Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Gems Locations Guide – Life Gems, Shadow Gems, Light Gems

Getting that platinum will require you to sidetrack from the main path quite often a lot in Castlevania: Lords of Shadow. Thus, there is no way around collectibles and so you will need to make sure to collect every gem in the game. Below, we have discussed Gems locations for Life Gems, Shadow Gems, and Light Gems. If you are up for the challenge, follow the Life Gem location guide to get yourself this achievement/trophy.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Gems Locations

Collecting all life Magic Gems in Castlevania Lords of Shadow will earn you “Green Collector” achievement.

For uncovering all Shadow Gems Locations, you will be awarded the “Dark Collector” trophy. Lastly, collecting all Light Gems grant you the “Light Collector” title required to complete your achievement list for the collectibles.

All Gems Locations below are broken down chapter-wise. In total, there are 30 Gems of each of the three types.

Chapter #1

Hunting Path

Life Magic Gem #1

After you are done with Wargs, you will have to fight a few Lycanthropes. Run to the lower area to find a corpse containing this Life Gem Medallion. Get it before you defeat all the Lycanthropes or a cut-scene will take you away from this area.

The Dead Bog

Life Magic Gem #2

Start of the level on the first knight’s corpse.

Life Magic Gem #3

After killing the first group of Goblins, move on until you see stairs to the right. Follow this path until you drop from a ledge and camera angle changes. Now go to the bottom right corner of the screen and you will find a corpse containing this gem.

Life Magic Gem #4

If you continue in the same direction, you will find a path leading to the left covered by some dead brush. Follow this path and you will come across a corpse lying on a rock.

Life Magic Gem #5

Just after you have down a tree with your goblin grenades, you will drop down a few ledges and now when the game tells you to use your R2 Trigger button to grip.

Instead of grip, swing to the ledge to the right, and drop down to find a corpse containing the last Life Gem. If you have collected all of them, you will get your first Life Gem Medallion.

Pan’s Temple

Life Magic Gem #6

Move on the straight path and right after you have found your first scroll just near the second amulet. From the corpse with the scroll, go right as far as you can till camera angle changes and you come across another amulet.

Move on to find another corpse with a life Magic Gem.

Oblivion Lake

Life Magic Gem #7

You can find a Life Gem to the left of the statue on the dock.

Chapter #2

Agharta

Shadow Magic Gem #1

When you reach the stairs that lead into the area with a statue you are too weak to move and a gap you are too weak to leap across. Turn left and the camera will shift, revealing a corpse with your first shadow Magic Gem.

Shadow Magic Gem #2

You will find a corpse just before the broken bridge near a tree. Loot it for a shadow Magic Gem.

Life Magic Gem #8

After you have defeated the cave troll, go left to find a corpse with this scroll. Now go right, and up the stairs. At the top of the steps, run to Gabriel’s right. You will drop down into the area with another corpse. Loot it to get the Life Gem.

Enchanted Forest

Light Magic Gem #1

After a long narrow set of steps, your path would divide, take the route to the right, and defeat some goblins on the way. You will a corpse just around the corner now with the life Magic Gem.

Underground Caves

Light Magic Gem #2

Right after you pass a giant dinosaur skeleton, you will see another gem. However, you will need Spiked Chain, to get the gem. You can back here later when you have the Spiked Chain.

Labyrinth Entrance

Light Magic Gem #3

When you go over the first set of beams, you will find a corpse against the wall. You can head downstairs from here, which are hidden to the right of the wooden bridge, which will lead you to a small room with dead Knight.

Waterfalls of Agharta

Light Magic Gem #4

After you have pulled the tree down with the spider’s silk, killing the spider will get you a Light Magic Gem.

Light Magic Gem #5

When you defeat the Cave Troll, you are given two choices, either to enter a left cave or right cave. Go right until you find a large waterfall, now walk through it and find a corpse with the light Magic Gem.

Dark Dungeon

Shadow Magic Gem #3

The location from where you found the first stone rune key, there is a passage in the rocks just to the right of that corpse. There you will see a fallen knight holding a Shadow Magic Gem.

Shadow Magic Gem #4

After using the runes to complete the bridge, keep going until you reach a chain grip point.

At the top of your climb, continue until you see a glowing ledge behind. Instead of leaping to that, leap to your left and drop down to find a corpse holding this gem.

Light Magic Gem #6

You need to go to the other side of the waterfall while you are performing the grip activity. When you get to the last grip point, do not drop off, press attack button to push yourself backward and leap to grab a ledge on the other side of the waterfall.

Continue until you are hanging from your chain against the wall. Now Swing to the left and make a leap of faith, and you will a corpse with a gem.

Sanctuary Entrance

Shadow Magic Gem #5

As you move along the red-painted wall, climb up instead of dropping down on the left side to find a corpse of a dead knight holding this game.

Light Magic Gem #7

After you have secured the first crystal shard, take the path to the upper right of the screen. Use the chain grip point to climb up, and go toward the camera to find a corpse far front of the statue.

Sanctuary of Titans

Shadow Magic Gem #6

When you face the titan, the camera is constantly locked on the titan making this gem very difficult to track down. Run to the direction Gabriel is facing, and turn to his right and run along the wall.

There is a corpse lying around there; you may need to try again and again just for the camera view to change to get the gem.

Chapter #3

The Three Towers

Life Magic Gem #9

At the top of the tower where you found your second fairy, walk toward the camera to reveal a corpse containing a Light Magic Gem.

Shadow Magic Gem #7

It is in your path when you enter through the temple doors.

Shadow Magic Gem #8

Use your Warg to climb up the vines and enter into a room with three exits. The one to the right leads to a balcony with a corpse holding a shadow gem.

Now, you can kill your Warg and pick it up, and choose to restart from the last checkpoint. When you the checkpoint loads, you will be with your Warg and shadow Magic Gem still in your inventory.

Shadow Magic Gem #9

While climbing down the tower where you found your fairy, you will spot a broken wall. Grab the ledge and wave left, then climb into the room and you will find a corpse.

Light Magic Gem #8

When you enter through the temple doors, you will find a corpse with the shadow gem in your path. From this location, look left to find a portion of the wall you can bring down using your chain.

When you bring down that wall portion, climb the wall, and leap over the gap go find a corpse with light Magic Gem.

Chapter #4

Mountain Fortress

Life Magic Gem #10

Start of the level, first fork, go right and you will find a corpse holding this gem.

Shadow Magic Gem #10

When you will cross the broken bridge, you will see a small wall to your right. Break it, to grab the gem from the corpse lying on the other side of the wall.

Light Magic Gem #9

You will find this gem just over the second gap you will need a sprint-jump to clear. There is also a chain grip point. Climb up here, wave right, and continue upward.

Light Magic Gem #10

When you have defeated the Ogre, you will come across a narrow hallway with a gap.

At the end of the hallway, there is a pillar, use your Gauntlet punch to push back the pillar and a new path will open up. Keep moving on this new path until you reach another dead knight holding a Light Gem.

The Crow Witch

Life Magic Gem #11

Climb up to the top floor of the tower from the room where you killed the second trio of Swords Masters. Go right, and out in a balcony and you will find knight’s corpse with Life Gem and a Neutral Elemental Fountain.

Shadow Magic Gem #11

When you get outside, climb the cliffs on your right, or drop down and jump to the left. Move on and you will find a cave full of trolls, coffins a corpse, and bunch of other stuff. Loot that corpse to get the gem.

Light Magic Gem #11

Go upstairs, and just behind the giant crow’s head, you will find a corpse with Light Gem.

Chapter #5

Veros Woods

Life Magic Gem #12

After you have killed the two goblins, find a breakable wall on the right side of the path, it is hidden by brush so use the shoulder charge to break it down to find a dead knight holding a gem.

Life Magic Gem #13

When you reach the three split paths in the forest, take one to the left. You will come across a small wall you can smash through, and on the other side, you will find a corpse near crystal shards.

Shadow Magic Gem #12

In the area of the forest where the path splits into three, take the right path, and keep moving. You come across a wall you can breakthrough. Smash it and get the gem from the corpse on the other side.

Wygol Village

Shadow Magic Gem #13

In the backside of the graveyard on the right corner. Another corpse with the gem, begging to be looted.

Abbey Catacombs

Life Magic Gem #14

Inside the room with massive gear get to the right side, run toward the camera and to the left. You will find a corpse there with the Life Gem.

Light Magic Gem #12

Turn the courtyard clockwise just to open the portal, now go through the portal and you will find a fallen knight with a gem.

Abbey Library

Shadow Magic Gem #14

Start of the third mirror puzzle room, you will find a dead knight hidden under small books just left to the beam of light.

Light Magic Gem #13

Walk the path straight when the level starts, and when you are given the option to either turn left or go straight, go straight to get this gem.

Light Magic Gem #14

In the library room with a giant beam of light extended out of it. Follow the beam of light until it ends, see left and you will find a dead knight with a Light Gem.

Abbey Tower

Life Magic Gem #15

When you enter the structure with a broken wall entrance, turn to your right and follow the camera to find this gem, it is lying around near wooden barrels.

Life Magic Gem #16

From top of the first tower to the point where you need to do a sprint-jump forward to grab a ledge on the wall of the adjacent tower.

Wave left instead around the building and drop down onto a small ledge, and you will find a dead knight there holding a Life Gem.

Castle Sewers

Shadow Magic Gem #15

Go through the sewage instead of the first gate and you will find a corpse to the right carrying this gem.

Chapter #6

Castle Courtyard

Life Magic Gem #17

There is a breakable door near the neutral element fountain in the yard where you fight the Skeleton Warriors and the Warg. Use Shoulder Dash to break through it and get the Life Gem.

Maze Gardens

Life Magic Gem #18. If you take the original path at the start of the level, you will find a golden statue that you can smash open using your Spiked Chain. Behind it lies a corpse of a dead knight holding a Life Gem.

Shadow Magic Gem #16

From the start of the level, go right and you will find a broken bridge, you will need spider mount to spin a web across this gap, so come back later here when you have found one.

Light Magic Gem #15

Go left from the start of the level until you find a brick wall that you can smash past using Shoulder Dash. On the other side of this wall is a corpse with a Light Gem.

Castle Hall

Life Magic Gem #19

In the third hall, climb up the wall on the left side to find a corpse with this Life Gem.

Light Magic Gem #16

After playing through the Vampire Wargame, look for a corpse near the upper right corner of the board and loot it to get the gem.

Refectory

Life Magic Gem #20

Get the Evil Butcher Key, and go back to the room where you got feed for the Ghouls and open the locked door. Enter and on the left of the room, you will find a dead knight’s corpse with Life Gem.

Shadow Magic Gem #17

Once you get into the passageway from where the Ghouls came, turn right and you will hit an intersection. You will find the corpse carrying this gem.

Shadow Magic Gem #18

Go inside the final puzzle room underneath the big statue between its legs, you will see some beams. Do your high wire thingy to get across all the beams until you get on the other side of the room where you will find another dead knight.

Chapter #7

Balcony

Shadow Magic Gem #19

At the end of the beams, turn right and drop off the ledge. To the left you will find another corpse carrying a shadow gem.

Shadow Magic Gem #20

You will find a corpse carrying a shadow gem behind the junk wall, near another corpse that is out in the open, inside the puzzle room.

Light Magic Gem #17

When you hang from the roof with your chain, you will see an open window. Drop down and enter to room with two corpses. One with the scroll and other carrying light Magic Gem.

Electric Laboratory

Life Magic Gem #21

Defeat Mechanical Monstrosity and get this gem in the upper right corner of the third electricity room.

Light Magic Gem #18

In the second electricity room, punch the closest switch, and go left. You will find the corpse leaning against the wall.

Chromatic Observatory

Life Magic Gem #22

Inside the green room when you will use the hook tip to swing across the gap, you will see a dead knight on the right. The camera will switch afterward, and the knight will now be hidden to the left but you can still get the gem.

Shadow Magic Gem #21

Open the lock inside the white room with the key you found in the green room and free the corpse out of its misery.

Light Magic Gem #19

In the room with green and blue lenses, use both of these lenses to light up the cyan lens that will activate animated armor. Once he moves, a corpse that was under him will show up and you can grab the gem.

Chapter #8

The Clockwork Tower

Life Magic Gem #23

There is an electrified wall next to the neutral element fountain. Climb to the top, wave left, and dropdown. Jump across to the platform on the right and you will see a dead knight waiting to be looted.

Shadow Magic Gem #22

Pass the health fountain and turn left, the camera will change to reveal a corpse. You know what you need to do, so do it.

Olrox

Shadow Magic Gem #23

There is a corpse in one of the iron maidens, loot it to get this gem.

The Clockwork Tower

Light Magic Gem #21

Walk along the two straight beams connected in the middle from the start of the level. When you have reached a platform on the opposite end, leap to the left, and you will land on another platform with a corpse.

Throne Room

Light Magic Gem #22

In the mid half of the stairs, just to the right.

Chapter #9

Bones Forest

Life Magic Gem #24

Right after Chupacabra steals your powers, you need to go right and you will see a ledge. Climb up and to the right of that ledge to find another Knight with Life Gem.

Shadow Magic Gem #24

Go left from the start of the level and move on until you spot a corpse, loot it to get this gem.

Shadow Magic Gem #25

Take the left path out of the first Headless Burrowers Camp and keep going until you come across a large gap. Now, make your way to the higher ledge and you will find a corpse carrying this game.

Light Magic Gem #23

Run to the back of the same portal you used to enter this level and you will find another corpse holding a Light Magic Gem.

Woes Moor

Life Magic Gem #25

Go inside the destroyed barn. Now to the right of the scarecrow around the corner is another knight with the Life Gem.

Shadow Magic Gem #26

When the level starts, go back to the way you came and you will find a corpse holding this gem.

Light Magic Gem #24

You will find a large wood barrier at the back of this level. You can break it apart using your spiked chain. A stairway will open, climb at the top of it, you will find another dead corpse with Light Gem.

Light Magic Gem #25

There is another wooden barrier in the same area that can be torn down using a spiked chain. There is a corpse holding a Light Gem behind this barrier.

The Music Box

Life Magic Gem #26

Use this combination in the music device – red, blue, magenta, yellow. Follow the path that will lead you to a room with a corpse carrying a Life Gem.

Light Magic Gem #26

Grab the green cylinder, and use it in the device to your right. Now, you should see a dead knight in front of you in the path that just opened.

You can loot him but you will be killed, but if you time it right, the gem will be in your inventory before you die. Therefore, you have to do exactly that, the time is right to get the gem and reload the checkpoint.

Chapter #10

Titan Graveyard

Life Magic Gem #27

Run along the titan’s arm and you will reach a small island with a dead knight.

Shadow Magic Gem #27

You will find this gem held by a corpse in front of the fallen titan.

Light Magic Gem #27

In the area where you fight two skeleton warriors, you can climb a fallen titan. Climb it and drop down on the other side of the titan to find a corpse carrying a Light Gem.

Light Magic Gem #28

Once you have activated one of the two rune slots on the titan, it will raise its arm. Climb up and leap from his extended limb to reach the next area.

There is a corpse partially visible right where you land, just clear the debris and you can loot this corpse to get the gem.

Fire Cemetery

Life Magic Gem #28

Head left after the Chupacabra cutscene and you will find another corpse with carrying a Life Gem.

Life Magic Gem #29

You will find this gem in the back of the puzzle area.

Life Magic Gem #30

When you defeat the reapers the first time, run to the left and toward the camera. You will find yourself in the area with dead knight’s corpse carrying the final Life Gem.

Light Magic Gem #29

Go right from the first fork in the road. You will see a corpse on the other side of the gap, drop down and climb up the other side to get this gem.

Crematory Oven

Shadow Magic Gem #28

You will find a corpse holding this gem on the upper part of the oven. Climb up and wave right to get this gem.

Chapter #11

Necromancer’s Abyss

Shadow Magic Gem #29

Solve the calendar puzzle, run around to the left and drop down and you will find a corpse holding this gem.

Shadow Magic Gem #30

When you teleport next to health fountain, go left and down the steps and you will spot a corpse holding this final shadow gem.

Light Magic Gem #30

After you have defeated the first Necromancer, go inside the portal on the right. Now, in the next area use the portal on the left to grapple hook point, jump backward and you will land on the ledge with the corpse, loot it to get the gem.

There you go! All the three types of gem collectibles found in Castlevania: Lords of the Shadow. If you liked this guide, check out our rest of Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Guides. Comment if any location is not precise and brief, or want to add something? Let us know!