Cyberpunk 2077 Best Settings Guide

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most highly anticipated games of last year that promises to be one of the best in role-playing gameplay. It has some optimization issues though, which require you to tweak the settings to maximize its fun factor. Here, we’re going to take a look at the best settings that you need to change in Cyberpunk 2077 to optimize the gameplay experience.
CYBERPUNK 2077 Best Settings
Below, we’ve listed some of the best settings in Cyberpunk 2077 to optimize your gaming experience as you explore the dangers of Night City.
Controls
To begin, navigate to the Settings menu and click on the Control tab.
There are three main categories of settings that directly affect your controls. These are controlled stick settings, Camera settings, and vibrations. The vibration settings are totally up to the player’s preference. Here is the detail of the other two settings you need to adjust.
Control Stick Settings (Applicable for Controllers)
Inner Dead Zone
The Inner Dead Zone slows your camera movement and aiming. Normally, gamers desire the shortest feasible delay between action sequences. Therefore, it’s better to put this setting to 0.
Outer Dead Zone
The Outer Dead Zone regulates how far the Control stick must go to give its maximum input. The higher is this setting kept, the faster the controller stick reaches its maximum. It is suitable to keep this setting to 0.90.
First-Person Camera Settings
Here are the ideal/Advanced Camera settings that you should consider for optimized gameplay:
- Horizontal Sensitivity: 18
- Vertical Sensitivity: 16
- Zoom Sensitivity Reduction: 0.9
- Vertical Turning Bonus: 0
- Turning Delay: 0
- Horizontal Turning Bonus: 0.5
Graphics
Follow this guide if you want to obtain maximum FPS from Cyberpunk 2077. Here are the few settings you need to set for a smooth graphic experience
Display and Visuals
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Crowd Density: Low
- Cascaded Shadows Resolution: Medium
- Max Dynamic Decals: High
- Ambient Occlusion (AO): medium.
- Volumetric Fog Resolution: Medium
- Volumetric Cloud Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
These settings help you in fixing a lot of those unwanted stutters and frame hits.
If you have an Nvidia GPU, you should use the DLSS option. You can also Install the most recent game-ready Nvidia driver for Cyberpunk 2077. Make sure that you change all of these settings before entering Night City.
Interface
Go to the Options menu and navigate to the Interface tab, which contains all of the significant HUD adjustments. Below we have provided a list of these adjustments, telling if it is better to leave them enabled or not. (Note that all these settings are dependent on the player’s preference.)
- Minimap: Turned ON
- Health bar: Turned ON
- Oxygen and stamina: Turned ON
- Boss Health Bars: Turned ON
- Background Chats: Better Turned OFF
- Ammo Counter: Better Turned OFF
- Hints: Turned OFF
- Action buttons: Turned OFF
- Activity log: Turned ON
- Crosshair: Turned ON
- Job Tracker: Better Turned OFF
- HUD Elements: Better Turned OFF