP, so the fight will be a test of your endurance.

As a melee character, you want to fight Sinh up close while he’s on the ground, sticking next to his belly, just in front of his hind legs. The tail can be a bit of a nuisance during this time, so make sure you chop it off while he’s casting his fire-breath spells on the ground. Once the tail is gone, it’s much easier to stick around his back legs than otherwise.

When he’s airborne, for a melee attacker it’ll be simply a game of dodge-ball and dodge-dragon.

You’ll need to avoid the fireballs and the flaming airstrike – the best way to do so with the latter (and also the sweep towards you) is to stay under his wing; he’s simply too big to dodge entirely, but the space underneath his wings while he’s performing the glide attacks should keep you safe while you are rolling.

Once he’s on the ground, you should get back to hacking away at his tummy. Avoid hitting his face, because he’ll do his insane neck swipe, which hurts like crazy and could mean KO for you if the next thing he decides to do is the fiery arc attack.

If you’re playing as a caster, you will need some kind of assistance, not because your spells will be weak, but because he would have to be distracted at all times for you to safely cast your spells from a decent range.

Utilize the two shades that wait near the bonfire for this reason, so they can grab Sinh’s attention while you cast away. This should make the fight a lot easier as a caster than otherwise.

With patience and persistence, Sinh will eventually come down, and you’ll get your deserved access to the Crown of the Sunken King. Wear it with pride, and wait for the next episodes of the DLC to arrive.