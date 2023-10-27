Cyberpunk 2077 The Beast In Me Walkthrough

The Beast In Me is a side job in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty that involves a lot of racing. You will be accompanied by an NPC character, Claire, and you must win three major races to get to the final big race. However, you must complete the Main Job, “Double Life,” then meet with Claire.

During the events of the side job, The Beast In Me, you can also speak with Claire, and she will open up about her situation. Claire’s husband, Dean, died during one of the races, and she holds Sampson responsible for it.

You can help her take revenge or save Sampson and earn some good rewards in the form of two nice vehicles, Thorton Mackinaw “Beast” and Type-66 “Cthulhu” in Phantom Liberty.

In this guide, I will address all the dialogue options and choices that will help determine the best outcome.

How to complete Cyberpunk 2077 The Beast in Me

You can start by visiting Claire at her garage. After speaking to her, you can leave and wait for her to message you. It would be best to choose a nice ride for the races ahead.

Complete the Qualifying Races

The side job will comprise different objectives; the first will be to win three qualifying races. You can do that with Claire, and you can either use your car or Claire’s ride to win those races. If you want to use your ride, the best car to use during those races will include Shion Coyote, Caliburn, the Quadra turbo R, etc.

These races will include:

City Center Race

Badlands Race

Santa Domingo Race

After achieving first place in all these three races, Claire will seem excited and then mention talking about something important with you in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Talk to Claire

You can park the car ahead and then walk with her and sit. Then, she will talk about Dean, her husband, and how he was killed. Claire blames Sampson for killing Dean during the race. According to her, there was a rivalry between Dean and Sampson, and during the race, Dean lost control because Sampson slammed the brakes.

She believes Sampson purposely hit the brakes to derail Dean in Cyberpunk 2077. In short, Claire will ask for your help to kill Sampson, and the only way to do that is by challenging him to a race.

The bastard won’t finish the race alive (Sampson dies)

If you pick this first dialogue option, you cannot save Sampson in Phantom Liberty. You will also receive a message from Claire, who will thank you for listening to her talk earlier.

Last Race starts, Claire and Sampson arguing

During this objective, you will find Claire arguing with Sampson, so head over to her. He will tell her to leave him alone, and he will insult Dean as well, which will further enrage Claire. You can then get in your car and wait for the race to start in Phantom Liberty.

Go after Sampson

During the race, you will need to go after Sampson’s car, and after following him around for a while, you can bump into his car. This way, he will lose balance and crash into a tree. You can catch up to Sampson’s car and confront him.

Sampson will tell Claire that Dean killed himself and is not responsible for his death, but she won’t hear it from him. You can then inquire what Sampson is referring to; this way, you will also learn that Dean lost control, leading to his death. However, Sampson rammed his car, so this incident can also be an accident. So you will have two options.

Do what you have to do.

If you agree with Claire’s second option, she will shoot Sampson in the head three times in Phantom Liberty. You can leave that place with Claire and ask if she is alright.

Say nothing

If you say nothing, Claire will still go ahead with killing Sampson, and you won’t be able to save him in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Claire’s message if she kills Sampson

After following through on the events of the Side Job The Beast In Me, Claire will also send you a message. She will apologize for getting you mixed into her situation in that message. You can comfort her by telling her that Sampson deserved it.

My priority’s winning (you can save Sampson)

If you select this choice during your meeting with Claire after winning the races, you can have the option to save Sampson later on in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. You can then follow the objectives to start the big race with Sampson and ram him off the track during the race.

Then you can confront Sampson with Claire, and he will mention that he wasn’t responsible for killing Dean.

Yeah. Let him go

This will be your best choice during this side job, The Beast In Me. So you can select this option and tell Claire to let him go as he didn’t murder Dean, and killing him won’t bring her comfort.

This way, Claire will leave without killing Sampson, and you can follow her back to her car in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Later, she will tell you that she is retiring from racing and that you can keep her Truck as she won’t need it anymore.

Claire, message if you spare Sampson

After a while, you will receive a message from Claire, and she will apologize for not thinking clearly. After that, she will thank you, and the side job, The Beast In Me, will be marked as complete.

Sampson’s message if he lives

As part of saving Sampson, you will receive a message from him, and he will thank you for saving his life. Moreover, he will also give you his car, Type-66 “Cthulhu”, for free, which you can add to your list of vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

If you choose to finish the race – All of Claire’s dialogue choices

If you finish the race and do not stop Sampson’s vehicle, it will have a different outcome, and Claire won’t be too happy about it. She will storm off angrily, and you can approach her later to talk about it in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. You can choose the following dialogue: “It’s your thirst for revenge, not mine.”

She will be angry with you, so you can tell her it was her matter to deal with as you were only responsible for winning the race. Moreover, Claire will blame you for not getting her revenge on Sampson, and she will leave.

Losing the race

Similarly, if you lose the race, the outcome will be the same as winning it. Claire is not interested in the race and only wants to kill Sampson and get revenge for Dean.

Remember that winning or losing the race will be your worst choice during the side job, The Beast in Me. This way, you won’t be able to get either Claire’s truck (Thorton Mackinaw “Beast”) or Sampson’s ride (Type-66 “Cthulhu”) in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Sorry, Claire, but I can’t help

You also have the third option of bailing out on Claire’s situation, and she will understand that you don’t want to involve yourself. This way, she will say her goodbyes to you and leave.

Meet Claire at the Afterlife Club if you don’t help her

You can meet Claire later in the Afterlife Club, as she will be bartending there. She will joke at you for not giving her time early so you can inquire about her. Claire will discuss her truck with you in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Lastly, remember that Claire is not available as a romantic character. Also, this outcome does not imply your choice during the quest The Beast In Me in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.