Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 Adds New Way To Reset Perks

There is a new patch in the making for Cyberpunk 2077 which will take further steps to improve (and perfect) the state of the game.

While the complete patch 1.3 notes are not available at the time of writing, developer CD Projekt Red has teased a couple of new changes inbound which may or may not be the only major ones being packed with the upcoming patch.

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a new way to reset perks. The teaser suggests that players will be able to reset their perks as long as they have enough cash on hand which should be based on the number of perks needing to be reset.

Cyberpunk 2077 currently requires players to purchase a Progression Shard from a Ripperdoc called the Tabula E-Rasa to reset their perks. The shard comes at either 100,000 or 80,000 through an unlocked discount. The matter of resetting perks is hence expensive either way. It however appears that the new method being introduced with the upcoming patch 1.3 will be fairly cheaper in comparison but may possibly still require players to visit the nearest Ripperdoc.

The new patch 1.3 will also be improving the GPS for Cyberpunk 2077. The teaser confirms color changes to the GPS to make bridges and other routes either below or above clearer on the map. The upcoming improvements to the GPS will furthermore make it easier for players to navigate Night City through a zoomed-out perspective and other quality-of-life changes.

CD Projekt Red previously confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will continue to receive multiple patches throughout 2021 which will be split between major and minor ones. Patch 1.3 will be completely revealed tomorrow through a livestream where the developer intends to go through all of the changelog, or at least the ones carrying the most impact on gameplay.

Expect patch 1.3 to go live in the coming weeks with a lot more bug fixes and gameplay optimizations.

Cyberpunk 2077 has come a long way since its troubled launch eight months ago. The current build has improved in various ways but unfortunately still requires more work, particularly on previous-generation consoles. The game will be receiving its native next-generation versions on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in the coming months.