Cyberpunk 2077’s Free DLCs Have Just Been Delayed To 2022

All existing development plans, including free downloadable content packs, have been suddenly delayed for Cyberpunk 2077.

According to a newly updated content roadmap (via PCGamesN) from earlier today, all “updates, improvements, and free DLCs” for Cyberpunk 2077 have been pushed into 2022 without any explanation. That includes the free next-generation update on consoles but which was recently confirmed by developer CD Projekt Red to have been delayed into the first quarter of 2022.

Cyberpunk 2077 was previously slated to receive multiple updates and improvements as well as free post-release content within 2021. With half of the year already gone, players were expecting at least one free DLC to arrive around the 2021 holiday season but which has now been completely scrapped.

CD Projekt Red remains to make a statement over the sudden update of its content roadmap. The developer previously quoted “recommendations supplied by teams supervising the development of both games” to clarify its decision to postpone the release of next-generation updates into early 2022. That might be true for postponing the rest of roadmap, including planned DLC releases, as well.

Not all is lost however. Cyberpunk 2077 is reportedly being prepped for a significant update, according to Valve insider Tyler McVicker (previously known as Valve News Network) who pointed out on Twitter that CD Projekt Red has been making a lot of changes to an internal test build on Steam Database.

This arrives on the same day that the internal testing build of 2077 received a significant update, according to @SteamDB. pic.twitter.com/B6dOYmICqt — Tyler McVicker (@Tyler_McV) October 29, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 received patch 1.31 last week which introduced some GPU memory optimizations for PlayStation consoles, fixes for a few quest bugs and other sorted bugs, and most importantly, made wet surfaces in the game look more detailed than before.

CD Projekt Red has slowly been improving the state of Cyberpunk 2077 in terms of both appeal and performance, but any further improvements will have to wait until 2022.