Cyberpunk 2077 Best Attributes For New/Returning Players

Attributes are the core stats in Cyberpunk 2077, in which your different skills are divided. The skills also govern a set of perks, so it is just like a skill tree.

You will find five attributes in Cyberpunk 2077 that you can take to a max level of 20 by investing in attribute points. To earn attribute points, you must first create your version of V.

After that, you will get 1 Attribute and Perk point every time you level up your V. You can use the Attribute points for upgrading one core stat of your choice.

We prepared this guide so you can know complete details about the different attributes and easily pick the best ones that suit your playstyle, whether you are a new or returning player in Cyberpunk 2077.

What do attributes do in Cyberpunk 2077?

Attributes do three things in Cyberpunk 2077. Firstly they will allow you to take advantage of or use specific in-game capabilities which you can’t operate without leveling them up.

Secondly, they manage the perk progression trees. The higher level you get, the more perks you unlock and use. Last but not least, they will increase your specific stats.

All these things make attributes significant in Cyberpunk 2077 to move forward. Below you can find details about all five of them separately.

Body: It controls the perk trees of three body skills: Athletics, Street Brawler, and Annihilation. Leveling up this attribute will increment your melee damage, max health, stamina, etc.

Intelligence: It governs two perk skills which are Quickhacking and Breach Protocol. It increases your terminal hacking speed, Quickhack damage, and Cyberdeck RAM capacity by 4%.

Reflexes: This attribute governs the Blades, Assault, and Handguns perk tree in Cyberpunk 2077. Moment speed, critical chance, Mitigation, and Monowire are some perks boosted by this attribute.

Cool: Cold Blood and Ninjutsu are two perks trees governed by the Cool attribute. It will allow you to stay cool in many situations and increase critical damage, stealth damage, and resistance. Other than that it will lower the enemy’s detection speed.

Technical Ability: Engineering and Crafting are the two perk trees governed by Technical ability. It will increase your armor by 1% and allow you to use tech weapons. You can also use it to open certain locked doors.

Best attributes for early-game

The best attributes for you will depend on your playstyle. But here we will tell you about the ones you can invest more in during the early game.

Body

The Body is the best attribute in Cyberpunk 2077, irrespective of what build you are using. This attribute gives you some good boosts, which include More Stamina, Health, Stealth, and speed while carrying heavy weapons.

Not just that, you will get increased melee damage while using melee weapons and fists in an encounter. It will also help you complete some of the most annoying quests in the game without losing your patience.

You have access to many bare-fist perks to deal with really challenging situations. If you want to use some SMGs and Shotguns, this attribute offers you a lot of special bonuses for them.

The benefits do not end here; you can use it to open almost every locked door in Cyberpunk 2077 if you have enough points.

All these perks make Body the best attribute you can invest in, whether you have just started to play this game or are a returning player.

If you want to focus on the shooting that most Cyberpunk 2077 players do, you can go with the Reflexes attribute. It is a unique attribute mainly concentrated on boosting the damage done by the Blades, Assault Rifles, and Handguns.

The passive bonus it offers for critical, and evasion chances is a huge plus for a shooter. Not only will you become a great shooter with this attribute, but your survivability will also increase.

Can I reset/respec attributes in Cyberpunk 2077?

Unfortunately, you cannot reset your Attributes points in Cyberpunk 2077. You will need to start a new game if you want to level up different character capabilities.

The only thing that you can reset in Cyberpunk 2077 are the Perks. But it will cost a lot and you’ll have to use an item called Tabula E-Rasa. We will not recommend you to go with this reset, and you should focus on your regular gameplay.