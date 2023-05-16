Cities Skylines – How to Play the Game in Borderless Windowed Mode



The latest city-building game by Paradox Interactive, Cities: Skylines is everything Maxis’ SimCity ought to be. Currently available for Microsoft Windows, GNU/Linux, and MacOS; the game has shattered many a records for Paradox Interactive such as being the fastest-selling PI game to date.

Appraised by fans and critics alike, Cities: Skylines currently sits as the Steam’s number one spot with more than 500,000 units sold worldwide. Furthermore, we have also heard the reports of the game being heavily pirated, but it’s not bothering PI for some reason.

One of the most common issues faced by a handful of players who wish to play the game in Windowed Mode is removing the borders. Luckily, it can be done with a single command – all you need to do is to follow the steps provided below and play the game in borderless windowed mode.

Open up Steam on your PC and right click on Cities: Skylines followed by clicking on the Preferences panel. Once you are inside the Preference panel, open up Launch Options and type-in ‘-popupwindow’ without adding the apostrophes.

Save your settings and launch the game. Once you are inside the game, open up the Options Menu and enable Windowed Mode to play the game in Borderless Windowed Mode.

