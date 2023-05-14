Code Vein Merchants Locations and Inventory Guide

Merchants in Code Vein are NPCs that you can interact with to buy and sell items. These items can be useful in all sorts of situations such as removing a status infliction or giving buffs. This Merchants Locations Guide lists all the merchants you will encounter through Code Vein and give you an idea of what they have on offer.
Code Vein Merchants Locations
Vendors in Code Vein hold two types of items. Gear can be acquired with Haze and Tradable Items can be exchanged with Trade Points.
Trade Points are used to obtain special items, these can be obtained from random loot, inside chests, or acquired as a reward from completing a quest, dropped by a boss, given by NPCs, or can be purchased from a certain merchant.
Coco
This merchant in Code Vein can be found on top of a car back at Home Base. The full inventory is listed below:
Gear
|Item
|Price
|AntiVenom
|100
|Anti-Stun
|700
|Blood Maker
|140
|Dagger
|350
|Ichor Coagulant
|700
|Ichor Concentrate
|1000
|Vivifier
|1000
Tradable Items
|Item
|Trading Points
|Antivenom
|2
|Anti-Stun
|2
|Anti-Inhibit
|10
|Coco’s Ichor Blend
|10
|Stamp: Praise 02
|10
Rin Murasame
This merchant in Code Vein can be found at Home Base. She’s at the shop by the huge vault door. She provides weapons, Blood Veils, and can upgrade your gear. Her full inventory is as follows:
Gear
|Item
|Price
|Heavy Axe
|3500
|Queenslayer Blade
|5000
|Blue Hounds
|3500
|Dark Hounds
|3500
|Queenslayer Claw
|3500
|Queenslayer Claw II
|3500
|Queenslayer Thorn
|9000
|Queenslayer Thorn II
|9000
|Rebel Claw
|3500
|Rebel Thorn
|9000
|Umber Hounds
|3500
Tradable Items
|Item
|Trading Points
|Chemical Light
|2
|Dagger
|2
|Gesture: Praise
|10
|Hephaestus Chrome
|10
|Murasame’s Ichor Blend
|10
|Vivifier
|3
Shang
Shang is a merchant that spawns in the game after you have defeated Oliver Collins. You will find Shang in Ruined City Underground towards the Outer Crossroads.
Shang has a vast Inventory that you can buy from. He also has some jobs to offer to you. The more jobs you do, the more items will appear in Shang’s inventory that you can buy.
You can only use the Old-World Materials items as a currency to buy from Shang.
Following are the items and the prices which you can buy them for:
Inventory
|Item Name
|Price (Old World Materials)
|Completed Quests
|Fragrant Tea
|1
|0
|Local Pennant
|1
|0
|Flower Seeds
|1
|0
|Antique LP Record
|1
|0
|Custom Gun Parts
|1
|0
|Protein Powder
|1
|0
|Chocolate Garlic Flakes
|1
|0
|Blood Bead Candy
|1
|0
|Well-worn Tool
|1
|1
|Yellowed Book
|1
|1
|Boutique Sake
|1
|1
|Antique Coin
|1
|1
|Retro Game
|1
|1
|Powerful Spices
|1
|1
|Bottled Jam
|1
|1
|Stuffed Toy
|1
|1
|Pungent Cheese
|1
|1
|Aged Brandy
|1
|2
|Board Game
|1
|2
|Chocolate
|1
|2
|Fancy Cologne
|1
|2
|Classic Camera
|1
|2
|35mm Reel
|1
|2
|Undamaged Paint Set
|1
|2
|Spotless Instrument
|1
|2
|Vegetable Seeds
|1
|3
|Sushi Tacos
|1
|3
|Expensive Cigars
|1
|3
|Organic Soap
|1
|3
|Elegant Fountain Pen
|1
|3
|Select Coffee Beans
|1
|3
|Curious Novelty
|1
|3
|Faded Comics
|1
|3
|Geisha Noodles
|1
|4
|Bugarally Doll
|1
|4
|Tomato Oden Sandwich
|1
|4
|Aromatic Herbs
|1
|4