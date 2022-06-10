Given how the game plays a lot like Escape from Tarkov, one of the biggest risks when going on runs in The Cycle: Frontier is losing your items upon death. That is where the splitting mechanism comes in. To divide your belongings into smaller stacks, you can split items in The Cycle: Frontier and we will show you how.

How to Split Items in The Cycle: Frontier

As you know that The Cycle: Frontier is a PvPvE space shooter with an emphasis on survival and scavenging. You can bring supplies with you when running to Fortuna III, but you will waste most of your stuff if you die. Because you want to conserve your supplies and gear, you could be asking if and how you can split your stuff in The Cycle: Frontier.

Collecting items in The Cycle: Frontier on a regular basis allows you to stack them, but you may choose to split these items into a precise number based on how much of that item you require. In this game, some players find it challenging to divide item stacks. The only method to split item stacks is to enter your inventory, click over the item you wish to split, hold left click on that item, then hit shift.

This will open a mini menu of the thing you wish to split, allowing you to split it in whatever number of ways you choose. To reassemble the stack from your stash, simply drag the identical item in your stock and it will mount automatically.

When going on a run, we suggest splitting up your stuff, anticipating how much of an item you need and only bringing that amount. This reduces the possibility of losing all of a certain item if you die.