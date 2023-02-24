Company Of Heroes 3 Tactical Pause Guide

Company of Heroes 3 introduces a highly useful feature called Tactical Pause that gives you time to plan your next move.

Considering the plethora of tactical decisions you can make on the battlefield, activating Tactical Pause will immediately suspend the world around you. This gives you an opportunity to observe every inch of the battlefield, order your units to either focus on a particular target or bunker down, call in reinforcements, and more.

It goes without saying that Tactical Pause gives you a mountain of advantages in Company of Heroes 3.

How to activate Tactical Pause

Activating Tactical Pause is like a breeze. All you have to do is to press the space bar in single-player battles and campaign missions and suddenly everything around you will come to a halt.

Unfortunately, Tactical Pause is not available for the multiplayer mode but it comes with an amazingly wide array of applications in the single-player mode.

After you are done using the Tactical Pause, you can deactivate it using the same way it was activated and there is no limit to how many times it can be used.

How to use Tactical Pause

You can do a lot more with the Tactical Pause than just taking a break or finishing your meal. Company of Heroes 3 features a highly detailed battlefield where there is always something happening somewhere.

You cannot possibly keep an eye on every inch of the battlefield. Hence, you will need to activate Tactical Pause for a breather.

Examining the Battle

On a battlefield, it is harder to formulate a well-thought-out winning strategy as you are fighting off enemies, destroying their vehicles, protecting your squad, and recruiting new people all at the same time.

Tactical Pause lets you stop all this and focus your head on just examining what is going around, what you are up against, and what might be your foe’s next move. You can be the in-charge of the battlefield and execute your plan accordingly.

The Tactical Pause is also immensely useful with short-timed features such as you can use the feature during the flares that tell you about your enemy’s location. Generated by Indian heavy motor crews and American Pathfinders, these flashes end in seconds.

Instructing the troops

During a battle, your chances of winning are directly related to how well you command your troops and instruct them to do their jobs.

You can use the tactical pause to ask your troops to deploy an attack, defend themselves, and move in cover all while being paused. As soon as the Tactical Pause is deactivated, the commands play out in sequence and you can watch all of it happen.

Organizing your squad

Tactical Pause is also helpful in planning and coordinating the movements of your troops such as playing offense from different angles, planning a sneak attack, creating an ambush, and much more.

Keeping an eye on all units

While fighting, you do not have enough time to look for all the available units and their abilities so you are always quick-witted. Using Tactical Pause, you can assess everything and plan accordingly.

While the benefits of Tactical Pause can’t be denied, you need to also keep in mind that you can’t apply different orders to different units simultaneously because the same order will apply to all selected units.