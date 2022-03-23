Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.52 Fixes Several Progression Blockers

Cyberpunk 2077 has received another beefy patch to introduce further much-needed improvements, particularly to remove roadblocks that were either stopping players from making further progress or forcing them to start all over.

According to patch notes 1.52 from earlier today, several progression blockers have been fixed in the game for all platforms.

Importing save files from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 will no longer corrupt the data. Similarly, importing save files while not connected to the PlayStation Network will no longer disable the option to continue.

A bug that would freeze players when they disconnected their Xbox controllers while entering the pause menu has also been squashed.

Furthermore, several quests and features have been fixed that were previously hindering progress. Opening menus while reading a shard will no longer block the game. Gigs have been fixed where either quests were failing to trigger or objectives were failing to complete. Many more quests where choosing an option would block progression have also been fixed.

Yesterday, developer CD Projekt Red assured that Cyberpunk 2077 would be receiving its promised expansion pack, previously believed to be scrapped. The assurance came alongside an announcement for the beginning of a new saga of games in The Witcher franchise.

The next Witcher game sees CD Projekt Red moving from its proprietary REDengine to Unreal Engine 5 as part of a “multi-year strategic partnership” with Epic Games to “tailor [Unreal Engine 5] for open-world experiences” and “push the limits of interactive storytelling and gameplay together” for years to come.

Further details will be shared when the time is right. CD Projekt Red is being careful to not repeat the same mistakes it did with Cyberpunk 2077. The developer will hence not be discussing characters, storylines, mechanics, or any other game-related details until the new Witcher game is close to ready.