Apart from your standard Perks and Attributes, there is another source of modifiers in Cyberpunk 2077 called Skills. They provide passive benefits to the associated Attributes depending on how much you make use of their abilities.

You can find the Skill Progression menu in the right corner of your Attributes screen under Character. It will display each Skill with your level of progression illuminated so you can check how far you have gotten.

These boosts are more related to a certain type of build rather than weapons or pieces of equipment. For example, the Netrunner Skill improves Quickhack usage, boosting the Netrunner build or Shinobi increasing Blade damage for Mantis Blades and Katana enthusiasts.

This is a unique and beneficial way to bring your builds together after the complete Skill overhaul in the 2.0 Update. This guide will explain how you can upgrade your Skills in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to level up the new 2.0 skills in Cyberpunk 2077

Following the 2.0 update, you now have a new skill progression system that is divided into five categories: Headhunter, Netrunner, Shinobi, Solo, and Engineer.

Each skill path revolves around a particular playstyle, which should be evident from their names alone. Performing certain actions that are associated with that playstyle is how you level up your skill in Cyberpunk 2077.

That, however, is not the only way to level up your new 2.0 skills in the game. Skill Shards were also changed with the 2.0 update. There are now five of them, one for each of the five new skills. They grant bonus XP to their indicated skill and help you advance your skill progression in Cyberpunk 2077.

You can find Skill Shards by defeating and looting enemies. Dogtown is an excellent location to farm Skill Shards if you have the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Take note that each skill can be leveled up to a maximum of level 60. You get a passive buff after every 5 levels and a bonus perk point at levels 15, and 35.

We will go over the new 2.0 skills below and explain what you need to do to level them up quickly and efficiently in Cyberpunk 2077.

Headhunter

The Headhunter skill path is related to combat proficiencies. These include actions like headshots, silenced weapon takedowns, and hitting enemies in their weak points.

A Stealth Assassin build is best for scoring perk points for Headhunter since it fully utilizes Cool for stealth and weapons designed for headshots. If you have the Phantom Liberty DLC, the Vulnerability Analytics Skill under the Relic Skill Tree will help expose weak points in enemy armor and Cyberware.

Skill Level Headhunter Skill Bonuses Level 5 Reduces Visibility to enemies by 10% Level 10 Increases Headshot Damage and damage to Vulnerabilities by 10% Level 15 Gives a bonus Perk Point Level 20 Weapons no longer sway while you are crouched Level 25 Reduces Visibility to enemies by 10% Level 30 Increases Headshot Damage and damage to Vulnerabilities by 15% Level 35 Gives a bonus Perk Point Level 40 When you are grappling enemies, Optical Camo is automatically activated Level 45 Reduces Recovery Time after you throw a throwable by 30% Level 50 Increases movement speed by 30% while crouch walking or sprinting Level 55 Retains damage bonuses from when you are not in combat for 3 seconds after entering combat Level 60 Optical Camo charge is increased by 15% if you neutralize an enemy while in Focus Mode, Deadeye Mode, or with a Thrown Weapon

Netrunner

Netrunner is the easiest skill progression path to level up in Cyberpunk 2077. All you have to do is hack everything you come across. That includes terminals, cameras, drones, turrets, doors, etc. We recommend using quickhacks, preferably with a Netrunner build, to advance quickly in your playthrough.

Just remember a healthy tip: if an activity requires you to use your Intelligence perks, it is going to help you level up your Netrunner path.

Skill Level Netrunner Skill Bonuses Level 5 Increases your RAM recovery by 5 percent. Level 10 Increases your total RAM by 1. Level 15 Gives you 1 bonus perk point. Level 20 Increases your Smart Weapons’ lock-on range by 20 percent. Level 25 Increases your RAM recovery by 5 percent. Level 30 Increases your total RAM by 1. Level 35 Gives you 1 bonus perk point. Level 40 Decreases your RAM cost for quickhacks by 20 percent. Level 45 Increases your Control and Convert quickhacks’ duration by 15 percent. You also get 5 percent more damage with Combat quickhacks. Level 50 Increases your Overclock duration by 40 percent. Level 55 Decreases your health loss from Overclock quickhacks by 10 percent. Level 60 Overclock reveals enemies within 10 meters. You can also quickhack non-netrunner enemies through cover.

Shinobi

Shinobi is a unique skill progression path in Cyberpunk 2077 as it primarily depends on Blades but also gets points from using Assault Rifles and SMGs.

To get Shinobi Progression points, you need to neutralize enemies using Katanas, Mantis Blades, Assault Rifles, SMGs, and use maneuverability actions like Dash, Air Dash, Sliding, etc.

A Katana build will work wonders here and we recommend bringing your best katana out to have fun while farming skill progression points.

Skill Level Shinobi Skill Bonuses Level 5 It gives you a 5% Movement Speed Level 10 Reduces Stamina Cost of Dodging or Dashing by 5% Level 15 Rewards you a bonus Perk Point Level 20 Increases accuracy for a duration after Dodging or Dashing Level 25 Increases Movement Speed by 5% Level 30 Reduces Stamina Cost of Dodging or Dashing by 10% Level 35 It gives you an additional Perk, a Point Level 40 Increases Mitigation Chance depending on how fast you move Level 45 Increases Damage from Fast Attacks by 25% Level 50 Reloads 20% of your equipped weapon’s ammo automatically after Sliding or Air Dashing. Level 55 Low Stamina will no longer affect Ranged Shot Accuracy and Melee Attack Speed while attacking in mid-air or when time is slowed Level 60 Grants a 40% Crit Chance and removes Stamina Cost for all movements when Sandevistan is active.

Solo

Solo is the exact opposite of the Shinobi skill path. Leveling up Solo requires you to take up close-range weapons to deal heavy damage. These include shotguns, light machine guns, Gorilla Arms, and Blunt Weapons.

However, take note that Blade Weapons do not level up the Solo skill path in Cyberpunk 2077. Most players tend to make this mistake. If you must pick up a Katana, you must go with Shinobi.

We recommend a Solo build or Tank build which will provide you with the most useful kits for this Progression Path.

Skill Level Solo Skill Bonuses Level 5 Carrying Capacity is raised by 50 Level 10 Health is increased by 10 Level 15 Grants a Perk Point Level 20 It grants a 20% damage boost and attack speed to Fists and Gorilla Arms, with Fists having a chance to inflict enemies with Bleed. Level 25 Carrying Capacity is raised by 100 Level 30 Health is increased by 15 Level 35 It gives you a bonus Perk Point Level 40 Increases Crit Chance by 10% when attacking enemies within a 5m radius Level 45 Strong Attacks and Quick Melee Attacks have their damage boosted by 25% Level 50 Performing a Finisher restores 25% of your Health Level 55 Adrenaline decay is slowed by 50% and cannot drop below 10% when Adrenaline Rush is active Level 60 After activating Berserk, you restore 50% of your Health, the Threshold to perform Finishers on enemies is raised to 30% of their Health, and Berserk duration is extended by 30%

Engineer

Engineer can be leveled up by putting your tech gear to use. It includes Tech Weapons, Smart Weapons, Cyberware, Bolts, Projectiles, Crafting, Explosives, and Damage Over Time Effects from elemental abilities.

Using an Edgerunner build or a Lucy build is great for Tech weapons. To progress the Engineer Skill path in Cyberpunk 2077, you can also depend on non-combat activities like crafting but if you are using grenades and other explosives, then it will come naturally.