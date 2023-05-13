Crusader Kings 3 Doctrines Guide

There is a complex system of Doctrines in Crusader Kings 3 which is a crucial aspect of the game. Learning all about these Doctrines and what beliefs they follow exactly will allow you to progress quickly in the game.

To help you out with learning about the Doctrines in Crusader Kings 3, we’ve prepared this guide to walk you through the beliefs and principles of each and every Doctrine present in the game.

Crusader Kings 3 Doctrines

Main Doctrines

Main Doctrines

The governance of the realm is heavily influenced by Main Doctrines in Crusader Kings 3. These Doctrines are responsible for the rules of the Faith.

View on Gender

Doctrine Max Cost of Piety Requirements Effects Male Dominated · If male dominated: 300 · If female dominated: 900 · If equal: 600 No requirements · The Male only and Male Preference Succession Laws are enabled. · Women can only make claims against other women, children or incapable rulers. · Women do not get Implicit Claims · Titles cannot be given to women · Women cannot be appointed Chancellor, Marshal or Steward · -10 Opinion of Female Rulers Equal · If male dominated: 600 · If female dominated: 600 · If equal: 300 No requirements The Male Preference, Equal and Female Preference Succession Laws are enabled Female Dominated · If male dominated: 900 · If female dominated: 300 · If equal: 600 No requirements · The Female only and Female Preference Succession Laws are enabled · Men can only make claims against other women, children or incapable rulers. · Men do not get Implicit Claims · Titles cannot be given to men · Men cannot be appointed Chancellor, Marshal or Steward · -10 Opinion of Men Rulers

Religious Attitude

Doctrine Max Cost of Piety Requirements Effects Fundamentalist · If Fundamentalist: 200 · If Righteous: 400 · If Pluralist: 600 None · County Conversion Speed is increased by 20% · Opinion penalties with followers of other Faiths are increased by 100% · Heresy Risk is increased by 100% · The chance for Counties of other Faiths to join Factions is increased · Landed titles from followers of a Hostile of Evil Faith can be revoked without sustaining Tyranny Righteous · If Fundamentalist: 400 · If Righteous: 200 · If Pluralist: 400 None Landed titles from followers of a Hostile of Evil Faith can be revoked without sustaining Tyranny Pluralist · If Fundamentalist: 600 · If Righteous: 400 · If Pluralist: 200 None · County Conversion Speed is decreased by 20% · Opinion penalties with followers of other Faiths are decreased by 50% · Heresy Risk is decreased by 50% · The chance for Counties of other Faiths to join Factions is decreased · Rulers of other Faiths are vassalized when a Holy War is won, instead of having their Titles seized

Clerical Tradition

Doctrine Max Cost of Piety Requirements Effects Theocratic · If Theocratic: 200 · If Lay Clergy: 600 Temporal Head of Faith · The Realm Priest Council Position is enabled · Temple Holdings have to be put on lease Lay Clergy · If Theocratic: 600 · If Lay Clergy: 200 None The Court Chaplain council Position is enabled

Head of Faith

Doctrine Max Cost of Piety Requirements Effects None · If None: 200 · If Spiritual: 400 · If Temporal: 400 None · Fervor remains at 25% or above · There is no Head of Faith for the Faith Spiritual · If None: 600 · If Spiritual: 300 · If Temporal: 600 None · -500 Piety when war is declared against own Head of Faith · A leading clergy member is granted the title of Head of Faith · Gold or claims of landed Titles can be granted by the Head of Faith · If Great Holy Wars are permissible in the Faith, Undirected Great Holy Wards can be declared by the Head of Faith Temporal · If None: 1000 · If Spiritual: 1000 · If Temporal: 500 Theocratic Clerical tradition · -100 Piety when war is declared against own Head of Faith · The founder of the Faith is granted the title of Head of Faith and it is passed on to the Primary Heir (unless they have a different Faith) · If Great Holy Wars are permissible in the Faith, Directed Great Holy Wards can be declared by the Head of Faith

Muhammad’s Shia Succession

Doctrine Max Cost of Piety Requirements Effects Sunni · If Sunni: 0 · If any other: 200 Islam Religion Faiths with the same Doctrine are seen as Astray Shia · If Shia: 0 · If any other: 200 Islam Religion Faiths with the same Doctrine are seen as Astray Muhakkima 1. If Muhakkima: 0 2. If any other: 200 Islam Religion Faiths with the same Doctrine are seen Astray Zandaqa 1. If Zandaqa: 0 2. If any other: 200 Islam Religion +5 Advantage against enemies of th same Religion

Ecumenism

Doctrine Max Cost of Piety Requirements Effects Ecumenism – · Catholicism · Orthodoxy · Coptic · Apostolic · Insular Christianity · Krstjani · Conversos Faiths with the same Doctrine are seen as Astray

Marriage Doctrines

In Crusader kings 3, Who a character is allowed to marry and divorce, when they can do so and the status of the Bastard children is all determined by the Marriage Doctrines of the character’s Faith.

Marriage Type

Doctrine Max Cost of Piety Effects Monogamous · If Monogamous: 200 · If Polygamous: 400 · If Consorts and Concubines: 400 · Followers can have only one Spouse · When first marrying, followers have a choice to be granted +350 Prestige or a scaled amount of gold Polygamous · If Monogamous: 400 · If Polygamous: 200 · If Consorts and Concubines: 400 · Followers can have 4 Spouses · A Piety Penalty is given for having fewer Spouses than the Primary Title rank Consorts and Concubines · If Monogamous: 400 · If Polygamous: 400 · If Consorts and Concubines: 200 · Followers can have only one Spouses · Up to 3 Consorts or Concubines can be had by the rulers

Divorce

Doctrine Max Cost of Piety Effects Disallowed · If Disallowed: 100 · If Must be Approved: 200 · If Always Approved: 300 Followers cannot divorce Must be Approved · If Disallowed: 200 · If Must be Approved: 100 · If Always Allowed: 200 · Approval from the Spiritual Head of Faith is required for a divorce · In case of there being no Spiritual Head of Faith, approval has to be given by the House Head Always Allowed · If Disallowed: 300 · If Must be Approved: 200 · If Always Allowed: 100 Followers can get a divorce at the cost of 100 Piety

Bastardy

Doctrine Max Cost of Piety Effects No Bastards · If No Bastards: 200 · If Legitimization: 400 · If No Legitimization: 600 · Children born outside of Concubinage or Marriage are born with the Wild Oat trait Legitimization · If No Bastards: 400 · If Legitimization: 200 · If no Legitimization: 400 · Children born outside Concubinage or Marriage are born with the Bastard trait · Characters with the Bastard trait can be legitimized by the House Heads No Legitimization · If No Bastards: 600 · If Legitimization: 400 · If no Legitimization: 200 · Children born outside of Concubinage or Marriage are born with the Bastard trait

Consanguinity

Doctrine Max Cost of Piety Effects Close-kin Taboo · If Close-kin Taboo: 300 · If Cousin Marriage: 600 · If Avunculate Marriage: 900 · If Unrestricted Marriage: 1200 · Followers are not allowed to marry family members · Followers who sleep with family members obtain the Incest Secret Cousin Marriage · If Close-kin Taboo: 600 · If Cousin Marriage: 300 · If Avunculate Marriage: 600 · If Unrestricted Marriage: 900 · Followers are allowed to marry their cousins · Followers who sleep with family members (excluding cousins) obtain the Incest Secret Avunculate Marriage · If Close-kin Taboo: 900 · If Cousin Marriage: 600 · If Avunculate Marriage: 300 · If Unrestricted Marriage: 600 · Followers are allowed to marry extended family members · Followers who sleep with close family members obtain the Incest Secret Unrestricted Marriage · If Close-kin Taboo: 1200 · If Cousin Marriage: 900 · If Avunculate Marriage: 600 · If Unrestricted Marriage: 300 Followers are allowed to marry family members

Crime

The acceptance or disapproval of the Traits in Crusader Kings 3 is determined by the Crime Doctrines. A Trait can either be accepted, shunned or a punishable crime in a Crime Doctrine.

If a character is shunned, all those who see the Trait as sinful will lose a level of Devotion and Opinion with the character.

Same-Sex Relations

Trait Doctrine Max Piety Cost Sodomite Criminal · If Criminal: 200 · If Shunned: 400 · If Accepted: 600 Shunned · If Criminal: 400 · If Shunned: 200 · If Accepted:400 Accepted · If Criminal: 600 · If Shunned: 400 · If Accepted: 200

Male Adultery

Trait Doctrine Max Piety Cost Adulterer and Fornicator (Men Only) Criminal · If Criminal: 200 · If Shunned: 400 · If Accepted: 600 Shunned · If Criminal: 400 · If Shunned: 200 · If Accepted: 400 Accepted · If Criminal: 600 · If Shunned: 400 · If Accepted: 200

Female Adultery

Trait Doctrine Max Piety Cost Adulterer and Fornicator (Women Only) Criminal · If Criminal: 200 · If Shunned: 400 · If Accepted: 600 Shunned · If Criminal: 400 · If Shunned: 200 · If Accepted: 400 Accepted · If Criminal: 600 · If Shunned: 400 · If Accepted: 200

Deviancy

Trait Doctrine Max Piety Cost Deviant Criminal · If Criminal: 100 · If Shunned: 200 · If Accepted:3600 Shunned · If Criminal: 200 · If Shunned: 100 · If Accepted:2400 Accepted · If Criminal: 300 · If Shunned: 200 · If Accepted: 100

Witchcraft

Trait Doctrine Max Piety Cost Witch Criminal · If Criminal: 100 · If Shunned: 200 · If Accepted: 300 Shunned · If Criminal: 200 · If Shunned: 100 · If Accepted: 200 Accepted · If Criminal: 300 · If Shunned: 200 · If Accepted: 100

Kinslaying

Trait Doctrine Max Piety Cost Dynastic Kinslayer Familial Kinslayer Kinslayer Dynastic is Criminal · If Dynastic is Criminal: 200 · If Familial is Criminal: 400 · If Close-kin is Criminal: 600 · If Shunned is Criminal: 800 · If Accepted: 1000 Familial is Criminal · If Dynastic is Criminal: 400 · If Familial is Criminal: 200 · If Close-kin is Criminal: 400 · If Shunned is Criminal: 600 · If Accepted: 800 Close-kin is Criminal · If Dynastic is Criminal: 600 · If Familial is Criminal: 400 · If Close-kin is Criminal: 200 · If Shunned is Criminal: 400 · If Accepted: 600 Shunned · If Dynastic is Criminal: 800 · If Familial is Criminal: 600 · If Close-kin is Criminal: 400 · If Shunned is Criminal: 200 · If Accepted: 400 Accepted · If Dynastic is Criminal: 1000 · If Familial is Criminal: 800 · If Close-kin is Criminal: 600 · If Shunned is Criminal: 400 · If Accepted: 200

Clerical

Only Court Chaplains, Temple Holders, Realm Priests and characters having the Monk trait are influenced by the effects of Clerical Doctrines in Crusader Kings 3.

Clerical Function

Doctrine Max Piety Cost Effects Control · If Control: 100 · If Alms and Pacification: 200 · If Recruitment: 200 Clergy Control Growth is increased by 20% Alms and Pacification · If Control: 200 · If Alms and Pacification: 100 · If Recruitment: 200 · Clergy Popular Opinion is increased by 10 · Clergy Domain Taxes are decreased by 5% Recruitment · If Control: 200 · If Alms and Pacification: 200 · If Recruitment: 100 · Clergy Prowess is increased by 2 · Clergy Levy Reinforcement Rate is decreased by 30% (if same Faith) · Clergy Domain Taxes are decreased by 3% (If same Faith) · Clergy members can take the position of Commander or Knight

Clerical Gender

Doctrine Max Piety Cost Effects Only Men · If Only Men: 100 · If Either: 200 · If Only Women: 300 · Temple holdings can be granted to men and they can serve as Court Chaplains or Realm Priests Either · If Only Men: 200 · If Either: 100 · If Only Women: 200 · Temple holdings can be granted to both genders and they can both serve as Court Chaplains or Realm Priests Only Women · If Only Men: 300 · If Either: 200 · If Only Women: 100 · Temple holdings can be granted to women and they can serve as Court Chaplains or Realm Priests

Clerical Marriage

Doctrine Max Piety Cost Effects Allowed · If Allowed: 100 · If Disallowed: 300 Members of the Clergy are allowed to marry Disallowed · If Allowed: 300 · If Disallowed: 100 Members of the Clergy are not allowed to marry

Clerical Appointment

Doctrine Max Piety Cost Effects Temporal Revocable · If Temporal Revocable: 300 · If Spiritual Revocable: 900 · If Only Temporal, for Life: 900 · If Only Spiritual, for Life: 1350 · The Liege appoints Court Chaplains and Realm Priests · The Court Chaplains and Realm Priests can be replaced or removed Spiritual Revocable · If Temporal Revocable: 900 · If Spiritual Revocable: 300 · If Only Temporal, for Life: 1350 · If Only Spiritual, for Life: 900 · The Head of Faith appoints the Court Chaplains and Realm Priests · The Court Chaplains and Realm Priests can be replaced or removed Temporal, for Life · If Temporal Revocable: 900 · If Spiritual Revocable: 1350 · If Only Temporal, for Life: 300 · If Only Spiritual, for Life: 900 · The Liege appoints Court Chaplains and Realm Priests · The Court Chaplains and Realm Priests cannot be replaced or removed Spiritual, for Life · If Temporal Revocable: 1350 · If Spiritual Revocable: 900 · If Only Temporal, for Life: 900 · If Only Spiritual, for Life: 300 · The Head of Faith appoints the Court Chaplains and Realm Priests · The Court Chaplains and Realm Priests cannot be replaced or removed

Special Doctrines

Some Faiths have an additional Doctrine known as the ‘Special Doctrine’.