Call of Duty: WWII Training Perks Guide – Best Training Perks, Tips

Call of Duty has long since had a ‘Create-A-Class’ system for players to utilize their loadout in an efficient and balanced way. In the new iteration of the series – Call of Duty: WWII; it has been replaced. However, Call of Duty: WWII Training Perks are quite similar and should make the veterans of the game feel right at home.

The system might be changed as the game is still in development, however as of right now you have 10 perks which can be used to enhance your soldier. Read on for more details!

Call of Duty: WWII Training Perks Guide

In this Call of Duty: WWII Training Perks Guide, we have detailed all the Training Perks in the game to help you understand what each Training Perk does.

Call of Duty: WWII Training Perks

Launched

This ability, as the name suggests makes your secondary weapon a launcher instead of the traditional sidearm so you can attack enemy vehicles and terrain.

Lookout

This ability allows you to see enemies from much farther away and increases your mini-map coverage. Perfect for Snipers.

Forage

The ability to resupply bullets from fallen enemies and swap weapons quicker.

Hustle

The ability to not only reload faster but also spring while you are doing it.

Rifleman

As the name suggests, this perk allows you to have 2 rifles instead of 1. It also offers you the ability to quickly swap between them.

Duelist

This perk allows your primary weapon to have double attachments. Perfect for versatile players.

Gunslinger

This perk gives you the ability to fire guns while you are sprinting and diving, definitely a good choice for SMGs and trench players.

Espionage

Any enemy who has a score streak appears on the mini-map. The enemies that you have damaged also appear on the mini-map for easy executions.

Requisitions

This ability makes your score streaks only score able once, but does not reset them when you die.

Bang

As you might have guessed by the name, offers you more BANG! You can carry an extra tactical and Mk 2 Frag Grenade with this perk.

That is all the detail we have on the current perk system in Call of Duty: WWII. Let us know if you have anything else to add to the guide!