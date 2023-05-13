Daemon X Machina Best Armors Guide

Daemon X Machina encourages you to try out various gear pieces, we will be providing you with details on all the statistics concerning every category so that you may determine which Daemon X Machina Best Armors sets you may want to use; unique to your situation.

Daemon X Machina Best Armors

Different armor pieces give an increase and decrease in different variables. These variables determine what you are best able to stand up against.

Armor Statistics

This is what will primarily determine the quality of your armor. Depending on these statistics, you will be able to withstand one thing better than the other, or more than one.

Certain armor pieces have, exclusive to them only, specific statistics, which we will be discussing when we get to said armor pieces.

Memory Usage – Armor pieces use a certain amount of memory, now the memory capacity is actually set by the chest piece only. Should you happen to exceed your memory capacity, you will be receiving a debuff.

Durability – As the name would imply, durability is a determination of how long your armor can generally last. If the durability reaches zero, the armor piece will be destroyed. The sum of durability of all armor pieces is essentially the ‘VP’ of the arsenal, and if that reaches zero, your arsenal becomes useless.

Defense – All armor pieces have a general defense rating that will give you an estimate of how much damage you are able to tank.

Weight – The higher your arsenal’s weight is, the lesser speed you will have as a result. For higher defense values, you will usually have to compromise speed.

Furthermore, there are 5 types of attacks that your armor can provide resistance to, which are:

Bullet/Laser Defense

Burn Resistance

Stun Resistance

Acid Resistance

Head Armor



Aside from the previously mentioned statistics, Head Armor exclusive provides the following additional statistics.

Head Armor Exclusive Statistics

Sight Size – Changes the area of your UI in which the arsenal is able to lock onto targets. Where R X is the radius and S X:Y is the rectangular size of X by Y.

Lock-On Time – Total time taken in order to lock onto a target after it has entered your line of sight.

Lock-On Range – The maximum distance in which you can lock onto another target.

Radar Detection Range – This feature determines the radius in which you will be able to detect enemies.

The following are all the pieces of Head Gear found throughout your journey in the game.

SAP

SAP-DR-H00 Durandal

SAP-HB-H01 Halberd

SAP-CR-H01 Claymore

SAP-LS-H01 Long Sword

SAP-FB-H03 Flamberge

SAP-GD-H01 Gladius

SAP-SB-H01 Sword Breaker

SAP-RD-H01 Radiant Gleam

SAP-FF-H01 Flash Phantom

HAP

HAP-AT-H11 Atlas

HAP-GL-H01 Goliath

HAP-HC-H08 Hecatonchier

HAP-FD-H01 Fluoresce Dominion

HAP-RG-H01 Legion

HAP-OR-H01 Orsa

ZAP

ZAP-OF-H02 Osafune

ZAP-ZG-H05 Izanagi

ZAP-RK-H03 Raikiri

ZAP-MS-H09 Musou

ZAP-ZM-H05 Izanami

Body Armor

Body Armor will determine your following abilities:

Body Armor Exclusive Statistics

Memory Capacity – Total cap for memory. If you happen to exceed this limit, debuffs will be applied to your arsenal.

Flight Speed – Your chest piece will also determine how fast you are able to fly from point A to point B.

Flight Boost Speed – Your speed whilst boosting will be different than your normal speed, your chest piece will also be able to modify how fast you can fly whilst boosting.

Boost STM Usage – This is the rate at which your STM bar will decrease while you are boosting.

The following are all the pieces of Body Armor you can find throughout your gameplay.

SAP

SAP-DR-C00 Durandal

SAP-HB-C01 Halberd

SAP-CR-C01 Claymore

SAP-LS-C01 Long Sword

SAP-FB-C03 Flamberge

SAP-CD-C01 Gladius

SAP-SB-C01 Sword Breaker

SAP-RD-C01 Radiant Gleam

SAP-FF-C01 Flash Phantom

HAP

HAP-AT-C11 Atlas

HAP-GL-C01 Goliath

HAP-HC-C08 Hecatonchier

HAP-FD-C01 Fluoresce Dominion

HAP-RG-C01 Legion

HAP-OR-C01 Orsa

ZAP

ZAP-OF-C02 Osafune

ZAP-KS-C05 Kusanagi

ZAP-RK-C03 Raikiri

Processor



Processor has no effect on your Arsenal and there are only 6 pieces of it having unique effects. It also has no attachment slots.

Lock Control – Gives a boost to lock-on range.

Boost Up – Increases mobility and gives an increase to both movement speed on air and land.

Firing Up – Increase your shooting performance, and provide an increase to accuracy, firing rate and reload speed.

Stamina Up – Increases the efficiency of stamina use. You will use up less stamina in all things that requires stamina.

Memory Up – Provides an additional boost to your maximum memory cap.

Normal Tune – Standard, default processor.

Arm

Arm Armor modifies your fire rate, your reload speed, and various other gun and melee related stats. Following are all the statistics that your arm pieces are going to give you.

Fire Rate Support – Modifies the rounds per minute your gun can shoot out.

Reload Support – Modifies your reload speed.

Shot Delay Support – The time it takes in between firing two consecutive shots.

Precision Support – Your accuracy whilst shooting.

Throwing Performance – Speed of throwing your throw able items, such as grenades.

Melee Performance – Efficiency and speed of your melee weapon.

The following are all the arm pieces you can find in the game.

SAP

ASAP-DR-L00 Durandal

SAP-HB-L01 Halberd

SAP-CR-L01 Claymore

SAP-LS-L01 Long Sword

SAP-FB-:03 Flamberge

SAP-SB-L01 Sword Breaker

SAP-ST-L01 Stilleto

HAP

HAP-AT-L11 Atlas

HAP-GL-L01 Goliath

HAP-OT-L22-Otus

HAP-ET-L22 Ephialtes

HAP-FD-L01 Fluoresce Dominion

HAP-RG-R01 Legion

HAP-OR-L01 Orsa

HAP-LB-L01 Liberator

HPW

HPW-AR-L14 Gun Arm-BZ

HPW-AR-L01 Gun Arm-AR

HPW-AM-L02 Gun Arm-MG

HPW-AS-L32 Gun Arm-SH

ZAP

ZAP-OF-L02 Osafune

ZAP-KS-L05 Kusanagi

ZAP-RK-L03 Raikiri

ZAP-MX-L09 Muramasa

Legs Armor



This part of Daemon X Machina armor is going to be covering the bottom half of your character and notably affecting stats like your STM management, jump performance and other such statistics which include.

Land Speed – Increases mobility.

Land Boost Speed – Increases speed for Land Boost.

Landing Recovery Time – Decreases recovery time for landing.

Knockdown Recovery Time – Decreases the time required to recover from a knockdown.

Jump Performance – Allows you to cover greater distances by jumping.

Land Boost STM Efficiency – Helps with making STM usage more efficient when you boost.

SAP

SAP-DR-B00 Durandal

SAP-HB-B01 Halberd

SAP-CR-B01 Claymore

SAP-LS-B01 Long Sword

SAP-FB-B03 Flamberge

SAP-GD-B01 Gladius

SAP-SB-B01 Sword Breaker

SAP-RD-B01 Radiant Gleam

SAP-FF-B01 Flash Phantom

HAP

HAP-AT-B11 Atlas

HAP-GL-B01 Goliath

HAP-HC-B08 Hecatonchier

HAP-FD-B01 Fluoresce Dominion

HAP-OR-B01 Orsa

ZAP