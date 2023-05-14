Code Vein Merchants Locations and Inventory Guide

Merchants in Code Vein are NPCs that you can interact with to buy and sell items. These items can be useful in all sorts of situations such as removing a status infliction or giving buffs. This Merchants Locations Guide lists all the merchants you will encounter through Code Vein and give you an idea of what they have on offer.

Code Vein Merchants Locations

Vendors in Code Vein hold two types of items. Gear can be acquired with Haze and Tradable Items can be exchanged with Trade Points.

Trade Points are used to obtain special items, these can be obtained from random loot, inside chests, or acquired as a reward from completing a quest, dropped by a boss, given by NPCs, or can be purchased from a certain merchant.

Coco

This merchant in Code Vein can be found on top of a car back at Home Base. The full inventory is listed below:

Gear

Item Price AntiVenom 100 Anti-Stun 700 Blood Maker 140 Dagger 350 Ichor Coagulant 700 Ichor Concentrate 1000 Vivifier 1000

Tradable Items

Item Trading Points Antivenom 2 Anti-Stun 2 Anti-Inhibit 10 Coco’s Ichor Blend 10 Stamp: Praise 02 10

Rin Murasame

This merchant in Code Vein can be found at Home Base. She’s at the shop by the huge vault door. She provides weapons, Blood Veils, and can upgrade your gear. Her full inventory is as follows:

Gear

Item Price Heavy Axe 3500 Queenslayer Blade 5000 Blue Hounds 3500 Dark Hounds 3500 Queenslayer Claw 3500 Queenslayer Claw II 3500 Queenslayer Thorn 9000 Queenslayer Thorn II 9000 Rebel Claw 3500 Rebel Thorn 9000 Umber Hounds 3500

Tradable Items

Item Trading Points Chemical Light 2 Dagger 2 Gesture: Praise 10 Hephaestus Chrome 10 Murasame’s Ichor Blend 10 Vivifier 3

Shang

Shang is a merchant that spawns in the game after you have defeated Oliver Collins. You will find Shang in Ruined City Underground towards the Outer Crossroads.

Shang has a vast Inventory that you can buy from. He also has some jobs to offer to you. The more jobs you do, the more items will appear in Shang’s inventory that you can buy.

You can only use the Old-World Materials items as a currency to buy from Shang.

Following are the items and the prices which you can buy them for:

Inventory