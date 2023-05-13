How to Cure Blood Plague in State of Decay 2 – How To Cure, Finding Blood Samples

Be sure to check out our other State of Decay 2 Guides for more coverage on the game.

In this How to Cure Blood Plague in State of Decay 2 Guide, we will guide you on how you can cure the Blood Plague in State of Decay 2.

Blood Plague is the most deadly disease to catch in the game because if it is left untreated, the character turns into a zombie. We have detailed the process by which you can completely cure a character infested by the Blood Plague in no time.

Cure Blood Plague in State of Decay 2

Blood Plague is the first step for any character to turn into a zombie. When a character is infected, he/she has a small time before they are turned into a zombie.

Thankfully, you can save them if you want to! There is a cure by which Blood Plague can be cured in the game. But first, you should know how a character is infected so that you can try to prevent infection from happening in the first place.

What is Blood Plague?

Blood Plague is an infection that causes humans to turn into a zombie. Even when humans have turned into a zombie, they still suffer from Blood Plague until they have reached the final form of it, which is represented by glowing red eyes.

Throughout your journey, you will encounter zombies that will have glowing yellow eyes. These zombies cannot cause Blood Plague from their attacks.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

However, if you encounter zombies with glowing red eyes, these are the zombies that have been completely consumed by Blood Plague and they are the Blood Plague carriers now.

Every time they attack, they will transfer a little bit of Blood Plague to your character. This is represented by a meter above your mini-map.

If they continue to attack you and this meter fills up, your character is infected with Blood Plague and he will turn into a zombie if he is not cured in due time.

These red glowing zombies can be encountered any time in the game but they are most active during the nighttime.

They are commonly found around the Plague Hearts and Infestation Points. While encountering them, it is recommended that you keep your distance from them. Use ranged weapons and prioritize them over the yellow-eyed zombies.

These Plague Zombies attack in packs so you need to be extra careful while dealing with them.

Curing the Blood Plague

State of Decay 2 gives you a chance to save your infected character by creating a cure to Blood Plague, however, you have a limited time to do so and you must have all the necessary items for it.

The first thing that you will need is a Home Base because you can only craft the cure at a Medical Station or an Infirmary.

Infirmaries can only be built in your Home Bases. Once you have built an Infirmary, you can create a cure to the Blood Plague.

For the cure, you will require some materials before you can craft it. You will need:

x5 Plague Samples = you will be required to get your hands dirty for this one

x2 Medical Supplies = can be easily found in any of the medically related buildings around the map

Once you acquire both the materials, head to the Infirmary, craft the cure, and administer it to the infected to cure them

If you have created the Infirmary but need to run out to find supplies for the cure, put the infected character in the Infirmary.

This is will not cure him but it certainly will slow down the process of him getting infected. If your primary character is infected, you have no other choice but to take it out on the Supply Run.

If for some reason, you fail to create a cure in time to cure the infected character, you will two options to deal with them.

You can either ‘euthanize’ the character, which will salvage them, and give you the gear and materials that they have on them.

Your second option is ‘exile’, which will remove them from your community, and they will turn into a zombie in the wild. We recommend that you opt for these options only if you fail to administer a cure in time.

Finding Plague Samples

Plague Samples are not found in the world randomly but they are only found on Blood Plague zombies that have red glowing eyes. They are commonly found in Infestation Points or around Plague Hearts.

Simply go to their locations and try to take down as many as you can. Nearly all Plague Zombies drop a Plague Sample. For one cure, you will need to collect five.

Apart from these Plague Hearts or Infestation Points, you can also find Plague Samples in the Medical Supply areas. Chances are very low but people seem to be finding Plague Samples in medical supply areas as well.

You can also pick some Plague Samples around your base after a horde attack.

This concludes our How to Cure Blood Plague in State of Decay 2 Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!