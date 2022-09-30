Legendary weapons are the highest-level weapons that you can find in Cyberpunk 2077. These weapons come with extra bonuses that help you take out enemies quickly.
Finding these weapons is a little different from other weapons as you cannot find them as drops from regular enemies. However, you can take out Specific Boss enemies to get these weapons in Cyberpunk 2077.
Legendary weapons spawn in some locations and shops where you can buy them. Buying it from a shop is the best option if you want one quickly.
You can also upgrade the lower-tier Iconic Weapons to legendary. Still, you will need a lot of investment and time.
So to make things easier for you in this guide, we will give you complete details about the best legendary weapons and how you can get them in Cyberpunk 2077.
Best legendary weapons and how to get them in Cyberpunk 2077
Below you will find complete details about stats, effects, and locations of the best Legendary Weapons you can find in Cyberpunk 2077.
Lizzie
After completing The Space in Between main job, you can find this high DPS legendary weapon. You will get it from the basement in Lizzie’s room.
Stats
|Weapon
|Lizzie
|Type
|Pistol
|DPS
|950.7
|Damage
|46-56
|Attacks Per Second
|17
Effects
- Thermal Damage increased by 34-41
- Charge Time increased by 1.80
- Critical Chance increased by 42%
- Critical Damage Increased by 20%
- Charge Multiplier increased by 0.55
- Burn Chance increased by 15%
- Headshot Damage Multiplier x5
Satori
To get this legendary weapon, you must climb stairs to the AV landing pad. You can find the stairs after T-Bug opens the penthouse’s balcony door during The Heist.
Stats
|Weapon
|Satori
|Type
|Katana
|DPS
|1323.5
|Damage
|264
|Attacks Per Second
|5
Effects
- Physical Damage increased by 176-215
- Stamina Cost Reduction while attacking increased by 25
- Critical Chance increased by 12%
- Critical Damage Increased by 610%
- Bleeding Chance increased by 20%
Overwatch
It is a mighty weapon that you get for completing the Side Job 45 Rider on the Storm and saving Saul.
Stats
|Weapon
|Overwatch
|Type
|Sniper Rifle
|DPS
|1637
|Damage
|1733-2118
|Attacks Per Second
|0.30
Effects
- Physical Damage increased by 1221-1529
- Critical Chance increased by 74.85%
- Critical Damage Increased by 247.60%
- Bonus Ricochet damage increased by 109.78%
- Bleeding Chance increased by 10%
- Headshot Damage Multiplier x3
Divided We Stand
You can loot this legendary weapon from the Sixers or by winning the shooting contest during the Stadium Love quest.
Stats
|Weapon
|Divided We Stand
|Type
|Assault Rifle
|DPS
|1377.6
|Damage
|53-65
|Attacks Per Second
|6.25
Effects
- Chemical Damage increased by 40-49
- Critical Chance increased by 50%
- Critical Damage Increased by 171%
- Poison Damage increased by 25%
- Headshot Damage Multiplier x4.50
Fenrir
You will find this weapon on a table close to the Monk during the SJ-06 mission called Losing My Religion.
Stats
|Weapon
|Fenrir
|Type
|SMG
|DPS
|2
|Damage
|16-19
|Attacks Per Second
|90
Effects
- Thermal Damage increased by 12-14
- Critical Chance increased by 6-46%
- Burn Chance increased by 13%
- Headshot Damage Multiplier x0.85
Prototype Shingen: Mark V
During the Gimme Danger quest, you will find this legendary weapon inside shipping container 667 in the warehouse. Watch out for the bobby trap while searching for this weapon in Cyberpunk 2077.
Stats
|Weapon
|Prototype Shingen: Mark V
|Type
|SMG
|DPS
|139.2
|Damage
|25-31
|Attacks Per Second
|4.55
Effects
- Thermal Damage increased by 18-22
- Critical Chance increased by 15.85%
- Critical Damage increased by 38.62%
- Burn damage increased by 10%
- Headshot Damage Multiplier x1.35
Prejudice
During the For Whom Bell Tolls, you can find this legendary weapon behind bars in Afterlife.
Stats
|Weapon
|Prejudice
|Type
|Assault Rifle
|DPS
|346.7
|Damage
|93-113
|Attacks Per Second
|2.94
Effects
- Physical Damage increased by 65-80
- Critical Chance increased by 26.48%
- Critical Damage Increased by 52.48%
- Bleeding Damage increased by 10%
- Headshot Damage Multiplier x2
Ba Xing Chong
Firstly you will need to loot its spec from the Adam Smasher’s Vault on the Ebunike and then craft it using the Edgerunner Artisan Perk.
Stats
|Weapon
|Ba Xing Chong
|Type
|Shotgun
|DPS
|487.5
|Damage
|27-33
|Attacks Per Second
|0.87
Effects
- Physical Damage increased by 15-23
- Critical Chance increased by 19.46%
- Critical Damage Increased by 83.40%
- Bleeding Chance increased by 10%
- Headshot Damage Multiplier x2.11