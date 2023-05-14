The Hellfire Knight DLC for the game brings with it new tools for the players to use. This Code Vein Hellfire Knight Weapons Guide will give you an insight into all 4 new weapons added to the game.

Code Vein Hellfire Knight Weapons

The weapons in the Hellfire Knight DLC include:

Hellfire Pipe

Inferno Blade

Wrathful Balmung

Hellfire Hammer

Below is the information for the weapons, the stats and how to get those weapons.

Hellfire Pipe

“A club-like weapon warped by hellfire.”

To get this weapon you need the Hellfire DLC and need to complete Alpha and Omega Horror Hunting Trial.

For this trial, you need to defeat the Hellfire Knight by only using the Pipe of Thralldom, use no items or regeneration during the fight and take no damage. Possibly the toughest weapon to acquire out of all the Hellfire Knight DLC weapons.

The weapon’s physical damage is the base damage and scaling damage, that is based on your character level.

Mobility: Normal

Weight: 5

STR: C+

DEX: C

Slash: 80

Crush: 65

Pierce: 80

Inferno Blade

A Single-edged sword scorched by hellfire. Light, with high strength scaling. Even with high strength scaling, it is still very light.

The crimson-burned blade houses a powerful flame that imbues the weapon’s charged attacks with fire.”

To obtain this weapon, you need to complete the Sword Master Horror Hunting trial.

The trial requires you to use the One-handed sword to defeat Hellfire Knight while conditioning you to stop HP drop to 0 more than 3 times.

The weapon’s physical damage is the base damage and scaling damage, that is based on your character level.

Mobility: Normal

Weight: 33

STR: A+

Slash: 75

Crush: 65

Pierce: 75

Wrathful Balmung

A two-handed sword scorched by hellfire, featuring high attack power and weapon defense. Though heavy, it excels in attack power and weapon defense, while also boasting high dexterity scaling.

The blunt blade still retains the heat from the flame, imbuing charged attacks with fire

To obtain this weapon, you need to complete the Destroyer trial. The trial requires you to use the Two-handed sword to defeat Hellfire Knight while conditioning you to stop HP go to 0 more than 3 times.

Hellfire Hammer

To obtain this weapon, you need to complete the Craftsman’s Hammer trial. The trial requires you to use the Hammers to defeat Hellfire Knight while conditioning you to stop HP go to 0 more than 3 times.