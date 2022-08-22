Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Expansion Reveal Could Happen at Gamescom 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 was released in December 2020, and since then, the game has received several updates including apartments, new weapons, and alternative outfits for Johnny Silverhand. And now, it seems like CD Project Red might have teased a new “Cyberpunk-expansion” on Twitter.

Players were asked if they wanted a Cyberpunk-Expansion in a recent tweet from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account. Cyberpunk account said, “Wann Cyberpunk-Expansion?” If you’re wondering what it means to be part of a German Twitter thread, it’s worth reminding you that Gamescom 2022 is taking place this week. It will be held in Germany, and many assumed the tweet was teasing a possible Gamescom surprise.

Dataminers claim that the DLC expansion would introduce new main missions, open up previously unknown areas of Night City like Pacifica, and feature a figure named Songbird who has the power to silence Johnny Silverhand.

CD Projekt CEO, Adam Kicinski, recently stated that the upcoming expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 would be the game’s only one. It seems the story-driven DLC expansion is the first and last, and CDPR will add no more story content to the game afterward. Kicinski also confirmed that expansion is based on the Red Engine, and any additional product will be on Unreal Engine 5.

Also, it should be noted that the new Gamescom event will take place from August 23 to 28 in Cologne, Germany. Over 500 companies, including CDPR, 2K, 505 Games, AMD, Microsoft, Ubisoft, SEGA, Tencent, and Embracer Group, will be present at Gamescom.

Netflix’s Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime will reveal on September 13. The expansion is also reportedly scheduled to publish in 2023. So, CDPR may take this chance for players who want to return to Night City.