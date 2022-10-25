Is Cyberpunk 2077 Fixed?

The most recent Cyberpunk 2077 patch came with the Edgerunners update and has fixed a lot of the issues with the game. Yes! most of them, but there will always be room for more improvements in the near future. Follow this guide to know about the fixes in the recent Patch 1.6 of Cyberpunk 2077 & figure out whether the game is fixed now or not.

The Edgerunners Update also known as Patch 1.6 is now available for Cyberpunk 2077 players and it has fixed a lot of issues that the previous patch failed to fix. It has brought many fixes/improvements. The patch got its name from the Netflix anime show “Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners”. Below we have provided you with the list of major changes made by Patch 1.6.

Gameplay

A feature is added that modifies V’s face/body at the Ripperdoc scene.

Fixed the issue with the Character Creation, now V won’t fidget.

Fixed a problem where players were not able to pick loot using drones.

Fixed a bug where you were not able to pick loot if it was totally/partially blocked by vegetation.

NPCs’ response is fixed when you run into them.

Fixed a bug where frightened NPCs would crouch/stand still instead of performing the “hands up” motion.

Fixed a problem, now cars won’t reverse if you apply brakes at low speeds.

Resolved a problem where when the player gets to the disconnecting issue at the Access Point.

Fixed a problem where the Biomonitor fails to restore the health of the character.

Resolved the issue, where the health of the player dropped swiftly under influence of Burn.

Weapons

Resolved the issue from Patch 1.3/1.31 where Skippy’s DPS was abnormally low in saves.

Fixed a problem where it was possible to purchase/make ammunition after hitting the ammo cap and thus squandering resources.

Mantis Blades with damaging modifications no longer create blinding flashes when used.

Perks

Fixed a problem where the DR-12 Quasar and JKE-X2 Kenshin weren’t working with the Gun Whisperer perk.

Previously if a player used an ingredient to craft material with a quest tag, and if the player had the Ex Nihilio perk this ingredient was removed from the inventory. This patch has fixed this problem.

Quests

Many considerate fixes were made in V’s safe houses/apartments.

V can now sleep on a bed, depending upon the time you have designated.

Automatic Love Quest: Resolved the issue with Lizzie’s Club being closed during regular hours.

Resolved the issue with Lizzie’s Club being closed during regular hours. Epistrophy Quest-The Glen, Epistrophy Quest- Badlands: Once you eliminate Delamain, the quest will fail properly now.

Once you eliminate Delamain, the quest will fail properly now. I’ll Fly Away Quest: Previously when players drive through a ramp while driving Scorpion’s car there came a glitch, which is now resolved.

Previously when players drive through a ramp while driving Scorpion’s car there came a glitch, which is now resolved. Tapeworm Quest: Resolved the issue where the coughing visuals had a certain delay.

Resolved the issue where the coughing visuals had a certain delay. The Heist Quest: Resolved that issue, where you kill enemies with a quick hand there arrived an extra objective on the screen “Wait for an opportunity to take out the guards” which remained until the mission ends.

Resolved that issue, where you kill enemies with a quick hand there arrived an extra objective on the screen “Wait for an opportunity to take out the guards” which remained until the mission ends. The Hunt Quest: Previously saving the game in this mission after the Braindance sequence would permanently disable the feature. This is fixed in the new patch .

Previously saving the game in this mission after the Braindance sequence would permanently disable the feature. This is fixed in the new patch The Pickup Quest: Fixed an issue, where all music sounds from the combat were discontinued after leaving the mid-quest.

Open World

Freedom of the Press: Before Max died during this gig, the game blocks getting further missions from Regina. This issue is fixed.

Before Max died during this gig, the game blocks getting further missions from Regina. This issue is fixed. Getting Warmer: Fixed the issue of players not being able to use coolant over 8ug8ear if they were killed before.

Fixed the issue of players not being able to use coolant over 8ug8ear if they were killed before. Getting Warmer: Fixed the issue with Wakako’s car, where it just disappears from view.

Fixed the issue with Wakako’s car, where it just disappears from view. Hot Merchandise : Resolved the issue, where players were able to kill Rebeca even before the gig started.

: Resolved the issue, where players were able to kill Rebeca even before the gig started. Jeopardy: Fixed an issue where players could talk to some NCPs in the funeral house.

Fixed an issue where players could talk to some NCPs in the funeral house. Olive Branch: Fixed an issue where the game automatically restarts the quest with the “Talk to the man in the trunk” objective if Alex’s car is blown.

Fixed an issue where the game automatically restarts the quest with the “Talk to the man in the trunk” objective if Alex’s car is blown. Playing for Keeps: Resolved the reaction animation of NPCs.

Resolved the reaction animation of NPCs. Trevor’s Last Ride : There was an issue with this gig, where the corpse of Trevor didn’t just spawn in the refrigerator. It is fixed now.

: There was an issue with this gig, where the corpse of Trevor didn’t just spawn in the refrigerator. It is fixed now. Resolved the issue with Psalm 11:6.

UI

Fixed a problem where, after dismantling equipment, the number of accessible parts for certain slots would not increase.

Improved functionality in the Vendor/Inventory panels.

A black rectangle that remained frozen on the display has been rectified.

The Character Creation, Messages menus, Crafting, quest tracker, and popups have undergone several minor UI modifications and enhancements.

Fixed a problem where the number of Attributes that might be earned upon upgrading your level up was not correctly presented on the screen.

Visuals

Fixed issues in situations where cars might spawn with the road’s surface out of alignment.

Fixed a problem where the Slow HDD option when activated, vehicles in traffic collided.

The problem of floating unbreakable bits being retained while wrecking cars was resolved.

Improvements were made in the Dynamic Resolution Scaling.

Fixed the recoil animation of the last shot.

Totalimmortal: Fixed the visuals of grass cutting when you’re on your way to Yorinobu’s office.

Audio

Improved SFX of the player whenever a knife is thrown.

I Fought The Law: Fixed the combat music issues after fighting the thugs.

PC fixes

Fixed an issue with the dedicated preset by applying the Ultra settings.

Fixed an issue where when the player tries to change the Key Bindings the gameplay becomes unresponsive.

Console fixes

Resolved the delay between the First-Person Perspective and Third Person Perspective.

Resolved the issue with input lag on the Next-Gen consoles in Ray Tracing Mode.

Stadia fixes

A missing key was added under this patch in both Holster and Toggle Walking Weapon keys.

REDmod modding tool

An official modding tool called REDmod is added to Cyberpunk 2077. It is a free DLC that adds integrated support for installing and loading modifications. This tool allows the players to utilize, alter, and build their own experiences in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. The recent patch 1.6 has enhanced the working of REDmod and many changes can take effect now once it is installed on PCs.

Ultimately, you could easily say YES! Cyberpunk 2077 has been fixed and is currently in a state where everyone can play and appreciate the dense and crazy Night City in all its glory.