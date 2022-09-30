Legendary weapons are the highest-level weapons that you can find in Cyberpunk 2077. These weapons come with extra bonuses that help you take out enemies quickly.

Finding these weapons is a little different from other weapons as you cannot find them as drops from regular enemies. However, you can take out Specific Boss enemies to get these weapons in Cyberpunk 2077.

Legendary weapons spawn in some locations and shops where you can buy them. Buying it from a shop is the best option if you want one quickly.

You can also upgrade the lower-tier Iconic Weapons to legendary. Still, you will need a lot of investment and time.

So to make things easier for you in this guide, we will give you complete details about the best legendary weapons and how you can get them in Cyberpunk 2077.

Best legendary weapons and how to get them in Cyberpunk 2077

Below you will find complete details about stats, effects, and locations of the best Legendary Weapons you can find in Cyberpunk 2077.

Lizzie

After completing The Space in Between main job, you can find this high DPS legendary weapon. You will get it from the basement in Lizzie’s room.

Stats

Weapon Lizzie Type Pistol DPS 950.7 Damage 46-56 Attacks Per Second 17

Effects

Thermal Damage increased by 34-41

Charge Time increased by 1.80

Critical Chance increased by 42%

Critical Damage Increased by 20%

Charge Multiplier increased by 0.55

Burn Chance increased by 15%

Headshot Damage Multiplier x5

Satori

To get this legendary weapon, you must climb stairs to the AV landing pad. You can find the stairs after T-Bug opens the penthouse’s balcony door during The Heist.

Stats

Weapon Satori Type Katana DPS 1323.5 Damage 264 Attacks Per Second 5

Effects

Physical Damage increased by 176-215

Stamina Cost Reduction while attacking increased by 25

Critical Chance increased by 12%

Critical Damage Increased by 610%

Bleeding Chance increased by 20%

Overwatch

It is a mighty weapon that you get for completing the Side Job 45 Rider on the Storm and saving Saul.

Stats

Weapon Overwatch Type Sniper Rifle DPS 1637 Damage 1733-2118 Attacks Per Second 0.30

Effects

Physical Damage increased by 1221-1529

Critical Chance increased by 74.85%

Critical Damage Increased by 247.60%

Bonus Ricochet damage increased by 109.78%

Bleeding Chance increased by 10%

Headshot Damage Multiplier x3

Divided We Stand

You can loot this legendary weapon from the Sixers or by winning the shooting contest during the Stadium Love quest.

Stats

Weapon Divided We Stand Type Assault Rifle DPS 1377.6 Damage 53-65 Attacks Per Second 6.25

Effects

Chemical Damage increased by 40-49

Critical Chance increased by 50%

Critical Damage Increased by 171%

Poison Damage increased by 25%

Headshot Damage Multiplier x4.50

Fenrir

You will find this weapon on a table close to the Monk during the SJ-06 mission called Losing My Religion.

Stats

Weapon Fenrir Type SMG DPS 2 Damage 16-19 Attacks Per Second 90

Effects

Thermal Damage increased by 12-14

Critical Chance increased by 6-46%

Burn Chance increased by 13%

Headshot Damage Multiplier x0.85

Prototype Shingen: Mark V

During the Gimme Danger quest, you will find this legendary weapon inside shipping container 667 in the warehouse. Watch out for the bobby trap while searching for this weapon in Cyberpunk 2077.

Stats

Weapon Prototype Shingen: Mark V Type SMG DPS 139.2 Damage 25-31 Attacks Per Second 4.55

Effects

Thermal Damage increased by 18-22

Critical Chance increased by 15.85%

Critical Damage increased by 38.62%

Burn damage increased by 10%

Headshot Damage Multiplier x1.35

Prejudice

During the For Whom Bell Tolls, you can find this legendary weapon behind bars in Afterlife.

Stats

Weapon Prejudice Type Assault Rifle DPS 346.7 Damage 93-113 Attacks Per Second 2.94

Effects

Physical Damage increased by 65-80

Critical Chance increased by 26.48%

Critical Damage Increased by 52.48%

Bleeding Damage increased by 10%

Headshot Damage Multiplier x2

Ba Xing Chong

Firstly you will need to loot its spec from the Adam Smasher’s Vault on the Ebunike and then craft it using the Edgerunner Artisan Perk.

Stats

Weapon Ba Xing Chong Type Shotgun DPS 487.5 Damage 27-33 Attacks Per Second 0.87

Effects