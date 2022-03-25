CDPR’s Working On Multiplayer For Either Cyberpunk 2077 Or The New Witcher

Having announced a new Witcher game earlier in the week alongside an assurance for the supposedly canceled Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, developer CD Projekt Red has begun delving into multiplayer for one of those two games.

According to a new job listing from earlier today, CD Projekt Red is seeking a lead multiplayer designer to create “engaging multiplayer gameplay features, game modes, and scenarios” for one of its intellectual properties.

The candidate will be working with The Molasses Flood, a development studio that publisher CD Projekt acquired last October. The Molasses Flood, known for helming survival games like The Flame in the Flood and Drake Hollow, was confirmed at the time to continue working independently on its own projects.

The aforementioned job listing however specifically mentions The Molasses Flood to be providing support for an existing intellectual property of CD Projekt that would either be Cyberpunk 2077 or the new Witcher game.

CD Projekt Red has previously expressed plans to add multiplayer functionality to both the Cyberpunk and Witcher franchises with time.

“We are not revealing which franchise will get the first multiplayer functionalities but the first attempt will be something we can learn from and then add more and more, so step by step we want to open doors to multiplayer, but adding some multiplayer activities gradually,” said CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński during an earnings call last November.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to receive a standalone multiplayer game as well as multiplayer modes. Those plans were however scrapped for the game due to its troubled launch.

According to lead quest designer Pawel Sasko though, expansion plans are back in the making for Cyberpunk 2077. It just remains to be confirmed if the expansion in question is related to multiplayer or will be a storied, single-player expansion to the base game.

The Witcher franchise on the other hand is beginning a new saga of games, the first of which is now in development on Unreal Engine 5. CD Projekt Red and Epic Games are working together as part of a “multi-year strategic partnership” to “tailor [Unreal Engine 5] for open-world experiences” and “push the limits of interactive storytelling and gameplay together” for years to come.

Based on its own statements, CD Projekt Red could experiment with multiplayer in Cyberpunk 2077 before using the lessons learned in the new Witcher game which is years away from release.