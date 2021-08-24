Cyberpunk 2077’s Cancelled Multiplayer Might Be Returning

Cyberpunk 2077 was always planned to receive a standalone multiplayer mode after release but which was scrapped by developer CD Projekt Red. That elusive multiplayer mode might possibly be back on the menu.

According to known Valve insider Tyler McVicker (previously known as Valve News Network) earlier today, data miners have uncovered several multiplayer files in Cyberpunk 2077 following its recent patch 1.3 to suggest that its cancelled multiplayer mode is now apparently back in production.

There are however no guarantees. While data-mined files can indeed leak future plans, they can also be remnants that were left behind but never completely removed. There is also a chance that developers shift directions during development. The point being that the aforementioned data-mined Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer files should be taken at face value, at least until CD Projekt Red comes out with a proper announcement.

Cyberpunk 2077 was officially confirmed to be getting a standalone multiplayer mode back in 2019. The multiplayer was going to feature story elements and was being designed to merge both multiplayer and narrative within the same Night City universe.

Due to the scale of development, the Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode was supposed to arrive at least a year after the base release. However, those plans changed when the base release was marred by half-baked versions on previous-generation consoles. Even the PC version was riddled with bugs and glitches with several content cut.

CD Projekt Red at the time stated that it would be reassessing its plans about the multiplayer component of Cyberpunk 2077 in January 2021. A few months later, the multiplayer project was officially killed to entirely focus on improving the state of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 was said to feature at least two multiplayer modes. Based on data miners from earlier this year, there was a mode called Heists which was similar to the single-player campaign but where multiple players spawn together to complete missions. The second multiplayer mode had no name but was like a standard deathmatch mode.