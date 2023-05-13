Crusader Kings 3 Doctrines Guide

There is a complex system of Doctrines in Crusader Kings 3 which is a crucial aspect of the game. Learning all about these Doctrines and what beliefs they follow exactly will allow you to progress quickly in the game.
To help you out with learning about the Doctrines in Crusader Kings 3, we’ve prepared this guide to walk you through the beliefs and principles of each and every Doctrine present in the game.
Crusader Kings 3 Doctrines
Main Doctrines
The governance of the realm is heavily influenced by Main Doctrines in Crusader Kings 3. These Doctrines are responsible for the rules of the Faith.
View on Gender
|Doctrine
|Max Cost of Piety
|Requirements
|Effects
|Male Dominated
|· If male dominated: 300 · If female dominated: 900 · If equal: 600
|No requirements
|· The Male only and Male Preference Succession Laws are enabled. · Women can only make claims against other women, children or incapable rulers. · Women do not get Implicit Claims · Titles cannot be given to women · Women cannot be appointed Chancellor, Marshal or Steward · -10 Opinion of Female Rulers
|Equal
|· If male dominated: 600 · If female dominated: 600 · If equal: 300
|No requirements
|The Male Preference, Equal and Female Preference Succession Laws are enabled
|Female Dominated
|· If male dominated: 900 · If female dominated: 300 · If equal: 600
|No requirements
|· The Female only and Female Preference Succession Laws are enabled · Men can only make claims against other women, children or incapable rulers. · Men do not get Implicit Claims · Titles cannot be given to men · Men cannot be appointed Chancellor, Marshal or Steward · -10 Opinion of Men Rulers
Religious Attitude
|Doctrine
|Max Cost of Piety
|Requirements
|Effects
|Fundamentalist
|· If Fundamentalist: 200 · If Righteous: 400 · If Pluralist: 600
|None
|· County Conversion Speed is increased by 20% · Opinion penalties with followers of other Faiths are increased by 100% · Heresy Risk is increased by 100% · The chance for Counties of other Faiths to join Factions is increased · Landed titles from followers of a Hostile of Evil Faith can be revoked without sustaining Tyranny
|Righteous
|· If Fundamentalist: 400 · If Righteous: 200 · If Pluralist: 400
|None
|Landed titles from followers of a Hostile of Evil Faith can be revoked without sustaining Tyranny
|Pluralist
|· If Fundamentalist: 600 · If Righteous: 400 · If Pluralist: 200
|None
|· County Conversion Speed is decreased by 20% · Opinion penalties with followers of other Faiths are decreased by 50% · Heresy Risk is decreased by 50% · The chance for Counties of other Faiths to join Factions is decreased · Rulers of other Faiths are vassalized when a Holy War is won, instead of having their Titles seized
Clerical Tradition
|Doctrine
|Max Cost of Piety
|Requirements
|Effects
|Theocratic
|· If Theocratic: 200 · If Lay Clergy: 600
|Temporal Head of Faith
|· The Realm Priest Council Position is enabled · Temple Holdings have to be put on lease
|Lay Clergy
|· If Theocratic: 600 · If Lay Clergy: 200
|None
|The Court Chaplain council Position is enabled
Head of Faith
|Doctrine
|Max Cost of Piety
|Requirements
|Effects
|None
|· If None: 200 · If Spiritual: 400 · If Temporal: 400
|None
|· Fervor remains at 25% or above · There is no Head of Faith for the Faith
|Spiritual
|· If None: 600 · If Spiritual: 300 · If Temporal: 600
|None
|· -500 Piety when war is declared against own Head of Faith · A leading clergy member is granted the title of Head of Faith · Gold or claims of landed Titles can be granted by the Head of Faith · If Great Holy Wars are permissible in the Faith, Undirected Great Holy Wards can be declared by the Head of Faith
|Temporal
|· If None: 1000 · If Spiritual: 1000 · If Temporal: 500
|Theocratic Clerical tradition
|· -100 Piety when war is declared against own Head of Faith · The founder of the Faith is granted the title of Head of Faith and it is passed on to the Primary Heir (unless they have a different Faith) · If Great Holy Wars are permissible in the Faith, Directed Great Holy Wards can be declared by the Head of Faith
Muhammad’s Shia Succession
|Doctrine
|Max Cost of Piety
|Requirements
|Effects
|Sunni
|· If Sunni: 0 · If any other: 200
|Islam Religion
|Faiths with the same Doctrine are seen as Astray
|Shia
|· If Shia: 0 · If any other: 200
|Islam Religion
|Faiths with the same Doctrine are seen as Astray
|Muhakkima
|1. If Muhakkima: 0 2. If any other: 200
|Islam Religion
|Faiths with the same Doctrine are seen Astray
|Zandaqa
|1. If Zandaqa: 0 2. If any other: 200
|Islam Religion
|+5 Advantage against enemies of th same Religion
Ecumenism
|Doctrine
|Max Cost of Piety
|Requirements
|Effects
|Ecumenism
|–
|· Catholicism · Orthodoxy · Coptic · Apostolic · Insular Christianity · Krstjani · Conversos
|Faiths with the same Doctrine are seen as Astray
Marriage Doctrines
In Crusader kings 3, Who a character is allowed to marry and divorce, when they can do so and the status of the Bastard children is all determined by the Marriage Doctrines of the character’s Faith.
Marriage Type
|Doctrine
|Max Cost of Piety
|Effects
|Monogamous
|· If Monogamous: 200 · If Polygamous: 400 · If Consorts and Concubines: 400
|· Followers can have only one Spouse · When first marrying, followers have a choice to be granted +350 Prestige or a scaled amount of gold
|Polygamous
|· If Monogamous: 400 · If Polygamous: 200 · If Consorts and Concubines: 400
|· Followers can have 4 Spouses · A Piety Penalty is given for having fewer Spouses than the Primary Title rank
|Consorts and Concubines
|· If Monogamous: 400 · If Polygamous: 400 · If Consorts and Concubines: 200
|· Followers can have only one Spouses · Up to 3 Consorts or Concubines can be had by the rulers
Divorce
|Doctrine
|Max Cost of Piety
|Effects
|Disallowed
|· If Disallowed: 100 · If Must be Approved: 200 · If Always Approved: 300
|Followers cannot divorce
|Must be Approved
|· If Disallowed: 200 · If Must be Approved: 100 · If Always Allowed: 200
|· Approval from the Spiritual Head of Faith is required for a divorce · In case of there being no Spiritual Head of Faith, approval has to be given by the House Head
|Always Allowed
|· If Disallowed: 300 · If Must be Approved: 200 · If Always Allowed: 100
|Followers can get a divorce at the cost of 100 Piety
Bastardy
|Doctrine
|Max Cost of Piety
|Effects
|No Bastards
|· If No Bastards: 200 · If Legitimization: 400 · If No Legitimization: 600
|· Children born outside of Concubinage or Marriage are born with the Wild Oat trait
|Legitimization
|· If No Bastards: 400 · If Legitimization: 200 · If no Legitimization: 400
|· Children born outside Concubinage or Marriage are born with the Bastard trait · Characters with the Bastard trait can be legitimized by the House Heads
|No Legitimization
|· If No Bastards: 600 · If Legitimization: 400 · If no Legitimization: 200
|· Children born outside of Concubinage or Marriage are born with the Bastard trait
Consanguinity
|Doctrine
|Max Cost of Piety
|Effects
|Close-kin Taboo
|· If Close-kin Taboo: 300 · If Cousin Marriage: 600 · If Avunculate Marriage: 900 · If Unrestricted Marriage: 1200
|· Followers are not allowed to marry family members · Followers who sleep with family members obtain the Incest Secret
|Cousin Marriage
|· If Close-kin Taboo: 600 · If Cousin Marriage: 300 · If Avunculate Marriage: 600 · If Unrestricted Marriage: 900
|· Followers are allowed to marry their cousins · Followers who sleep with family members (excluding cousins) obtain the Incest Secret
|Avunculate Marriage
|· If Close-kin Taboo: 900 · If Cousin Marriage: 600 · If Avunculate Marriage: 300 · If Unrestricted Marriage: 600
|· Followers are allowed to marry extended family members · Followers who sleep with close family members obtain the Incest Secret
|Unrestricted Marriage
|· If Close-kin Taboo: 1200 · If Cousin Marriage: 900 · If Avunculate Marriage: 600 · If Unrestricted Marriage: 300
|Followers are allowed to marry family members
Crime
The acceptance or disapproval of the Traits in Crusader Kings 3 is determined by the Crime Doctrines. A Trait can either be accepted, shunned or a punishable crime in a Crime Doctrine.
If a character is shunned, all those who see the Trait as sinful will lose a level of Devotion and Opinion with the character.
Same-Sex Relations
|Trait
|Doctrine
|Max Piety Cost
|Sodomite
|Criminal
|· If Criminal: 200 · If Shunned: 400 · If Accepted: 600
|Shunned
|· If Criminal: 400 · If Shunned: 200 · If Accepted:400
|Accepted
|· If Criminal: 600 · If Shunned: 400 · If Accepted: 200
Male Adultery
|Trait
|Doctrine
|Max Piety Cost
|Adulterer and Fornicator (Men Only)
|Criminal
|· If Criminal: 200 · If Shunned: 400 · If Accepted: 600
|Shunned
|· If Criminal: 400 · If Shunned: 200 · If Accepted: 400
|Accepted
|· If Criminal: 600 · If Shunned: 400 · If Accepted: 200
Female Adultery
|Trait
|Doctrine
|Max Piety Cost
|Adulterer and Fornicator (Women Only)
|Criminal
|· If Criminal: 200 · If Shunned: 400 · If Accepted: 600
|Shunned
|· If Criminal: 400 · If Shunned: 200 · If Accepted: 400
|Accepted
|· If Criminal: 600 · If Shunned: 400 · If Accepted: 200
Deviancy
|Trait
|Doctrine
|Max Piety Cost
|Deviant
|Criminal
|· If Criminal: 100 · If Shunned: 200 · If Accepted:3600
|Shunned
|· If Criminal: 200 · If Shunned: 100 · If Accepted:2400
|Accepted
|· If Criminal: 300 · If Shunned: 200 · If Accepted: 100
Witchcraft
|Trait
|Doctrine
|Max Piety Cost
|Witch
|Criminal
|· If Criminal: 100 · If Shunned: 200 · If Accepted: 300
|Shunned
|· If Criminal: 200 · If Shunned: 100 · If Accepted: 200
|Accepted
|· If Criminal: 300 · If Shunned: 200 · If Accepted: 100
Kinslaying
|Trait
|Doctrine
|Max Piety Cost
|Dynastic Kinslayer Familial Kinslayer Kinslayer
|Dynastic is Criminal
|· If Dynastic is Criminal: 200 · If Familial is Criminal: 400 · If Close-kin is Criminal: 600 · If Shunned is Criminal: 800 · If Accepted: 1000
|Familial is Criminal
|· If Dynastic is Criminal: 400 · If Familial is Criminal: 200 · If Close-kin is Criminal: 400 · If Shunned is Criminal: 600 · If Accepted: 800
|Close-kin is Criminal
|· If Dynastic is Criminal: 600 · If Familial is Criminal: 400 · If Close-kin is Criminal: 200 · If Shunned is Criminal: 400 · If Accepted: 600
|Shunned
|· If Dynastic is Criminal: 800 · If Familial is Criminal: 600 · If Close-kin is Criminal: 400 · If Shunned is Criminal: 200 · If Accepted: 400
|Accepted
|· If Dynastic is Criminal: 1000 · If Familial is Criminal: 800 · If Close-kin is Criminal: 600 · If Shunned is Criminal: 400 · If Accepted: 200
Clerical
Only Court Chaplains, Temple Holders, Realm Priests and characters having the Monk trait are influenced by the effects of Clerical Doctrines in Crusader Kings 3.
Clerical Function
|Doctrine
|Max Piety Cost
|Effects
|Control
|· If Control: 100 · If Alms and Pacification: 200 · If Recruitment: 200
|Clergy Control Growth is increased by 20%
|Alms and Pacification
|· If Control: 200 · If Alms and Pacification: 100 · If Recruitment: 200
|· Clergy Popular Opinion is increased by 10 · Clergy Domain Taxes are decreased by 5%
|Recruitment
|· If Control: 200 · If Alms and Pacification: 200 · If Recruitment: 100
|· Clergy Prowess is increased by 2 · Clergy Levy Reinforcement Rate is decreased by 30% (if same Faith) · Clergy Domain Taxes are decreased by 3% (If same Faith) · Clergy members can take the position of Commander or Knight
Clerical Gender
|Doctrine
|Max Piety Cost
|Effects
|Only Men
|· If Only Men: 100 · If Either: 200 · If Only Women: 300
|· Temple holdings can be granted to men and they can serve as Court Chaplains or Realm Priests
|Either
|· If Only Men: 200 · If Either: 100 · If Only Women: 200
|· Temple holdings can be granted to both genders and they can both serve as Court Chaplains or Realm Priests
|Only Women
|· If Only Men: 300 · If Either: 200 · If Only Women: 100
|· Temple holdings can be granted to women and they can serve as Court Chaplains or Realm Priests
Clerical Marriage
|Doctrine
|Max Piety Cost
|Effects
|Allowed
|· If Allowed: 100 · If Disallowed: 300
|Members of the Clergy are allowed to marry
|Disallowed
|· If Allowed: 300 · If Disallowed: 100
|Members of the Clergy are not allowed to marry
Clerical Appointment
|Doctrine
|Max Piety Cost
|Effects
|Temporal Revocable
|· If Temporal Revocable: 300 · If Spiritual Revocable: 900 · If Only Temporal, for Life: 900 · If Only Spiritual, for Life: 1350
|· The Liege appoints Court Chaplains and Realm Priests · The Court Chaplains and Realm Priests can be replaced or removed
|Spiritual Revocable
|· If Temporal Revocable: 900 · If Spiritual Revocable: 300 · If Only Temporal, for Life: 1350 · If Only Spiritual, for Life: 900
|· The Head of Faith appoints the Court Chaplains and Realm Priests · The Court Chaplains and Realm Priests can be replaced or removed
|Temporal, for Life
|· If Temporal Revocable: 900 · If Spiritual Revocable: 1350 · If Only Temporal, for Life: 300 · If Only Spiritual, for Life: 900
|· The Liege appoints Court Chaplains and Realm Priests · The Court Chaplains and Realm Priests cannot be replaced or removed
|Spiritual, for Life
|· If Temporal Revocable: 1350 · If Spiritual Revocable: 900 · If Only Temporal, for Life: 900 · If Only Spiritual, for Life: 300
|· The Head of Faith appoints the Court Chaplains and Realm Priests · The Court Chaplains and Realm Priests cannot be replaced or removed
Special Doctrines
Some Faiths have an additional Doctrine known as the ‘Special Doctrine’.
|Doctrine
|Faith
|Effects
|Teachings of Jesus
|All Christian
|This Doctrine sees Faiths with the Christian Syncretism Tenet as Hostile instead of Evil Opinion with Faiths with the Christian Syncretism Tenet is increased by 30
|Teachings of the Prophet
|All Muslim
|This Doctrine sees Faiths with the Islamic Syncretism Tenet as Hostile instead of Evil Opinion with Faiths with the Islamic Syncretism Tenet is increased by 30
|Teachings of Moses
|All Jewish
|This Doctrine sees Faiths with the Jewish Syncretism Tenet as Hostile instead of Evil Opinion with Faiths with the Jewish Syncretism Tenet is increased by 30
|Naked Priests
|Digambara
|Priests and Zealous characters stay nude
|Rightful Rulers of the World
|Digambara
|Holy War Piety cost is decreased by 50%
|Full Tolerance
|All (Faith Tolerance setting has to be set to Full)
|This Doctrine sees all Faiths as righteous