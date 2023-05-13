Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2 Pain Boxes ‘Gems Locations Guide



In Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, although Dragon the Dracula is immortal, the fatal blows from fearsome creatures will still kill you.

But doing so becomes insanely hard if you continue to sacrifice your blood to various Pain Boxes found at different areas of the game. These Pain Boxes will not only grant you with a health boost but will also increase your Void Magic and Chaos Magic.

Sacrificing your blood on five specific Pain Boxes will increase a chunk of your Void Magic, Chaos Magic, or Health.

Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2 Pain Boxes Locations

You will come across several Pain Boxes in plain sight but you won’t be able to reach them without some special powers which usually unlock near the end of the game.

After the game is completed, you’ll be able to freely explore different areas and reach all Pain Boxes for different Achievements/Trophies.

To make it relatively easier, I’ll referring to certain locations in the game. These locations are displayed right under your mini-map.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Bernhard’s Wing

Life Gem #1

Location: Once you enter the Bernhard’s Wing, head to the first Blood Font and look to your right to find this Pain Box. The path leading to the Blood Font will be lit with candles so it shouldn’t be hard to find. Also, there will be a grappling point near the Pain Box.

Life Gem #2

Location: After sacrificing at the previous Pain Box, hold on to the grappling point outside the area (where first Pain Box is located) and climb up to reach the second Pain Box on an elevated platform.

Life Gem #3

Location: This is one located in the large hall with chandeliers and black & white marbled floor. Head over to the far area where everything has crippled down and you will locate the Pain Box.

There will also be a waterfall and some statues in the room.

Life Gem #4

Location: Climb up through a grappling point situated near the large staircase (near a dead end) and hop on to the chandeliers. Jump on to the first chandelier and turn right to see the Pain Box in the midst of the candles.

Life Gem #5

Location: In the same room (where two waterfalls are located behind the barred gates) as the previous Pain Box, freeze both of them using the Void Projections and climb up to reach the Pain Box.

Life Gem #6

Location: Turn around after using the previous Pain Box and freeze the waterfall using your Void Projections. Head up using the grappling points and it will take you straight to the Pain Box.

Chaos Gem #1

Location: You will see a Pain Box located behind a barred gate on the ground floor of the area (same area from where you obtained the previous Life Gem). Use your Mist Form to get to the other side and complete the sacrifice.

Chaos Gem #2

Location: After sacrificing at the previous Pain Box, turn around and use your Mist Form to go through the barred gate and get to the Pain Box.

Void Gem #1

Location: Right next to the previous Pain Box, you will see a waterfall behind a barred gate. Use your Void Projection to freeze the waterfall and keep on climbing up until you reach the Pain Box.

Void Gem #2

Location: You will go through a long alleyway where the floor in front of you will collapse. There will be a series of chandeliers above you. You will be able to hear some birds chirping in the nearby area. Climb up using the grappling point and you will get to the Pain Box.

Void Gem #3

Location: After discovering the first relic, smash the large crate on your right to open up a new water-filled passage. Explore the area and you will get the Pain Box.

Void Gem #4

Location: In the large hall with dual waterfall, use the grappling points to reach the higher floor and head to your right to find this Pain Box located at the far end.

There will be three distinctive lines on your mini-map near this Pain Box.

Void Gem #5

Location: Near your Wolf Medallion in this location, get to the grappling points to reach the second floor and find this Pain Box at the very end of the walkway.

Void Gem #6

You need to head to the area from where you first entered this location and leap across a large gap to reach this Pain Box.

There will be a waterfall behind a barred gate right next to this Pain Box.

City of the Damned

Void Gem #7

Location: After entering in this area, drop down to the lowest floor and this Pain Box will be in plain sight.

Void Gem #8

Location: While freeing Chupracabra from its prison, extend the bridge to the far end you will see the Pain Box. It can also be reached by double jumping.

Void Gem #9

Location: After taking out the Three Gorgons, climb a ledge located at your right and you will get the Pain Box.

Life Gem #7

Location: After talking to the woman, hop over a few ledges until you reach the Pain Box with skulls and bones scattered around it.

Chaos Gem #3

Location: After coming out of Chupracabra’s shop, you will be told how to use Chaos Projectiles. Turn around and climb up using a grappling point. Once you are on the higher floor, turn left and you will the Pain Box.

Chaos Gem #4

Location: After coming out of Chupracabra’s shop, you will get to the Wolf Medallion near a gigantic statue. Keep on running forward and the Pain Box will be located at the far platform which can only be reached by double jumping.

Also, there will be a Soldier’s Diary nearby.

Chaos Gem #5

Location: This Chaos Gem is pretty hard to find. You need to head to circular elevator and move up to come out in a large area with lava everywhere. Climb up using the grappling points and then turn left followed by dropping down (by jumping) to reach the Pain Box.

Carmilla’s Lair

Life Gem #8

Location: After collecting Void Gem #10, you need to drop down to the second floor of the area in order to get to this Pain Box.

Life Gem #9

Location: You will see a yellow cross on the floor, turn right and Mist through the barred gate to get to this Pain Box.

Life Gem #10

Location: After collecting the Void Gem #11, use the switch and go through the door that opens and climb up to reach this Pain Box.

Void Gem #10

Location: After getting away from Carmilla while she is chasing you with a lantern, you need to double jump near a bookshelf to reach a higher platform and get to the end of the walkway to get this Pain Box.

Void Gem #11

Location: In the sequence where Carmilla haunts you with a lantern, open the gate and go through the circular room. Use your Mist Form to get through barred gate and get to the Pain Box.

There will be a switch right next to this Pain Box.

Chaos Gem #6

Location: Use map-room to get to the Carmilla’s Lair and outside the room will be this Pain Box.

Chaos Gem #7

Location: This one is also located on the third floor on a structure far away. You will need to use your double-jump to get to this Pain Box.

Overlook Tower

Life Gem #10

Location: Soon after entering the area, head to your right and drop down to get inside a small room with the Pain Box.

Life Gem #11

Location: Before your encounter with the Agreus, you will see a Pain Box in the upper-left corner of the screen which can only be reached via jumping through the ledges on the back.

Life Gem #12

Location: While hiding from Agreus, there will be a Pain Box opposite the switch that you need to use to open the gate. You will have to double-jump to reach the area.

Life Gem #13

Location: After raising the bridge that leads to Toy Maker’s circus, drop down to the right side to get this Pain Box.

Void Gem #12

Location: In the area where you hide from Agreus, you will be able to reach a higher platform (located at the right side adjacent to a grappling point) by double-jumping. Go all the way to the end and the Pain Box will be located in the midst of some broken pillars.

Void Gem #13

Location: Throughout the battle with Toy Maker, you will see this Pain Box on a small platform. In order to reach this Pain Box, you need to climb up a grappling point from the lower area; immediately after entering the circus.

Void Gem #14

Location: After the battle with the Toy Maker is over, get on the stage and turn to your right to find a grappling point. Climb up and reach the end of the area, then drop down to find this Pain Box.

This Pain Box can also be reached by transforming into a rat.

Chaos Gem #8

Location: This Pain Box is located on an elevated platform which can only be reached by using double-jump. It is right next to the map-room entrance.

Chaos Gem #9

Location: After Trevor asks you to get Mirror of Fate from Agreus, head outside and double-jump across a large gap to reach this Pain Box at a corner.

Chaos Gem #10

Location: After entering the Toy Maker’s circus, immediately turn right and you will get this Pain Box.

Chaos Gem #11

Location: After getting the Void Gem #13, jump slightly to your left and another Pain Box will be in plain sight. This can only be reached by double-jumping.

Downtown

Life Gem #14

Location: After collecting Chaos Gem #14, keep on moving straight and dropping down until you see gigantic red pipes. Turn right and get on a fenced platform to spot the Pain Box on your right.

Void Gem #15

Location: While collecting the Life Gem #14, you need to climb up the green-lit area (before the large red pipes) and double-jump to reach the far platform. Grapple up and keep on following the path and you will get to the Pain Box.

Void Gem #16

Location: After collecting the Life Gem #14, use your Mist Form to get up via fan and climb up the broken red ladder. Go to the metal railing in front of you and double-jump to reach the Pain Box.

Void Gem #17

Location: In order to kick start the generator, you will transform into rat-form and will come across a room with fire at the entrance. Use you Void Projections on the fire and get inside to get the Pain Box.

Chaos Gem #12

Location: You will see a broken neon-sign reading ‘SEH’ near the bridge. Go to the far end of this area and climb up using a grappling point to get to this Pain Box.

Chaos Gem #13

Location: This Pain Box is located in the parking area near a Dungeon Key placer and Wolf Medallion. You will have to use your Mist Form to get to this area.

Chaos Gem #14

Location: In the large circular area, there is a Pain Box located. In order to access it, you need to head outside the circular area, turn right, and use your Mist Form to go through the barred gate.

Victory Plaza

Life Gem #15

Location: In the area where Zobek’s Lieutenant will hold the power switch for you, you need to use your Mist Form to get through the barred gate (on the first floor) and jump off a metallic platform to get this Pain Box.

Life Gem #16

Location: After coming out of the second elevator, you need to turn right and jump across small platforms to reach this Pain Box.

Life Gem #17

Location: While making your way inside the Weapons Manufacturing Factory, you will come across a gate with two lion statues outside. Head left and the Pain Box will be there.

Void Gem #18

Location: In the area where the police will drop a mine, you need to transform into a rat and keep on following the path to reach the Pain Box.

Void Gem #19

Location: Before getting inside the second elevator, spot a Pain Box straight ahead which can simply obtained by jumping.

Void Gem #20

Location: After coming out of the second elevator, you need to head left and double jump to climb on to a ladder. Go up and double jump again in order to reach the Pain Box.

It will be on an isolated black & white marbled platform.

Void Gem #21

Location: After coming out of the map-room, you need to exit the area and turn right to find a truck blocking the way. Use double-jump to hop over this truck and drop down to find the Pain Box.

Chaos Gem #15

Location: After Zobek’s Lieutenant leaves you alone, you will have to do a lot of climbing on pillars to reach a higher area. After reaching the top, there will be two Pain Boxes right near one another. Both will yield the Chaos Gems.

Chaos Gem #16

Location: It will be located below Chaos Gem #15.

Chaos Gem #17

Location: While standing at the City Square, you need to get to the very end of the area (near a barricaded gate) and enter the opening in wall to your right.

After entering, immediately turn right to get this Pain Box.

Chaos Gem #18

Location: During the sequence where you must kick start a generator in order to operate the lift, head to the small barred door on your right (on the ground floor) to get to this Pain Box.

Chaos Gem #19

Location: Get to the room where you first met the Second Acolyte and the Pain Box will be there.

Arts District

Life Gem #18

Location: In the section where you’re supposed to swing using the suspended platforms, the Pain Box will be in plain sight.

Life Gem #19

Location: Head to the library and use double-jump to reach the area right in front of the large glass panel to get this Pain Box.

Life Gem #20

Location: Climb up near the Wolf Medallion and hop onto the ‘R’ neon-sign using double-jump and get to the Pain Box.

Void Gem #22

Location: After collecting Life Gem #18, exit the area using the stairs and get on top. From there, head inside the small opening and the Pain Box will be inside a small room.

Void Gem #23

Location: After taking out Abaddon, you will have to enter through hole in the church roof and find this Pain Box at the very end.

Chaos Gem #20

Location: You need to enter the large tunnel (the one with burning cars and dead end) and sacrifice at the Pain Box.

Chaos Gem #21

Location: You need to get to high room using the cargo elevator and climb the broken ravel on your right. Use your double-jump to reach the air-vent throwing your Mist Form up. Once you’re up, use double-jump again to reach this Pain Box.

This Pain Box is pretty hard to find and might take a few attempts.

Chaos Gem #22

Location: Near the purple aura, you will be able to climb through the back and reach top of church clock tower to find this Pain Box.

Chaos Gem #23

Location: Just keep on following the Purple Aura and once you get to the wooden stairs, climb up a few times and you will come across the Pain Box.

Chaos Gem #24

Location: After collecting Life Gem #18, climb up the area and head left to the edge of the building. From there, look down and you will see the Pain Box. Drop down and sacrifice on it.

Sciences District

Life Gem #21

Location: The section where you learn how to transform yourself into a rat, turn left and Mist through the barred gate to get this Pain Box.

Life Gem #22

Location: After sacrificing at the previous Life Gem, head straight and open the gate. Go through this gate and you will reach the area (where two gigantic red guards were located). At the very end of this area will be the Pain Box.

Life Gem #23

Location: After collecting Void Gem #24; drop down and transform yourself into a rat. Go through the vent and regain your original form at the other side to sacrifice at the Pain Box.

Life Gem #24

Location: While you’re a rat, there will be a guard in front of the door. Turn to human form and throw a Shadow Dagger on top of the door. Transform into rat and go through the vent to trip the wire followed by following the passage that will take you straight to the Pain Box in an electric environment.

Life Gem #25

Location: This Pain Box is located at the very left of the central fountain. You will have to use your Mist Form to get through the barred gate.

Life Gem #26

Location: While you’re roaming the hospital, you need to head inside the small room to your right near the exit elevator to get this Pain Box.

Life Gem #27

Location: After the train crashes, backtrack your path inside the tunnel and you will end up getting the Pain Box.

Life Gem #28

Location: After the train journey and decontamination chamber, you need to ascend up the ravel to get on the elevated platform. Look to your right to spot this Pain Box in plain sight.

Void Gem #24

Location: After collecting Chaos Gem #25, use your Mist Form to get through the barred gate right in front of you. There will be a Pain Box inside this gate.

Void Gem #25

Location: In the area where you will first encounter Satan’s daughter, jump to the lab on the left and get to the machinery to get this Pain Box.

Void Gem #26

Location: While you’re in the hospital, you need to head to the large staircase and use double-jump to reach the third-floor containing the Pain Box.

Void Gem #27

Location: On the outside of the area, you will see a gigantic statue with two staircases nearby. Go through any of these and you will get to the Pain Box.

Void Gem #28

Location: After collecting the Life Gem #27; go right opposite to that area and look to your right to see this Pain Box on an elevated platform. You will have to use double-jump to reach that area.

Chaos Gem #25

Location: After collecting Life Gem #22, look above and the Pain Box will be on a small platform. You will have to use double-jump to get there.

Chaos Gem #26

Location: After you open the door in the run down building’s basement by pulling a lever, you need to head to the upper floor and get to the Pain Box.

Chaos Gem #27

Location: In the frozen decontamination chamber, you need to use Chaos Projectile followed by dropping down on the lower walkway to get this Pain Box.

Chaos Gem #28

Location: While roaming the underground walkways, you need to head to the exit and this Pain Box will be on your left. You will have to make a small jump to reach it. The area will be lit in red.

Chaos Gem #29

Location: Come out of the map-room and this Pain Box will be located on an elevated platform.

Work-in-Progress! We will keep on updating this guide as soon as come across other Gems.

Found anything missing or confusing, let us know in the comments below!