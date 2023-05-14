Code Vein Merchants Locations and Inventory Guide

By Hamza Khalid

Merchants in Code Vein are NPCs that you can interact with to buy and sell items. These items can be useful in all sorts of situations such as removing a status infliction or giving buffs. This Merchants Locations Guide lists all the merchants you will encounter through Code Vein and give you an idea of what they have on offer.

Code Vein Merchants Locations

Vendors in Code Vein hold two types of items. Gear can be acquired with Haze and Tradable Items can be exchanged with Trade Points.

Trade Points are used to obtain special items, these can be obtained from random loot, inside chests, or acquired as a reward from completing a quest, dropped by a boss, given by NPCs, or can be purchased from a certain merchant.

Coco

This merchant in Code Vein can be found on top of a car back at Home Base. The full inventory is listed below:

Gear

Item Price
AntiVenom 100
Anti-Stun 700
Blood Maker 140
Dagger 350
Ichor Coagulant 700
Ichor Concentrate 1000
Vivifier 1000

Tradable Items

Item Trading Points
Antivenom 2
Anti-Stun 2
Anti-Inhibit 10
Coco’s Ichor Blend 10
Stamp: Praise 02 10

Rin Murasame

This merchant in Code Vein can be found at Home Base. She’s at the shop by the huge vault door. She provides weapons, Blood Veils, and can upgrade your gear. Her full inventory is as follows:

Gear

Item Price
Heavy Axe 3500
Queenslayer Blade 5000
Blue Hounds 3500
Dark Hounds 3500
Queenslayer Claw 3500
Queenslayer Claw II 3500
Queenslayer Thorn 9000
Queenslayer Thorn II 9000
Rebel Claw 3500
Rebel Thorn 9000
Umber Hounds 3500

Tradable Items

Item Trading Points
Chemical Light 2
Dagger 2
Gesture: Praise 10
Hephaestus Chrome 10
Murasame’s Ichor Blend 10
Vivifier 3

Shang

Shang is a merchant that spawns in the game after you have defeated Oliver Collins. You will find Shang in Ruined City Underground towards the Outer Crossroads.

Shang has a vast Inventory that you can buy from. He also has some jobs to offer to you. The more jobs you do, the more items will appear in Shang’s inventory that you can buy.

You can only use the Old-World Materials items as a currency to buy from Shang.

Following are the items and the prices which you can buy them for:

Inventory

Item Name Price (Old World Materials) Completed Quests
Fragrant Tea 1 0
Local Pennant 1 0
Flower Seeds 1 0
Antique LP Record 1 0
Custom Gun Parts 1 0
Protein Powder 1 0
Chocolate Garlic Flakes 1 0
Blood Bead Candy 1 0
Well-worn Tool 1 1
Yellowed Book 1 1
Boutique Sake 1 1
Antique Coin 1 1
Retro Game 1 1
Powerful Spices 1 1
Bottled Jam 1 1
Stuffed Toy 1 1
Pungent Cheese 1 1
Aged Brandy 1 2
Board Game 1 2
Chocolate 1 2
Fancy Cologne 1 2
Classic Camera 1 2
35mm Reel 1 2
Undamaged Paint Set 1 2
Spotless Instrument 1 2
Vegetable Seeds 1 3
Sushi Tacos 1 3
Expensive Cigars 1 3
Organic Soap 1 3
Elegant Fountain Pen 1 3
Select Coffee Beans 1 3
Curious Novelty 1 3
Faded Comics 1 3
Geisha Noodles 1 4
Bugarally Doll 1 4
Tomato Oden Sandwich 1 4
Aromatic Herbs 1 4

