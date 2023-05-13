How to Use Knights in Crusader Kings 3

In Crusader Kings 3, you can now have Knights in your army. Knights are basically the cream of your army. This Crusader Kings 3 Knights guide will go over their purpose and how to best utilize them.

Knights are the most elite fighters in your army, and they can have huge impacts on a war’s results. So, in order to understand how they work and how you can get the best out of them, we have prepared this comprehensive CK3 Knights guide for you.

Crusader Kings 3 Knights

There are various ways for you to recruit more knights into your army.

As you know, Knights are the part of your court so the easiest and straightforward way for you to get more knights is by inviting them to your court.

For that, go to the Knight menu and in the military tab you will see a knight page on top.

There you will see many knights with different and unique names, you will be able to invite any of those knights, but it will cost you Prestige.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Now you can also keep going with the story and after some years, some knights will join you as part of the story and through potential choices.

If you can wait, it’s fine but if you think you have to get some knights earlier then you can pay with Prestige and get them whenever you want.

Another way for knights to come join your court is by expanding territory.

So, whenever you expand territory in the game, more and more characters will come to your court and some will become allies and work for you.

As your kingdom becomes bigger and bigger, you will get more people and eventually more knights into your court and they will work for you.

Keep one thing in mind that the best knights of the game are still reserved for buying. So, the knights you see in the buying menu will be the best knights and will make your army more powerful.

Plus, the knights that come to your court will be engaged in politics while the ones you recruit by buying will only engage in wars for you.

How Knights Work

Basics

When you are building up an army for conquest, you will see there are specific slots available just for knights in the army in Crusader Kings III.

This is based on the Prowess skill level which is a character skill that describes a person’s combat rating.

Basically, it has 100 damage and 10 toughness per point as you rank up in Prowess which means that a 10 prowess knight will give damage equal to 100 levies and toughness equal to 10 peasants.

So, we can see that knights are basically power multipliers in CK3, so if you do not have huge army you can use them as war tools to get results in your favor.

Management

In the military tab you can manage your army and knights. There is each individual knight mentioned here and as you see below each knight there is a button that says allow.

If you toggle this button that means that knight will be joining your army if they meet the requirement, there are options of forbid and force.

Forbid is used to stop some knights to fight in the battle even if they meet the requirement.

This can be done for your heirs to the throne so that they don’t get killed in the war. This option can be used for all the characters you want to protect.

Force option will force the knight to fight in the battle even if they do not meet the requirement and have low prowess. This can be fatal, and your knight can die in the battle.

You can manage your knights during the battle and use them separate from your army as well.

In the army window click the option of Split Off New Army to select the knight to do other missions or tasks during ongoing battle.

Improvement

Leveling up your knights in CK3 is very important as they are a valuable asset to your army.

The first thing you should do is increase the effectiveness of your knights which you can do through Martial Lifestyle Perks.

Here if you use 4 points you will be able to increase the prowess by 4 points, effectiveness by 75%, Advantage by +5 and 4 more knight slots as well.

The second way of increasing the stats is by the action called Train commanders in the Martial Councilor. This will increase the Prowess and add a new Commander Trait to an individual Knight.