Valve Releases CAD Files For Custom Steam Deck Shells

While without any official color variations, Steam Deck owners will potentially have a third-party market of customizations to choose from.

In an announcement made over the weekend, developer Valve shared the official computer-aided design (CAD) files of Steam Deck ahead of its upcoming launch.

The files include “an STP model, STL model, and drawings (DWG) for reference” to allow modders, accessory manufacturers, and anyone with access to a 3D printer to create their own custom Steam Deck external shells.

“We are looking forward to seeing what the community creates!” said Valve, which noted that the CAD files are being made available under a Creative Commons license. Considering the mention of accessory manufacturers, the license appears to be fit for commercial use, meaning that Valve is allowing its user-base to create and sell their custom Steam Deck shells.

Valve has been continuously providing updates on Steam Deck as it moves closer to launch. The portable PC (of sorts) will support both Easy Anti-Cheat and BattlEye from the start, but developer Epic Games has still decided to not release Fortnite on the new platform due to cheating concerns.

Valve though is sticking to its previous statement that developers can now safely bring their online games to Steam Deck with continued support for both anti-cheats without any cumbersome updates, a long list of games which includes the likes of Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, For Honor, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Hunt: Showdown, Rust, Smite, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, The Division 2, and Warhammer, among others.

Steam Deck has been pegged to launch at the end of the month following a delay last holiday season where the global pandemic and resulting supply and shipping issues made it nearly impossible for Valve to meet its deadlines.