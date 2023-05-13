Crysis 2 Nanosuit Modules Guide



Your custom loadout in Crysis 2 offers 3 types of modules you can add to your Nanosuit, and these are: Armor, Stealth and Power.

Each come with its unique strength and weakness, which one to select is purely a matter of how you play the game.

Crysis 2 – Armor Nanosuit Module

Crysis 2 Armor Nanosuit module deals with protection of the player from the enemy players or environment.

Air Stomp III

Perform a powerful downwards attack when in the air. Looks good on the eye, but very hard to pull (Probability of dying in the air against players with good aims) though can be a good surprise.

Upgrade II

No Damage suffered from falling long distances.

Upgrade III

Faster Recovery After Air Stomp Attacks.

Threat Tracer III

Highlights Incoming Bullet Paths. You can easily back track enemy players; especially snipers if you opt to use this module. Very handy in foliage environment where it is very difficult to keep track of enemy snipers.

Upgrade II

Highlights Incoming Grenades.

Upgrade III

Highlights Explosives Nearby.

Proximity Alarm III

Automatic Warning When Enemy is Nearby. Can be annoying at times, since it keeps on reminding you about the enemy and the frequency increases with upgrades but very handy perk for a camper.

Upgrade II

Increased Warning Frequency when an enemy is nearby.

Upgrade III

Maximum Warning Frequency when an enemy is nearby.

Armor Enhance III

Reduces Drain Speed of Energy when in Armor Mode. Reducing the drain speed energy means you will able to use the Maximum Armor mode for longer period of time. Second Upgrade provides the necessary movement bonus.

Upgrade II

Increase Movement Speed in Armor Mode.

Upgrade III

Protects Against the Nanosuit Jammer Bonus.

Nano Recharge III

Faster Health Recharge. Your health regenerates faster, faster than usual. Can be very handy perk in close quarter combat environment.

Upgrade II

Faster Suit Energy Recharge.

Upgrade III

Shorter Delay before Health Starts Recharging.

Detonation Delay III

Delays the detonation of nearby Grenades. Not much useful since if you keep your ears open, you can actually hear the grenades falling nearby and always have enough time to avoid these.

Upgrade II

Delays the detonation of enemy explosives.

Upgrade III

Provides an automatic Defenses against enemy missile attacks.

Energy Transfer III

Restores Nanosuit Energy with each Kill. Again something I would rather not use simply because your Nanosuit energy regenerates automatically though slowly. You can sacrifice those few seconds recovering the Nanosuit Energy for a better Nanosuit Module.

Upgrade II

Restores additional Nanosuit Energy with each kill.

Upgrade III

Restores Full Nanosuit energy with each kill.

Crysis 2 – Stealth Nanosuit Modules

Crysis 2 Stealth Nanosuit module deals with infamous stealth mode. There are different options available to you that enhance your Nanosuit’s Stealth.

Stealth Enhance III

Faster transition in and out of stealth mode. That can actually help you a lot in creating the distraction and getting the kills. Especially with Upgrade II you become clearly invisible; hard to spot on while the regular stealth mode only works well in range, very easy to spot anyone in stealth mode nearby.

Upgrade II

No shadow cost in Stealth mode.

Upgrade III

Reduces Energy Drain in Stealth Mode.

Blind Spot III

Provides protection from enemy maximum radar bonus. You go radio silent or whatever that’s called.

Good for assaulter/camper – who likes to take his time and move from cover to cover. If you are going to run-and-gun anyway, avoid this.

Upgrade III though handy but Less Visible is not good enough. Upgrade III makes it worthwhile since footsteps are key to your success in successfully protecting yourself.

Upgrade II

Provides protection from enemy tagging.

Upgrades III

Become less visible to enemies in Nano Vision.

Covert Ops III

Reduces the sound of Footsteps.

Upgrade II

Provides protection from the ceph Airstrike bonus.

Upgrade III

Enemy footsteps are louder within range.

Jammer III

Scrambles the radar of enemies within range. You will be radio silent more like hidden from enemy. Few easy kills if enemy don’t anticipate someone nearby, they would come blindly. It depends on you to use this perk effectively.

Upgrade II

Provides protection against enemy radar jammer attacks.

Upgrade III

Scrambles the radar of enemies within an increased range.

Tracker III

Highlights the footsteps of the nearby enemies. Highlighting doesn’t actually works well and can easily confuse. Don’t follow the footsteps, you will get into trouble. Upgrade II can make it worthwhile showing the enemy routes but it can also turn into a trap.

Upgrade II

Highlights enemy routes with direction.

Upgrade III

Highlights enemy routes with increased frequency.

Cloak Tracker III

Identifies whereby nearby enemies enter stealth mode. You can track nearby enemies in Stealth Mode, and kill them off. This perk would identify even those with no shadow cast.

Upgrade II

Increase the visibility of the cloaked enemies.

Upgrade III

Maximum visibility of cloaked enemies.

Visor Enhance III

Highlights enemies through weapon scope. Not useful enough, unless you can’t see properly and have to rely on glasses just like me.

Upgrade II

Provides protection against flash bang grenades.

Upgrade III

Reduces energy cost of Nano Vision.

Crysis 2 Power Nanosuit Modules

Crysis 2 Power Nanosuit module includes all the Nanosuit modules that enhance your suit’s power.

Side Pack III

Allows an additional magazine of primary ammunition to be carried. Rather practice with your secondary and look for the guns on the battlefield.

Upgrade II

Allows an additional grenade or explosive to be carried.

Upgrade III

Allows additional attachment ammunition to be carried.

Point Fire Enhance III

Reduces the spread of Primary weapons when shooting from the Hip. Steady Aim – helps with Sub Machine Guns to start with. If you don’t like to aim down sight, this perk can actually come in handy.

Upgrade II

Reduces the spread of secondary weapon when shooting from the hip.

Upgrade III

Reduces the spread from mounted weapons when shooting from the hip.

Aim Enhance III

Decreases weapon recoil when aiming down sight. Weapon Recoil will keep the aim steady but you can learn to control the recoil or fire the weapon in burst and use some other perk instead.

Upgrade II

Reduces Aim Shake from explosives.

Upgrade III

Increases mobility when aiming down sight.

Weapon Pro III

Faster Weapon Reloading. Can help in panic situations when you just fire the whole magazine and have enemies still in front of you. But That’s that.

Upgrade II

Faster Aiming Down Sight.

Upgrade III

Faster Switching between weapons.

Loadout Pro III

Allows an additional Primary Weapon to be carried in place of secondary weapon. Good deal for kill hungry Cryplayers in the wild.

Upgrade II

Removes the weight penalty from weapon attachment.

Upgrade III

Increases mobility speed when carrying heavy weapons.

Rapid Fire Pro

Faster Fire Rate on primary weapons. Keep track of the ammunition since faster fire rate would also deplete your ammunition quickly.

Upgrade II

Faster Fire Rate on secondary weapon.

Upgrade III

Faster Fire Rate on mounted weapons.

Mobility Enhance III

Reduces energy drain from sprinting and jumping. Again this perk’s effectiveness depends on how you play. If you cautiously approach the battlefield, this isn’t for you.

Upgrade II

Increases Ledge Grab Speed.

Upgrade III

Faster Firing After Sprinting.

Retriever III

Automatically collect Dog Tags from killed enemies.

Upgrade II

Support Bonuses require one less Dog Tag to activate.

Upgrade III

Support Bonuses remain active for longer.

Remember, only use those Nanosuit Modules that complement your gamestyle.