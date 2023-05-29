The Callisto Protocol Implant Bios Locations Guide

Implant Bios is one of the two Bios collectibles in The Callisto Protocol that you will need to unlock the Grim Reaper Trophy and Achievement. Both Implant Bios and Audio Logs fall under the Data Bios category and make up a total of 43 collectibles in The Callisto Protocol.

Implant Bios can be easily spotted in the environment thanks to their green glow and are pretty much always on dead bodies as collecting them requires scanning the implants of those bodies.

In total, there are 20 Implant Bios collectibles in The Callisto Protocol, and in this guide, we will tell you about the location of all of them so you can find them easily.

Chapter #3: Aftermath

In chapter 3, you will find six Implant Bios; their locations are below.

Implant Bios #1: Sgt. Eric Jane – Locked Door

Right from the start of chapter 3, when you go through a duct to enter an area with a Security Robot, look for a corpse next to it to collect the Implant Bios. It is close to OFFICE A132.

Implant Bios #2: Ofc. Pruitt Matos: Laundry

Enter laundary B202 right in front of the previous location. Go to the end and turn right. After that, move forward again, and from the end, turn right and enter the unlocked door.

Now head down, and you will enter a laundry. Enter the room on the opposite side of the washing machines, and you will find the Implant bios on top of a corpse.

Implant Bios #3: Dr. Ewan Hayes – Medlab Outbreak

To find it enter Medical Ward C101 and turn left to find D. Ewan Hayes’s corpse and this Implant bios.

Implant Bios #4: Ofc. Dachs Symmons – Hanged Guard

After opening a closed door, just like the last one, you will enter a room with many hanging guards. There you will find a corpse on the ground right below the hanging guards with this Implant bios.

Implant Bios #5: Ofc. Kerry Brown

In the D4 basement storage, you will find it inside a corpse behind the big Fan.

Implant Bios #6: Tadhg Song

At the end of chapter 3, you will see a cable lift connecting two structures. Interact with the screen next to it to move towards the structure in front of you.

Some enemies will also attack you from the front. Take them out, and after entering, climb up using the structure with yellow and black stripes. Right after climbing, you will find the Implant bios from a corpse.

Chapter #4: Habitat

In chapter 4, you will find three Implant Bios and their locations below.

Implant Bios #7: Ofc. Bruno Vorenus – Crosswired

From the very start of Chapter 4, you will enter an open space with some yellow and black stripes after crawling through a circular area.

There you will see a duct-type area on the right side of the container that you use to climb up. Enter that and continue to head forward.

It will take you to an open area where you have to head straight and, from the end, take a right. Next to the Access Hall H271 door, you will find a corpse with this Implant bios.

Implant Bios #8: Ofc. James Reese

You will encounter an enemy in front of the Maintenance Hall F263 door. Take him out, and right behind, you will see a guard corpse on the chair where shoot the tentacles is written. Interact with the body to collect the Implant bios.

Implant Bios #9: Sgt. Bill Pekelo

After entering the Tram security room, enter through the Oxygen Processing H625. Move forward and enter the first door on the left and climb the stairs. Retake a left and crouch to pass through. Again continue to head forward and climb up to enter an old duct system. Cross the Duct and drop down from the other end to find a corpse with this Implant bios.

Chapter #5: Lost

In chapter five, you will find seven Implant Bios, which are given below.

Implant Bios #10: Richard Cids

In the Open snowy area, you will see an open room with light as you move towards the right side. Inside, you can collect the implant bios from a corpse on the floor.

Implant Bios #11: Lt. Devon Wayne – Close the Gate

During Get to Dani objective, head upstairs, and you will enter a dining area. Behind the dining table, you will find a corpse with this implant bios.

Implant Bios #12: Ofc. Aaron Taycho

In the Power Station, enter the Prisoner Transfer S408 door to find a corpse stuck in the spinning structure. Interact with it to collect the Implant bios #4.

Implant Bios #13: Sgt. Scott Dvitny – Eradication

After moving a little forward, you will enter the snowy area again. There you will see a little opened door that you can cross. Enter it, and on the right, you will see a tank that has a corpse with this Implant bios.

Chapter #6: Below

In chapter 6, you will find five Implant bios given below.

Implant Bios #14: Dr. Sheehan Yune – Field Log 3

Enter the Power Tunnels area and continue to move forward. After crossing the track, you will see a corpse with this Implant bios on the ground.

Implant Bios #15: Arden Jeddha – Arcas Evacuation

After defeating two heads, step down the platform and move forward to locate a corpse next to the stairs. This corpse has the 12th implant bios.

Chapter #7: Colony

In chapter 7, you will find seven Impant Bios given below.

Implant Bios #16: Alex Wang – Miner Log 1

From the start of the chapter, drop down and turn left to find a corpse on the ground with the implant bios.

Implant Bios #17: Derryn Barr – Miner Log 3

Enter the next area, and you will see a doorway that has a ladder next to it. Midtown is written next to it as well. After climbing, turn right and move forward.

There you will see a door on the left side. Open it and go to its end to take out an enemy and collect the implant bios from a corpse on the floor.

Implant Bios #18: Yannick Sage – The Mole

After taking the elevator to the Hightown and getting out, you will find a corpse on the right with this implant bios.

Implant Bios #19: Buidhe Reddwork – Hightown

Shortly after the last collectible, take the stairs heading up and enter the room in the front. There you will find a corpse on the ground with the implant bios.

Implant Bios #20: Ji-Kwan Park – Miner Log 4

After collecting the last collectible, go to the end, where you will see the crafting station door. Open it using the lever next to it and collect it from the corpse on the ground.