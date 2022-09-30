How Cyberpunk 2077 Crime Prevention System Works?

In Cyberpunk 2077, the cops of Night City operate under the name of the Crime Prevention System. They control the law and order situation of the entire city and are ready to crack down on you at a moment’s notice.

Whenever you commit a crime in the Night City, the NCPD will spawn on the spot and take you out. It’s not like other games in which the police chase and can play around with them.

Whether you are in a room or an open space, the Police will spawn and shoot you instantly. They failed to develop this system entirely as it takes away the playing with police scenario.

How to beat the Crime Prevention System

Most players hate this system and want to get rid of it. Thankfully now we have a mod that can get rid of the Crime Prevention System, and we can easily commit some crimes in the game.

However, we will not recommend this mod, but you can still try it if you want. The mod we are talking about is mentioned below.

No More Cops Mod

As clear from the name, this mod will prevent a cop from spawning when you commit a crime. You can even hit them first; they will stay and watch and don’t take any action.

This mod thoroughly beat the Cyberpunk 2077 crime prevention system. But while engaging with guards, you need to be careful as they will attack you.

It’s not like you can mess with them and get away. It’s not that this mod will completely disappear the NCPD from Cyberpunk 2077.

They will continue to do other things they do in the game but don’t react to what you are doing. To use this mod, you must meet a couple of requirements below.