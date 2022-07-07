Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Producer Talks About Improvements

During a short 25th Anniversary celebration, Square Enix had two big announcements. One, as expected was the next installment in Final Fantasy VII Remake series, Rebirth and the other one being Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. Crisis Core is expected to release this Winter.

We just saw an announcement trailer for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion and didn’t know much about the upcoming remaster. However, now, game producers have shared a lot of details with in different interviews with different publications.

In an interview with PCGames.de, while discussing about new things in the remaster, Producer Yoshinori Kitase said (translation):

Oh, there are so many improvements we could talk about! There’s virtually no element in the game that we haven’t at least somehow revised. If I’m supposed to tell you something we haven’t revealed yet, I’ll tell you about the combat system and some of the improvements there. Zack’s regular attacks can now be linked so that he can perform powerful combos. This is a completely new mechanic. In addition, there are now shortcuts, so quick accesses for your abilities and spells, which is also new. And we have also massively revised the Digital Mind Wave System. In the original game, the system was completely arbitrary, incantations or limit breaks were triggered at some point and quite randomly. That was not ideal, and it could happen, for example, that you fought against a group of very simple enemies and then the strongest limit break was triggered completely senselessly and thus wasted, and unnecessarily prolonged these simple fights were also dragged out. So the system needed a revision, and that’s what we did.

So the combat system has been modified a lot in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion to appeal the modern audience. When asked about whether Crisis Core will feature the events related to original FF VII or the Remake, he told that they haven’t changed the story and the game will stay true for the original Final Fantasy VII game.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is scheduled to release of PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch in Winter 2022. An exact release date for the game is yet to be announced. It’s good to see that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch as well however, the Nintendo Switch version will have “differences” in resolution and FPS.

With both Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in 2023, Crisis Core Remaster can be a great source of fulfillment for the fans until the actual heavy hitters are released.