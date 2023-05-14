Code Vein Ruined City Underground Walkthrough Guide will help you step-by-step with the game’s main path that you need to take in order to progress the story.

Code Vein Ruined City Underground

Ruined City Underground is the location from where you start the game. Once you get control after the cutscenes, go right to the checkpoint (Mistle). Rest here and shortly after you’ll face some enemies.

Clear the area and move ahead to the end of the corridor. Go left as the path to the right is optional. Move ahead then take a right and be careful of the wooden crates as there is an enemy behind them.

Deal with it and keep pushing forward and you’ll face a shielded enemy. Backstab the enemy to defeat it but be careful as there are more enemies nearby. Clear the area then open the door and move forward. Keep moving forward and open another door.

Keep going straight and the path to the left is optional. Jump down from the edge and again jump down and defeat the enemy. Now go straight and a cutscene will play.

Go into the white light, defeat the enemy and then you have a choice to make. Either go straight or left but both paths are connected and I recommend going left.

A kneeling enemy is moving towards you. Go to its back and backstab him but it won’t kill him. Keep hitting this enemy and after clearing the area reak the wooden chests and move ahead.

You have two enemies to deal with. Once they are defeated destroy the wooden chests and you have to fight four jelly-like enemies at the top. Defeat them and keep moving forward and you’ll see more chests and there is an enemy behind it.

After defeating the enemy, go straight and you need to deal with two marksmen. After they have been dealt with, take a right and there is a Mistle here.

That is all for our Code Vein Ruined City Underground Walkthrough Guide with tips on the main path that you need to take in order to progress.