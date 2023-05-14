In Code Vein, players are allowed to gift valuables to other characters, this allows them to get affinity points. You can trade your valuables in exchange for valuables own by other NPC’s, these valuables/gifts will help you during your battles in Code Vein. It can be hard to figure out which NPC likes what valuables, or old-world materials as they are known in the game, which is why I’ve put together this Code Vein Gift Trading guide for you.

Code Vein Gift Trading

Before you can move on to the exchange part, you must farm the required valuables in Code Vein. Farming valuables can be tiresome. Luckily for you, there is an alternative. Once you’ve completed the side quest featuring the NPC named Shang, head over to him and talk.

Hit on the “Acquire Valuables” option. He’ll ask for materials from the old world in exchange. If you have some of those that you don’t need (although that is unlikely), go ahead and proceed with this exchange.

Your best bet to farm Valuables in Code Vein is to go talk to Davis. Keep the conversation going until he gives you his blood code – Hermes. Through this blood code, you’ll be able to acquire the old-world materials that you can trade with Shang.

Once you’ve gotten your hands on the valuables, you need to know which NPC likes which valuables so you can appropriately give out gifts.

Best Gifts for Companions in Code Vein

This Code Vein guide includes a list of valuables given below, corresponding to each NPC and the number of affinity points you will receive while gifting them a specified item. Remember, these gifts or valuables are not to be confused with Gifts you can use in combat, which serve as “spells”.

While you can technically give out any gift to any companion in Code Vein, it is better to keep an eye out on their preferences to gain trading points.

Gifts Davis Loius Yakumo Murasame Mia Io Coco Jack Eva 35mm Reel 2 2 3 2 2 3 2 3 2 Aged Brandy 1 2 5 1 3 1 0 5 2 Antique Coin 2 2 1 1 1 1 2 5 3 Antique LP Record 5 2 3 3 2 2 2 3 3 Aromatic Herbs 1 1 2 2 5 2 5 2 2 Blood Bead Candy 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 Board Game 1 2 3 5 2 2 2 1 Bottled Jam 0 3 1 2 3 2 3 2 2 Boutique Sake 3 2 5 1 1 1 0 1 1 Bugarally Doll 5 3 5 5 3 3 2 5 3 Chocolate Garlic Flakes 5 2 1 3 0 3 5 2 1 Classic Camera 5 1 2 1 1 2 1 3 2 Curious Novelty 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 Custom Gun Parts 2 2 3 3 1 1 2 2 2 Expensive Cigars 3 1 2 1 1 1 2 3 Faded Comics 2 5 3 3 2 3 1 1 3 Fancy Cologne 2 2 2 3 3 3 3 – 3 Flower Seeds 2 1 1 2 2 2 2 3 5 Fragrant Tea 2 3 1 2 5 3 2 2 2 Local Pennant 1 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 Organic Soap 2 2 2 3 3 3 3 2 3 Powerful Spices 2 0 2 1 3 1 5 2 2 Protein Powder 3 2 2 1 1 1 1 2 1 Pungent Cheese 3 2 3 0 1 1 1 3 2 Retro Game 1 2 3 5 2 2 2 1 1 Spotless Instrument 1 3 2 2 0 2 1 1 3 Stuffed Toy 1 1 1 3 2 2 1 2 Sushi Tacos 2 2 3 3 3 3 5 5 – Tomato Oden Sandwich 3 5 2 1 3 5 5 2 5 Undamaged Paint Set 1 1 0 2 2 2 1 1 3 Well-worn Tool 3 1 1 3 1 1 2 1 1 Yellowed Book 3 5 1 2 1 3 1 3 2

Advantages of Trading Valuables with NPCs in Code Vein

Getting these Affinity Points by giving out gifts will allow you to get unique items like each character’s weapon, rare materials, or an item that boosts the amount of Ichor you can hold.

It’s important to note that each character has their own pool of points you will need to build up. They don’t cross over so for example if you want something from Mia, you will have to continue gifting her valuables since the points you gathered gifting stuff to Davis will not help you!