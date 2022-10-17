Cyberpunk 2077 Best Settings Guide

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most highly anticipated games of last year that promises to be one of the best in role-playing gameplay. It has some optimization issues though, which require you to tweak the settings to maximize its fun factor. Here, we’re going to take a look at the best settings that you need to change in Cyberpunk 2077 to optimize the gameplay experience.

CYBERPUNK 2077 Best Settings

Below, we’ve listed some of the best settings in Cyberpunk 2077 to optimize your gaming experience as you explore the dangers of Night City.

Controls

To begin, navigate to the Settings menu and click on the Control tab.

There are three main categories of settings that directly affect your controls. These are controlled stick settings, Camera settings, and vibrations. The vibration settings are totally up to the player’s preference. Here is the detail of the other two settings you need to adjust.

Control Stick Settings (Applicable for Controllers)

Inner Dead Zone

The Inner Dead Zone slows your camera movement and aiming. Normally, gamers desire the shortest feasible delay between action sequences. Therefore, it’s better to put this setting to 0.

Outer Dead Zone

The Outer Dead Zone regulates how far the Control stick must go to give its maximum input. The higher is this setting kept, the faster the controller stick reaches its maximum. It is suitable to keep this setting to 0.90.

First-Person Camera Settings

Here are the ideal/Advanced Camera settings that you should consider for optimized gameplay:

Horizontal Sensitivity: 18

Vertical Sensitivity: 16

Zoom Sensitivity Reduction: 0.9

Vertical Turning Bonus: 0

Turning Delay: 0

Horizontal Turning Bonus: 0.5

Graphics

Follow this guide if you want to obtain maximum FPS from Cyberpunk 2077. Here are the few settings you need to set for a smooth graphic experience

Display and Visuals

Texture Quality: Medium

Crowd Density: Low

Cascaded Shadows Resolution: Medium

Max Dynamic Decals: High

Ambient Occlusion (AO): medium.

Volumetric Fog Resolution: Medium

Volumetric Cloud Quality: Medium

Screen Space Reflections: Off

These settings help you in fixing a lot of those unwanted stutters and frame hits.

If you have an Nvidia GPU, you should use the DLSS option. You can also Install the most recent game-ready Nvidia driver for Cyberpunk 2077. Make sure that you change all of these settings before entering Night City.

Interface

Go to the Options menu and navigate to the Interface tab, which contains all of the significant HUD adjustments. Below we have provided a list of these adjustments, telling if it is better to leave them enabled or not. (Note that all these settings are dependent on the player’s preference.)