CD Projekt RED Elaborates On Upcoming Project Sirius

Several days ago, CD Projekt RED unveiled their new roadmap for the next several years. Among other games, including a new IP called Project Hadar and a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, was a group of new games in the Witcher franchise. Now, CD Projekt RED has given us some new information on one game, Project Sirius.

In a CDPR call with investors, we learned that Project Sirius is a smaller Witcher game, and isn’t being handled by CDPR themselves. Instead it’s being developed by an affiliated studio, The Molasses Flood. In the interview, CDPR also assuaged some concerns about Project Sirius; while it’s not a hardcore RPG like the original Witcher games, it’s most definitely not a mobile game.

Instead, Project Sirius is more intended for people less familiar with the Witcher universe, which CDPR terms “Sunday fans”. In particular, it’s geared towards people that haven’t played the RPGs, but have watched the Netflix series based on the original books by Andrezj Sapkowski.

Of course, even so that’s all that we know that the game will be like. There will apparently be a bit of procedural generation in it, but otherwise we have no idea of what the gameplay of this new Witcher game is going to be like. It could be a less intense RPG, or it could be something entirely different.

We’ll likely learn more about Project Sirius as it gets closer to release, whether through a trailer released by CD Projekt RED themselves or waiting until it’s at some kind of big gaming event. Until then, all we really have to go on is the game’s codename.

Considering how successful the three Witcher games were for CD Projekt RED, hopefully The Molasses Flood can have a game of similar quality whenever they release Project Sirius themselves. Until then though, all we can do is wait for more details.