Certain Affinity’s Project Tatanka Aims To Add Warzone/Apex Players To Halo Infinite

Certain Affinity was previously reported to be working on a new game mode for Halo Infinite that could include battle royale elements. That game mode has now received more details and is apparently codenamed Project Tatanka—the titular American wrestler who won a 40-man battle royale back in 1992.

Speaking in the latest Xbox Two podcast episode on the weekend, co-host and WindowsCentral editor Jez Corden stated that Project Tatanka aims to bring new players to the Halo franchise by specifically targeting popular battle royale games like Call of Duty: Warzone, Fornite, and Apex Legends.

Project Tatanka will furthermore be a different take on the battle royale formula and should be on the same scale as Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends.

Certain Affinity has been working on Project Tatanka for a couple of years now and is currently looking to release the game mode somewhere in the third or fourth season of Halo Infinite.

In the case of anyone requiring more proof, fan-run InfiniteLeaks took to Twitter yesterday to reveal that Project Tatanka is currently going through internal testing. The game mode has in fact been tested (played) nearly 5,000 times already based on data-mined details.

Other extracted details suggest that the Tatanka game mode will feature four types: Capture, Supply Run, Destroy, and Hoard. Those get further split between solo, duos, and quads. Lobbies will support up to a hundred players with either teams of four or free for all.

Furthermore, the Tatanka game mode appears to feature drop pods and containment zones, as well as revival and execution mechanics for knocked-out players just like in Apex Legends.

Besides Project Tatanka, Certain Affinity is also reportedly working on Project Suerte, an all-new intellectual property that promises Monster Hunter-inspired large-scale multiplayer-focused battles.

Project Suerte is also said to have been in development for around a couple of years. Certain Affinity is believed to make an official announcement in 2023 before releasing the game somewhere in 2024 for exclusive Xbox consoles.