50 Facts You Need to Know About Cyberpunk 2077

It might have taken almost a decade to see Cyberpunk 2077 taking shape into a full game but the release is finally close. Even though CD Projekt RED announced that the game will get a release date delay pushing it back to September, its fanbase actually respected the decision and values the time needed for polishing.

Before we start the hype train again, here are 50 things you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077:

Developed by CD Projekt RED

The developers of The Witcher franchise. Set in Poland, CD Projekt has become one of the biggest development studios of this generation thanks to the success of The Witcher 3.

Release Date

Sadly, the release date for Cyberpunk has been pushed back to September 17th so that the team can continue polishing and adding some finishing touches.

Inspired by Cyberpunk 2020

A tabletop RPG set in a dystopian futuristic world. The universe was created by Mike Pondsmith who saw multiple different editions along the way.

Pondsmith helps CD Projekt

In reality, the original Cyberpunk creator helped a lot in the reimagining of Cyberpunk 2077, helping bring the game close enough to scratch the tabletop foundation.

First Trailer

The first Cyberpunk 2077 trailer was released back in 2013 and featured one of Archive’s most iconic songs, Bullets. Yes, the trailer did involve a lot of bullets.

CD Projekt Hacked E3

Back in 2018, the studio “hacked” into the E3 2018 stage during Microsoft’s presentation with a lengthy trailer finally showing what Cyberpunk is all about.

Platforms

The game will release for PC through Steam, the Epic Store, and GOG, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

It will be playable on low-end PC

If you own a low-end PC and managed to play The Witcher 3 then there’s a good chance you’ll play Cyberpunk 2077 too. You should definitely check out the minimum requirements first.

Editions

Apart from the standard edition, the game will get a Collector’s Edition which includes, among others, an art book, a metal pin set, a visitor’s guide to Night City, and a 25cm V Statue.

Next-Gen Consoles

Yes, we’ll be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 on next-gen consoles but it won’t be at launch. CD Projekt will reveal more information on that later along the way.

Language Support

CD Projekt Red’s Global Community Lead Marcin Momot has now confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will support 18 different languages. Some of those include complete voice-overs.

Lets you play as either a male or female

This is CD Projekt’s first game that includes a character creation mode, letting you choose your character’s gender, looks, and traits.

Traits

There are 5 basic traits that V, your protagonist can acquire in the game and those are: Body, Intelligence, Reflexes, Technical, and Cool. Each one is pretty much self-explanatory, except Cool which we don’t know much about.

Character backstory

While creating your character, you’ll be able to create a backstory by selecting your childhood hero, the reason you go to Night City, and your Key Life Event. Those will have an impact on future conversations.

Starting Area

Depending on what backstory options you picked, you’ll get a different starting area. This means that there’s a fluid leveling system at least for those areas.

Augmentations

Body augmentations are a big part of Cyberpunk 2077. The main protagonist will find augmentations to be major upgrades to his/her abilities. You can switch eyes, hands, and more.

There will be Classes

You won’t be a classic generic character in the game. There will be both original and new classes like the Netrunner, the Techie and more that will put your skills to the test. Those will be fluid though and you won’t be restricted to picking one.

And there will be vehicles

Riding a car or a motorcycle in Cyberpunk 2077 is a whole game on its own. From the trailers, we get that vehicle in this game feel close enough to racing.

You can customize vehicles

Another layer of why Cyberpunk is a blessing for RPG lovers is the fact that you can customize your vehicle. We don’t know how much yet but we can’t wait to find out.

First-Person

Cyberpunk 2077 is played in First Person mode and there’s a good reason for that. This was a sacrifice that needed to be made in order for players to get the most out of Night City, without missing on the details.

Cinematics

Even though you’ll play in FP mode, you’ll be able to see V in key cinematics. This way you won’t miss on your cool custom-created protagonist and how he or she looks with cool gear and augmentations.

Controversy

According to the developers, the game will touch on several controversial subjects and won’t try to cover them. We expect sexual preferences and ethnicities to be two of those themes.

Multiple Endings

Staying true to what the development team did with The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk too will include multiple endings depending on the choices you made along the way.

The Night City is never still

Just because you’re the player doesn’t mean the city moves to your will. The Night City is a metropolis and will feel as much with thousands of NPC passing you by each day.

Night City is Vertical

There’s no right and wrong way to go about the city. Apart from a few buildings that are inaccessible, you’ll be able to explore floors, streets and avenues.

Mega Buildings

As CD Projekt announced, Night City will feature huge block buildings that will act as separate ecosystems. They will be our bread and butter.

No Loading Screens

It comes as a surprise that such a big world such as Cyberpunk 2077’s would have such a luxury but yes, the studio promises that there will be no loading screens. If there are any, it’s merely the bare minimum.

You can leave the city

The game might be set in Night City but that doesn’t mean your character can’t leave the city. It won’t have any big significance and you won’t be able to stray too far though.

Street Cred

Completing side quests will reward you with Street Cred, an “experience currency” that shows how popular you are. It helps unlock more missions, vendors, connections and more.

You can hack others

Hacking into NPC will let you get vital information about them like their faction, their augmentations, connections and more. It will prove useful in tackling missions.

You can be hacked too

Be careful cause the same can happen to you too. Certain missions will leave you helpless at the hands of gangs to tear up your defense system and get useful information.

There will be crafting

Apart from looting and mission rewards, you will be able to craft gear like weapons and gadgets, since there’s a deep customization mechanic involved in the game.

6 Big Districts

Diversity is a big part of Night City and that’s why each district has a unique feel to it. We have a corporate district and a factory district and even the people in them feel like being from completely different worlds.

Talk or Fight?

If you don’t want to fight today, you can talk your way out of missions. Most quests are dealt with versatility so you won’t have to fight all battles yourself.

Seamless cover system

Getting cover during gunfights is super important not only because you don’t get shot. It also proves useful from the strategy standpoint since you can aim and move seamlessly behind them.

Different types of weapons

There’s a variety of different kinds of weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 but you already know that. From rifles to pistols to guns that make bullets ricochet, you choose how you approach your fights accordingly.

Destined for cinematic lovers too

If you don’t like shooting, you are welcome in Night City too. Smart Weapons have ‘seek and destroy’ targets, making it easier for all kinds of players to experience its essence.

Includes the kindest celebrity ever

And by that, we mean Keanu Reeves. Keanu will be an NPC in Cyberpunk 2077, a detail that had fans spinning into a frenzy when the announcement came during last year’s E3.

The city holds wonders

Everywhere you look there’s something to explore. From high-tech storefronts to automated pavements to AI-generated advertisements on the street, there’s too much to explore in Night City that is not tied to its missions or storyline.

Map Density

Remember how big the map of The Witcher 3 is? Well, Cyberpunk’s won’t be bigger but will definitely be denser. Long are the days we thought Novigrad was a huge city to explore.

There’s a language translator

Many people will speak different languages like Japanese and you’ll need a special augmentation functioning as a language translator to get what they say.

There’s no purist gameplay

Some augmentations will be mission mandatory, so you won’t be able to do a complete purist run. However, you can build around your humanity or vice versa to maximize replayability.

Choices Have Consequences

Everything you say matters in a bigger way than most RPG. Say the right thing and you might get a new quest or a way out of a fight etc. There should be a run where all you do is talk.

You can own multiple apartments

V will be able to get multiple apartments in different districts in order to be close to his/her targets and go by their daily indoor activities. That includes one-night stands.

Romance

Speaking of one-night stands, you’ll be able to romance a certain character not everyone will be available though. Think of it like what Geralt did in Witcher 3.

There will be multiplayer

CD Projekt Red will provide multiplayer to fans, adding another layer of replayability to the game. However, this feature is reserved for a later date and not at launch.

Mini-Games

Cyberpunk 2077 will include several different mini-games, like robot fist-fighting, much like the Witcher 3 in the past.

Photo Mode

Much like multiplayer, a photo mode will also be released at a later date, a feature that sees an increase in popularity in recent years.

New Game Plus

A new game plus mode will also be available, according to CD Projekt. It’s not certain whether or not it will be available at launch. However, we might not even need it for a good couple of weeks.

DLC

There will indeed be post-launch content both free (like the multiplayer segment we assume) and paid DLC that will touch the levels of Witcher’s ones.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC and Google Stadia on September 27th with a later release date for next-gen consoles. There’s still no word about a Nintendo Switch version of it, even though the possibility for that is minimal.